Sixteen VHSL state quarterfinal games today involving local teams. Some things to know.

BASEBALL

Class 1

Chilhowie (13-12) vs. Auburn (18-5), 1 p.m.

At Emory & Henry College

The Skinny: Chilhowie sent shockwaves across the state with Friday’s 6-1 win over Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. How big of a stunner was it? “The biggest upset I have ever been involved in during my lifetime, as a player or coach, was the win over Lebanon,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “All the credit goes to our players. They withstood the storm, stayed together and kept believing. I told them that after every storm comes a rainbow. You just have to be patient and make it through the tough times to see it. This is the team I thought we could be.” …. Chilhowie lost 10 of its first 15 games, won just twice at home, finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament and hadn’t been over .500 until Friday. The Warriors have gotten hot at the right time and beat Honaker (8-1), Rural Retreat (6-5) and Lebanon to win the Region 1D tournament. The Warriors were the first Class 1 team to beat Lebanon this season. …Chilhowie lost to Auburn in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 playoffs. The Eagles went on to win the state championship in each of those years. … Daniel Hutton pitched well in the 2-0 state semifinal loss to Auburn last season and he’s still the ace for the Warriors. … This is Chilhowie’s fifth state tournament appearance (2022, 2021, 2019, 2012, 1972). … Auburn lost seven seniors off last year’s state title team, but the Eagles have still played at a high level. Senior catcher Tyler Sparrer (.450, 28 RBIs), junior pitcher/third baseman Damien Boyd (8-3; .400, 25 RBIs), sophomore outfielder/third baseman Kenny Wade (.400, 27 RBIs) and freshman pitcher/outfielder Jared Lavergne (8-0 on the mound; .400) have been the leaders. Eric Altizer has served two stints as Auburn’s head coach (1999-2008; 2016-present) and is a 1985 graduate of the school. His final high school game as a player was a Region C tournament loss to Castlewood in 1985. … Can Chilhowie keep the mojo going? “In a one-game scenario, which is the VHSL playoffs, anything can happen,” Robinson said. “We lost by the slaughter rule both times during the regular-season to Lebanon. We had two hits in both games combined and got no-hit in one game. We were very fortunate that their top two pitchers were unavailable, but so was ours. Anything can happen. The biggest, strongest, fastest doesn't always win. That is what makes baseball so great.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Rappahannock County or Lancaster at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals at Salem’s Kiwanis Field.

Lebanon (20-4) at Grayson County (21-4), 3 p.m.

The Skinny: This might be the most highly-anticipated game on the schedule today and many figured a few weeks ago it might happen in the state finals instead of the quarterfinal round. … Lebanon must bounce back from Friday’s 6-1 setback to Chilhowie, which snapped a 19-game winning streak for the Pioneers. Lebanon rallied from a 6-0 deficit to post a 9-7 regional semifinal win over Eastside last Wednesday … Two of Lebanon’s losses were to Abingdon, which is in the Class 3 quarterfinals. … This is Lebanon’s 10th state tournament bid (2022, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2001, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1989). The Pioneers went unbeaten in claiming the Class 2 title last year and finished as state runner-up in 1991, 2015 and 2019. … Charles Campbell is in his first season as Grayson County’s head coach. He played for the Blue Devils from 1989-1992 when former MLB slugger Ed Goodson was the coach and has been assistant coach since 1997. … North Carolina State signee Andrew Shaffner is the headliner for Grayson County as he’s hitting .560 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. On the mound, he is 5-0 with a 0.181 ERA and has struck out 80 batters and issued eight walks in 38 2/3 innings. Caleb Cheeks (.410, 31 RBIs), Belmont-Abbey College commit Daniel Shearin (.348, 35 RBIs; 7-2 on the mound), second baseman Tristan Widner (.324, 21 RBIs) and senior pitcher Canaan Jones (8-0) are proof this is not a one-man squad. … A team on-base percentage of .482 and a collective fielding percentage of .921 are telling numbers for the Blue Devils. … Grayson County beat Covington (5-4), Narrows (6-1) and Auburn (3-2) to win the Region 1C tournament. It was the first regional championship for the Blue Devils since 2007. … The only common opponent for the teams is Chilhowie. Lebanon was 2-1 against the Warriors, while Grayson County beat Chilhowie by scores of 12-5 and 8-5. … If you want to see a doozy of a game, make the trip to Independence this afternoon. “[Head coach] Doc Adams and Lebanon have a rich baseball tradition,” Campbell said. “This year's Pioneers will be no different as they have great pitching and a solid lineup.”

