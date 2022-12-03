Smith guides Maroons to state finals

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A sprint by Tandom Smith got things started for the George Wythe Maroons on Saturday afternoon and it was a dash by the junior quarterback that began the postgame celebration.

After taking a knee in the victory formation while being flanked by teammates Leyton Fowler and Ben Jollay as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Smith tossed the ball to the nearest official and made a bee-line to the GW sideline as the fans in the concrete home stands at Pendleton Field cheered loudly.

Smith basked in the applause on a day in which he shined as George Wythe posted an impressive 35-12 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals and booked a spot in the Dec. 10 title game against Riverheads.

“I’ve been wanting this my whole life,” Smith said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Smith had a dream performance on Saturday as he rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and was 7-for-15 through the air for 127 yards with two TDs and one interception.

This is a guy who didn’t become the starting QB until the first quarter of a win over Giles on Sept. 9 when regular starter Luke Jollay broke his collarbone.

He has gotten better each week and is now the signal-caller of a state finalist.

“Tandom did an amazing job today,” said GW senior running back/linebacker Leyton Fowler. “He made the right decisions when he needed to.”

Smith set the tone less than two minutes into the game when he raced 48 yards to the end zone on George Wythe’s second play from scrimmage.

He added a 4-yard run later in the first quarter.

“We knew the wheels that he had,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal.

His arm isn’t bad either.

Smith threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Laden Houston in the second quarter and hooked up with Ben Jollay on a 56-yard scoring strike 17 seconds into the third quarter.

The toss to Jollay put George Wythe up 28-0 and sealed the deal.

“I saw they didn’t have a safety and just lobbed it up there,” Smith said.

On a day when George Wythe got contributions from everybody who played a snap, Smith was particularly impressive.

“I’ve told them all year that if you want to get to the spot we are right now,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “You have to make those types of plays when they are available and we did that today.”