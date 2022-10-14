Smith's 99-yard TD run sparks Maroons past Galax

GALAX, Va. –– Leading 7-0 and pinned inside the 1-yard line with time waning in the first half, George Wythe was just hoping for anything better than getting pushed back into its own end zone and having a damper put on what had been a solid first half.

The Maroons did in fact get something better – 99 yards’ worth of better that highlighted a 20-7 Mountain Empire District win over Galax.

On a straightforward quarterback sneak, Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith bounced away from the gob of bodies near the goal line, found nothing but open space to his left and raced 99 yards with the accompaniment of offensive lineman Colton Green for a game-changing touchdown.

“I didn’t really see it, I just felt it and I spun out of it and nobody was out there so I just went,” said Smith. “It was crazy. It felt so good to finally step and do something to Galax. It feels very good.”

The win ended a 10-game-long exercise in frustration for George Wythe (5-3 overall, 3-0 MED) at the hands of the Maroon Tide (4-3, 2-1) that has included both a regular season and a playoff loss in each of the past three seasons.

“It’s been a while,” George Wythe coach Brandon Harner said. “Since the first year I got the job, so it’s been a while. We’ve been in it some years and get a punt blocked and they come back and there’s been years where we didn’t match their physicality. We’ve had the kids, we just didn’t play. That was difference tonight. We matched them physically and we made plays when we had to make plays. It’s huge for these kids and it’s huge for this coaching staff because we just beat a great staff and a great team. So it means a lot.”

The Maroons dodged some bullets along the way as Galax came up empty on multiple potential scoring chances. Wythe led 7-0 on Laden Houston’s 23-yard touchdown reception of a Smith dart a little more than eight minutes in but Galax drove to a first down inside the Maroons’ 10-yard line before misfiring on a 28-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter. A Galax first down at the Wythe 25-yard line was followed by a false start and a sack, forcing the Tide to punt to the 1 with 32 ticks left in the half, setting up the long Smith score.

“We had three trips in the red zone in the first half and came up with no points, missing a field goal, offsides penalties, giving up a 99-yard quarterback sneak right before the half, things like that,” Galax coach Shane Allen said. “Right now we’ve got to fix fundamentals. We’re not where we need to be right now.”

The Maroons turned Smith’s coast-to-coast TD into a 2-for-1 when they took the second-half kickoff and drove 64 yards in seven plays for a three-touchdown lead. A pass interference penalty helped bail out Wythe from a third-and-20 hole as Leyton Fowler converted the manageable third-and-5 with a 17-yard gain to the Galax 10. Smith scored from there on the next play and though the PAT was blocked, the Maroons held a commanding 20-0 lead with 8:03 lead in the third.

Ben Jollay intercepted a Galax pass at the goal line to stop another Maroon Tide threat, although Galax soon got its lone touchdown when A.J. Ashworth picked off a deflected Smith pass and scored on a 24-yard return 2:33 before the end of the third.

The Tide didn’t threaten again.

“You see them on film and they’re meat-grinders,” Harner said.

“They’re not scoring a lot of points but that’s not them this year. They grind it out and physically wear you down because that’s the kids they have this year. Our kids matched it and did what they needed to do and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Galax was limited to 133 rushing yards, 107 of that on 27 Tedruhn Tucker carries. Tommy Jones completed six passes for 105 Tide yards.

Smith finished with 185 yards on 12 carries while Fowler added seven rushes for 56 yards.

George Wythe 7 7 6 0 — 20

Galax 0 0 7 0 — 0

Scoring summary

GW: Houston 23 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

GW: Smith 99 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Smith 10 run (kick blocked)

GX-Ashworth 24 interception return (Vera kick)

***

Team Stats

First downs: GW 7; GX17. Rush-yards: GW 26-250; 39-133. Comp-Att-Int: GW 4-9-1; GX 8-21-2. Fumbles-lost: GW 1-0; GX 0-0. Penalty-yards: GW 7-56; GX 6-40. Punts-Avg. GW 5-46.0; GX 5-31.4.