Up Next: Salem’s Kiwanis Field will be the site on Friday when the winner plays either Rappahannock or Buffalo Gap.

Class 2

Alleghany (16-8) at John Battle (18-8), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: John Battle is making its 14th state tournament appearance in program history (2022, 2019, 2017, 2012, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1988, 1980, 1972). The Trojans won Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001, while finishing as 2A runner-up to Dan River in 2017…. It’s the second state tournament berth for the Trojans under fifth-year head coach Jimmy Gobble, who graduated from the school in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Kansas City Royals (2003-2008) and Chicago White Sox (2009). Battle lost to Chatham in the 2019 state quarterfinals. …The rosters of each team feature just three seniors. … Noah Sills (3.81 ERA), Gavin Ratliff (3.65 ERA), Porter Gobble (2.53 ERA) and Evan Hankins (2.07 ERA, 46 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings) have handled the bulk of the pitching duties for the Trojans. Porter Gobble (.396), Will Purifoy (.359), Elijah Childress (.357) and Nolan Sailor (.356) own the team’s top batting averages. … Battle won the Region 2D tournament with wins over Tazewell (13-3), Virginia High (12-2) and Gate City (6-3). … Alleghany is in the state tournament for the first time since 2013. Head coach Seth Bradley is a former three-sport star at the school and played baseball and basketball at Roanoke College. … Sophomore Eli Weese (.417, 27 runs), outfielder Garrett Via (.406, 21 RBIs) and catcher Chris Harden (.397) lead the way for the Mountaineers. Anthony Webb (7-3, 4.05 ERA), Halen Lowman (4-4, 4.81 ERA) and Hunter DePriest (3-0, 1.54 ERA) lead the pitching staff. Lowman is the cousin of Gate City High School hoops legend and Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung. ... This is the first state tournament game Battle has hosted since a victory over Fort Chiswell in the 2012 Group A, Division 2 quarterfinals.

Up Next: Either Buckingham County or Randolph-Henry meets the winner on 1 p.m. Friday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Gate City (12-14) at Appomattox (20-1), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Gate City is in the state tournament for the first time since 2013 and the Blue Devils finished as Region 2D runner-up for the second season in a row. … Brayden Cox (.393, 29 runs), Luke Bledsoe (.370, 22 RBIs), Eli McMurray (.369, 30 runs), Ryan Jessee (.368, 28 RBIs), Carter Babb (22 RBIs) and Trevor Herron (21 RBIs) have been the leaders for the Blue Devils. … An 8-7 Region 2D tournament semifinal win over Wise County Central has been the defining moment of the season thus far for Gate City. The Blue Devils had lost three previous matchups with Central this season. … Appomattox had its own thrilling regional semifinal win, rallying for an 8-7 win over Chatham in the Region 2C tournament. … Alex Caruso (7-0, 1.84 ERA; .420, 30 RBIs), Trey Shrock (.464, 33 runs), Nate Dillon (.420, 28 runs, 19 RBIs) and Hunter Garrett (4-1, two saves, 2.03 ERA; .407, 23 RBIs) lead the way for Appomattox. … Appomattox coach Joe Caruso pitched in 204 minor-league games in the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations from 1991-95, going 27-20 with 21 saves and a 3.74 ERA, while reaching the Triple-A level. He has been the head coach at Appomattox since 2001 and hasn’t had much luck against teams from far Southwest Virginia. The Raiders have previously dropped postseason games during his tenure to Lebanon (15-1 in 2019 state quarterfinals and 3-0 in 2015 Region 2A West semifinals), Virginia High (4-1 in 2018 state quarterfinals) and Honaker (21-1 in 2011 state semifinals). You can bet he won’t be overlooking the Blue Devils. "[Gate City] has played a tough schedule and they are battle-tested,” Caruso said. “We will have to play well to advance.”

