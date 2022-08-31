 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith leads John Battle over VHS in volleyball

BRISTOL, Va. – Mackenzie Smith can set, Mackenzie Smith can spike, Mackenzie Smith can serve and Mackenzie Smith can dig.

That’s what makes the John Battle High School junior one of the most versatile volleyball players in Southwest Virginia and she displayed her wide array of skills once again on Wednesday night as the Trojans took a 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14 victory over the homestanding Virginia High Bearcats.

The stat line for Smith was impressive – and typical: 20 digs, 14 assists and 10 kills.

She also unleashed a dozen serves.

“She’s a dynamite player to have on the court,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “She’s quick, she plays defense everywhere, she runs a lot of the offense and is a part of the offense. She’s a fire player.”

Molly Little, one of three seniors on Battle’s roster, added nine kills and four aces for the Trojans.

She is among those who appreciate Smith’s multi-faceted game.

“She’s an incredible player,” Little said. “We play travel ball together and we have a connection. … She’s one of those players you can trust on the floor.”

So what aspect of the game does Smith prefer?

“I love getting the kill,” Smith said. “That’s something I enjoy, but I love passing as well … The adrenaline of getting the offense going and it really helps your team.”

Battle improved to 3-0, but it wasn’t a flawless performance by any means.

“I was a little disappointed in my crew tonight,” Haderer said. “We got a little too comfortable. You can’t lollygag around and think something is going to be handed to you. You have to bring it the entire time.”

The Trojans were still able to regroup as Jacqueline Hill (15 assists, 14 digs, 11 kills), Hayley Foster (four aces), Allison Smith (19 digs) and Bella Shutters (10 digs, five blocks) also had noteworthy performances against an archrival.

“They’re a tough team to play against,” Little said. “It’s always good to get a win against them.”

It was similar to Battle’s 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 triumph over the Bearcats on Aug. 23.

“Very similar,” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “It’s a roller-coaster, up and down. The momentum never shifts in any other game like it does volleyball. It goes both ways and can turn on you fast. We were on the downside of that tonight.”

Virginia High (3-6) did receive 39 digs from Aidan James.

“She’s a returner at libero and she’s getting better reads on things,” Johnson said. “She’s still improving and getting better. Overall, she’s pretty solid on defense. We can rely on her.”

Charli Carpenter (27 assists), Ellie Cobb (10 kills) and Amelia Mckenzie (10 kills, three aces) were also the other statistical leaders for Virginia High.

However, nobody made their mark on the match more than Mackenzie Smith.

She has begun her third straight season as a starter in style.

“I love our team this year,” Smith said. “Ever since my freshman year when I found out I was on varsity with my friends, we said we were going to be together for the rest of this journey and I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

