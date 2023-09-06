Hunter Stratton made his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 26-year-old right-hander’s two scoreless innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers included strikeouts of Tyrone Taylor and William Contreras.

It surely brought a smile to the face of Trevor Holmes, who was the catcher at Sullivan East High School when Hunter Stratton was the ace of the Patriots’ pitching staff and putting up zeroes like he did on Tuesday.

Holmes also got a look at Stratton while standing at the plate instead of crouching behind it.

“We faced each other in a fall scrimmage when he was at Walters State [Community College] and I was at Lincoln Memorial,” Holmes said. “It was a fun matchup to say the least when you catch someone for four years in school and travel ball and you think you have the upper hand. I was able to extend the at-bat for seven or eight pitches, but in the end I swung and missed at that nasty curve.”

Who knows how many of the 9,324 spectators who came through the turnstiles at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park had stuck around in the eighth inning when Pirates bullpen coach Justin Meccage told Stratton to get loose?

It is known that there were residents of map dots such as Bristol, Bluff City, Piney Flats, Morristown and countless other communities relishing the moment.

“To see someone you coached on TV in a MLB game is just incredible,” said Mike Breuninger, Stratton’s coach at Sullivan East. “Saw his first recorded out, first strikeout and a three-up, three-down inning. I am so happy for Hunter and I’m sure the whole Sullivan East community is as well.”

A product of the Holston Valley section of Sullivan County, Stratton grew up in a house on Piney Hill Road not far from the South Holston Dam.

He fell in love with the game of baseball at an early age.

How early?

He was 4-years-old playing T-Ball at a Fairview Little League field in Bristol when he got hooked.

“It sounds crazy, but I felt like it was one play in my life that I will always remember,” Stratton said. “I was standing near the mound in T-Ball and a kid hit a rocket right back at me and I just threw my hand out and caught it somehow. I was 4-years-old and I didn’t know anything about baseball. I was like, ‘Whoa, that was cool.’ Ever since then I was like, ‘This is fun.’”

Stratton developed a deep passion for the game that was rooted deep in his family (his grandfather Leonard attended Appalachia High School in Southwest Virginia and pitched for King University when it was known as King College; his father Keith played the sport at both Tennessee High and King; his uncle Lenny starred on the mound at THS and Appalachian State) and he dedicated himself tirelessly to the craft.

Stratton said his dad would be the recipient of his first strikeout ball from Tuesday that was snagged by Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez.

“My father deserves that ball for being the one who introduced the game to me,” Stratton said. “He always made time when I was young to play catch, even after a long day’s work. Just feels like where it should be.”

Hunter Stratton played basketball and football too, but eventually gave those up to focus on baseball.

“Growing up, you could always find Hunter in one of three places – at the ballfield, in the woods hunting or on the river fishing,” said Casey Stratton, his older sister. “He’s always been an athletic, outdoorsy person.”

He emerged as a hard-throwing pitcher and power hitter as a sophomore at Sullivan East. Stratton smashed his first varsity home run as a 10th-grader against Sullivan Central, tossed a no-hitter against Happy Valley in 2015 as a senior and also beat Dobyns-Bennett with a five-hitter that spring.

“The main thing I remember is how Hunter was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes,” said Caleb Moore, Happy Valley’s coach at the time and a former catcher in the Minnesota Twins minor league system. “If you can do that, you will be a very successful pitcher at any level. But with him, it was really his great fastball and a plus breaking ball. He was very physical and looked the part of a big-league pitcher.”

Stratton also helped the local District 5 team win a Tennessee Big League state title following his senior season at East.

“Most people would probably say his velocity [stood out], as he threw harder than pretty much anybody in this area, but a lot of people didn’t realize how sharp his curveball was,” Holmes said. “It broke hard and late, which is not common at the high school level. Most of them are more of a loopy curve.”

Despite his success and skills, Stratton was not heavily-recruited.

“Our coach [David Shelton] saw him while watching one of his teammates we had coming,” said Walters State Community College pitching coach Sean Robinson. “We ended up taking him and he just kept getting better and kept getting better. He was always coachable and willing to work and just had that blue-collar, Bristol-type of work ethic.”

Stratton compiled a 15-5 record in his two years at the school located in Morristown, Tennessee, including an 8-3 record and 3.93 ERA as a sophomore when he pitched back-to-back no-hitters at one point.

“I think I just grew up,” Stratton said. “I matured a little more and grew into my body.”

That caught the eye of Pittsburgh Pirates area scout Jerry Jordan from Wise, Virginia.

Stratton originally intended to head to Western Carolina University, but opted for the pros instead when drafted by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft.

Stratton began his professional career with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates that summer (his first pro appearance came for the home team at DeVault Stadium) and steadily climbed the minor league ladder and shifted from starter to reliever along the way.

When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, Stratton spent his free time overhauling his approach and it paid dividends as he was stellar in 2021.

After an inconsistent start to the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, he was dominant as of late and had not allowed an earned run since July 29, a span of 14 1/3 consecutive innings.

Overall, he was 4-4 with six saves and a 3.99 ERA in 47 appearances with 74 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings at the time of his call to the big leagues on Monday.

Ex-East pitchers Nick Hill (Seattle Mariners/Philadelphia Phillies) and Jeremy Blevins (New York Yankees) had reached the Triple-A level and spent time in MLB spring training with their respective organizations, but came up short in their quest for the bigs.

Matthew Shepherd, Tony Snypes, Gary Robinette, Bobby Malone and Steve Warden also represented East in the minor leagues as well, but never worked their way up to the majors.

Stratton achieved the dream, however.

In a neat coincidence, Stratton attended Holston Valley Middle School.

It was a high school when Bobby Hogsett was a student there and the basketball star eventually played in the post at the University of Tennessee and reached the pros. He happened to play 13 games for the American Basketball Association’s Pittsburgh Pipers during the 1967-68 season.

Fifty-five years later, Stratton arrived in Pittsburgh and fans in the Steel City should appreciate his steely resolve.

“He stuck with it and is finally getting a shot,” Robinson said.

It’s been a banner year for locals in the pros from Northeast Tennessee.

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels in July, while Daniel Norris (Science Hill) marked his 10th big-league season by spending time in the bullpen of the Cleveland Guardians this summer.

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack (Science Hill) and Texas Rangers farmhand Evan Carter (Elizabethton) are in Triple-A and at the cusp of the majors.

“Anytime a kid from East Tennessee can make the big leagues, it’s huge for the game of baseball,” Moore said. “It shows the quality of players in our region.”

Stratton’s status is now that of a big leaguer.

“He’s your classic example of chasing your dreams,” Breuninger said. “That boy has worked hard to make it to the next step and it’s awesome to see.”