Up Next: The victor plays either Poquoson or Stuarts Draft on Friday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Class 3

Spotswood (21-2) at Abingdon (23-2), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Abingdon is in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Falcons finished as state runner-up to Spotsylvania in 2018, lost to Fluvanna County in the 2019 state quarterfinals and fell to Independence in the 2021 state finals. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Abingdon has won 85 of its last 95 games. … The Falcons edged Carroll County (5-4), Cave Spring (3-2) and Christiansburg (3-1) to win the Region 3D tournament. … Junior Ethan Gibson has gotten it done at the plate (.482 batting average, six home runs, 33 RBIs) and on the mound (11-0, 0.681 ERA, 101 strikeouts, nine walks in 61 2/3 innings) for Abingdon. Freshman Jett Humphreys (6-1, 1.05 ERA, 75 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings; .354 batting average) is an impressive two-way player as well. Cole Lambert (.410, 24 RBIs), Jack Ferguson (.350, 21 RBIs), Braiden Mock (.350), Elijah Parks (.343) and Landon Greer (.319, two home runs, 19 RBIs) can handle the bat quite well too for the Falcons. … Spotswood’s only losses are to Region 3B champion William Monroe and Region 3C champ Liberty Christian Academy. … The Trailblazers have nine seniors on their roster and won the Valley District title for the first time since 2013. Noah Burtner, Andrew Baugher, Benjamin Craig and Benjamin Moyer lead the pitching staff.

Up Next: The winner plays either William Monroe or Lafayette in Friday’s state semifinals at Spotsylvania High School.

SOFTBALL

Class 1

Eastside (19-5) vs. Fort Chiswell (19-5)

At UVa-Wise, 6:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Suzi Atwood is the only head coach Eastside’s softball program has ever had and she’s made the Spartans a state tournament regular. … The Spartans stopped Hogoheegee District schools Patrick Henry (5-2), Northwood (5-0) and Lebanon (12-2) en route to winning their second straight regional championship. “We had a lot of energy and it transferred onto the field,” Atwood said. … Eastside lost its first five games of the season. … Taylor Perry (.529), Tinley Hamilton (.431; 1.90 ERA in the circle), Leci Sensabaugh (.452) and Braelyn Hall (.434; 1.40 ERA in the circle) are the leaders for Eastside. Perry has signed with Gardner-Webb University, while Hamilton will play at Emory & Henry College. … Fort Chiswell head coach Chelsea Campbell is a 2009 graduate of Northwood. She also played two seasons at Emory & Henry College as a third baseman. … First baseman Ty Wolfe (.443), ace pitcher Rileigh Dalton, freshman Blair Jackson (.421) and Concord University signee Chloe Campbell are the names to remember for Fort Chiswell. The Pioneers are in the state softball tournament for the first time.

Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheads or Chincoteague on Friday in a 3 p.m. state semifinal at the Moyer Complex in Salem.

Lebanon (17-7) at Auburn (19-5), 3 p.m.

The Skinny: The players in these programs usually always have plans for the first couple of weeks in June. … Lebanon is in the state tournament for the seventh time (2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2009).The Pioneers won the state title in 2016, while suffering semifinal losses in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. … Auburn is in the state tournament for the sixth time (2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014) and the Eagles have won the last two Class 1 state titles. … Tim Smoot is in his first season as head coach at Auburn after taking over for David Hurd. … James Madison University commit Kirsten Fleet (11-1, 0.323 ERA, 159 strikeouts in 65 innings; .488 batting average, three home runs) is the star for Auburn. Emma Greenhalgh (.472, 20 RBIs), Rachel Brotherton (.453, 24 RBIs) and Hannah Shepherd (.500, four home runs, 38 RBIs) have also played well. Shepherd is the only senior for the Eagles. … Auburn did not allow a run in the Region 1C tournament, blanking Eastern Montgomery (18-0), Covington (3-0) and Fort Chiswell (7-0). “We, like many teams, have had our share of adversity this year with injuries,” Smoot said. “I am just so proud of this group of kids for hanging in there as we worked through getting everyone healthy so we could be where we are now. This group works so hard every day. They know what it takes and that it is not easy to win a state championship. We are fortunate to have had that opportunity in the past so it has helped us as we worked our way through this season.” … Smoot is familiar with his opponent from far Southwest Virginia. “I have followed Lebanon's program from a distance for some time,” Smoot said. “My daughter [Rachel Smoot] played at Emory & Henry [College] with a teammate from Lebanon [Hannah Morrison], so I talked with their family often. We also played Lebanon four or five years ago. I know they are well coached, play disciplined softball and have had a really good season this year.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Buffalo Gap or Rappahannock on Friday in a state semifinal game at the Moyer Complex in Salem.

