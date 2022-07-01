Smith leads State Liners past Otterbots

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol outfielder Sean Smith Jr. is from Pascagoula, Mississippi, that sleepy little town made famous by musician Ray Stevens in his 1984 hit song, “Mississippi Squirrel Revival.”

Smith has been a contributor in helping the State Liners revive their fortunes in the Appalachian League and he supplied two doubles and scored two runs on Friday night to highlight a 6-5 triumph over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium.

It was the fourth straight victory for Bristol (9-18) and while Friday’s game was a fight for the winning streak’s survival, the State Liners rallied from a 4-0 deficit to save the string of victories. Nobody shouted “Hallelujah,” after the game, but spirits were high as music blared from Bristol’s clubhouse again.

“Pitchers have been throwing strikes, hitters have been hitting and we’re just doing everything we need to do,” Smith said.

Smith collected Bristol’s first hit of the night – a double off Sawyer Osborne (Surry Community College) to begin the fifth inning – and also had the team’s most important hit.

The 19-year-old from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College connected for a tiebreaking RBI double off Danville’s Mario Fernandez (Florida International) with one out in the sixth inning to give the State Liners their first lead of the night.

“He wasn’t much in the strike zone with his curveball, so I was just seeing fastball and get what I can get,” Smith Jr. said.

He later scored on Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr.’s sacrifice fly to extend Bristol’s lead to 6-4.

That insurance run was needed as Danville (14-13) got the potential tying run to third base in the top of the seventh inning when Jevin Relaford (Santa Fe College) ripped a RBI triple.

With two outs, Bristol manager Barbaro Garbey called on Trey Valka (Houston Baptist) to face Patrick Keighran from San Francisco in a tight spot.

Valka responded by striking out Keighran on four pitches.

“The only thing I could do was go in there and do my job, “Valka said. “Luckily, I struck him out.”

Valka (1-2, 6.75 ERA) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win of the season, while Taiga Yamane (Tacoma Community College) got the final three outs for his first save.

The game ended bizarrely as Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. tracked down a flyball for the second out and a double play was completed when one of the Otterbots passed the other on the basepaths.

The breaks are starting to go Bristol’s way.

“We’re definitely riding a little high right now,” Valka said.” We’re almost halfway through the season right now, but we still have to keep chugging along.”

Smith raised his batting average to .300 with Friday night’s primetime performance.

“He’s one of the [top] hitters we have right now,” Garbey said. “He’s making some adjustments and it’s working for him.”

Smith hit .333 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this past season at Mississippi Gulf Coast and earned a second-team spot on the All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference squad.

“I liked playing at the JUCO level,” Smith Jr. said. “It was fun and the competition was really good.”

Pascagoula is also the birthplace of Jimmy Buffett and he wrote a song called “The Pascagoula Run.”

The latest pride of Pascagoula helped the State Liners extend their run of quality victories on Friday.

“I just want to have a good summer and I can build on that when I get back to school,” Smith said.

NOTES: Bristol’s outfield on Friday night consisted of Sean Smith Jr. in left, Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) in center and Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr. (Sacred Heart Griffin High School) in right. Meanwhile, Reginald Johnson Jr. (Appalachian State) was in center and Harry Garcia Jr. (Southern Univeristy) was in right for Danville. … Jeremy Garcia (Bethune Cookman) also had two hits for the State Liners. … Bristol starting pitcher Jeff Gonzalez (Indian River State College) struck out 10 batters over five innings in a no decision. He K’ed the side in order in the second inning. … Right-handed pitcher Peyton Jula from Austin Peay has joined the State Liners. … Bristol hosts the Bluefield Ridge Runners (10-16) today at 6 p.m. Ray Berry, a Chilhowie High School graduate who plays at King University, is scheduled to get some work on the mound for the State Liners.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.