Class 2

Dan River (18-3) at Wise County Central (21-5), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: There will be all kinds of history made in this matchup. Wise County Central is playing the first state tournament game in program history and this will be the final game for the Warriors at Bill Dotson Sr. Field in Wise as the Warriors will play in a new on-campus facility next season. … Central collected wins over Marion (7-1), Richlands (5-0) and Tazewell (3-2) to win the Region 2D tournament. If a regional tournament MVP award was handed out, Central senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison would have been the recipient as she allowed just 10 hits over the course of 21 innings. … Emily Sturgill has also been a cornerstone for the Warriors. … Senior pitcher Emily McVay of Dan River has signed with Radford University and owns the program’s career home run record. Katie Moser and Rebekah Stowe are also powerful hitters for the Wildcats. … Dan River has outscored the opposition 234-17 this season. The Wildcats won the 2006 VHSL Group AA state title.

Up Next: Page County or Nottoway plays the winner in Friday’s state semifinals in Salem.

Tazewell (18-4) at Appomattox (21-0), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: This game might be over in less than 90 minutes as it features a matchup between two of the state’s top pitchers in freshman ace Carly Compton of Tazewell and University of Virginia signee Courtney Lane of defending state champ Appomattox. … Layne has a 0.19 ERA and is also hitting .500. She rang up 15 strikeouts in tossing a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Dan River in the finals of the Region 2C tournament. … Kelsey Hackett (.612) and Macee Hargis (.492) are talented as well. … Janet Totty Rawes played on a state championship squad at Appomattox (1987) and guided the Raiders to the title last year as a head coach. Layne pitched a perfect game in the 2021 state title game. … Compton has amassed 289 strikeouts in her first varsity season for the Tazewell Bulldogs. Her dad, Jack Compton, was a baseball star at Tazewell and played for the Appalachian League's Martinsville Astros in 2000. … Tazewell’s only losses have been to Class 3 Carroll County, TSSAA Class 4A state champion Farrgut, William Blount from Tennessee and Region 2D champion Wise County Central.

Up Next: Either Randolph-Henry or Appomattox awaits the winner in Friday’s state semifinals at Salem’s Moyer Complex.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1

Auburn (12-6-2) at Lebanon (16-0-3), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Lebanon has been impressive in what has been the best season in program history. Senior goalkeeper Josiah Wilson has posted 15 shutouts and is an Emory & Henry College recruit, while Grayson Olson (29 goals), Carter Dillon (26 goals) and Austin Street (22 assists) are the main men for a high-powered offense. … Auburn is led by senior midfielder Chris Neal and junior goalkeeper Andrew Tickle. Neal owns the program’s career assists record, while Tickle has been stingy between the pipes. … Jackson Brockman, Chase Sutphin and John Keith have also played well for head coach Kristopher Teaford’s squad that is allowing just one goal per game. … Auburn had won 10 straight before a 1-0 loss to Galax in the finals of the Region 1C tournament.

Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheards or Northampton on Friday at 11 a.m. in a state semifinal match at Roanoke College.

Honaker (13-3-2) at Galax (11-8-2), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Honaker dropped a 2-0 decision to Galax in last year’s state semifinals and the teams will meet again this evening with the season on the line. … Junior Zane Johnson (22 goals, 18 assists), senior Nick Goodman (15 goals, seven assists), freshman Jaxon Dye (14 goals), ninth-grader Thomas Ball (seven goals) and junior Landon Marsh (seven goals) have been the catalysts for Honaker. Goalkeeper Skylar Miller has been solid, while Malachi Lowe has also made major contributions for the Tigers. … Five-time state champion Galax has played its best soccer down the stretch. The Maroon Tide dispatched Eastern Montgomery (4-0), George Wythe (6-1) and Auburn (1-0) to win the Region 1C tournament.

Up Next: The winner plays either Rappahannock or Galileo on Friday at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal match at Roanoke College.

Class 2

Graham (16-0) vs. Radford (15-4-1), 7 p.m.

At East River Soccer Complex

The Skinny: After making a run to the state finals last season, the Graham G-Men have been men on a mission this time around. … Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles has allowed just 13 goals this season, while Ben Morgan, Dennis Thomas, Carter Nipper and Ethan Aiello are all capable of putting the ball in the back of the net at any moment. … Graham is 31-1 over the last two seasons. The only loss in that span was last year’s setback to Nandua in the state title game. … This will be the first meeting between these programs in 10 years. … Clark Ramsey is in his first year as Radford’s head coach after previously being an assistant coach at VHSL powerhouse Blacksburg. … Evan Rupe and Elijah Kelly have each scored 10 goals for the Bobcats. Vance Steele was fourth in the state in the 400-meter dash and also stars for Radford.

Up Next: Either Clarke County or Bruton awaits the winner in Friday’s state semifinals at Salem High School.

Virginia High (12-6-1) at Glenvar (18-0-1), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Ten players have accounted for Virginia High’s 53 goals and the Bearcats have had 13 different players tally assists. … All 20 of the players on Virginia High’s roster play multiple sports. … Patrick Poku (32 goals, 11 assists), Prince Poku (16 goals, 10 assists) and Bailey Owens (10 assists) have reached double digits in goals and/or assists for the Bearcats. Goalkeeper Josh Worley has made 65 saves. … VHS coach Kevin Wright was a standout for the Bearcats from 2009-2012 and also played for the King University Tornado. … Glenvar was unbeaten last season and lost to Graham in the state semifinals. The Highlanders are sure to be on high alert against a Southwest District representative on their home field this evening. “They are a well-organized team that has had a great season,” Wright said. “They have talented players such as Rilley Geddes, Jackson Sheppard, and Collin Clapper that are all seasoned with state tournament experience. I am looking forward to our matchup.”

Up Next: The winner faces either Nandua or Central-Woodstock in Friday’s semifinals at Salem Stadium.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1

Auburn (14-5-1) at Honaker, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Honaker automatically advanced to the state tournament by being the only girls soccer team in Region 1D for the third consecutive season. … Lebanon did field a girls team for a portion of the season before injuries and other factors led to the squad disbanding. … Since there was no Region 1D runner-up, Region 1C champ Eastern Montgomery receives a bye to the state semifinals. … The stat leaders for Auburn are Katelyn Lafon (29 goals, 15 assists), Katie Light (28 goals, nine assists), Kaitlyn Lytton (18 goals, nine assists) and Stacy Lewis (11 goals, 11 assists), while goalkeeper Kristen Pack has made 70 saves.

Up Next: The winner plays either Riverheads or Northampton on Friday at 3 p.m. in a state semifinal match at Roanoke College.

Class 2

Virginia High (15-2-2) at Alleghany (15-2-2), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams have identical records and that might foreshadow a competitive match. … Athletes in all sports commonly refer to their respective squads as being a family and Virginia High fits the bill. The roster features two sets of sisters (Myra and Tori Kariuki; Maria and Mary Katherine Wilson) and two sets of cousins (Adie Ratcliffe and the Wilson sisters; Kaleigh Gutknecht and Shay Cannon). … Justin Hayden is in his fourth season as Virginia High’s head coach and played soccer at Tri-Cities Christian School. … Maria Wilson (18 goals) and Adie Ratcliffe (17 goals) are the top scorers for VHS, while Caleigh Hampton is an exceptional midfielder. Maria Wilson has signed with Emory & Henry College. … VHS is 29-4-2 over the past seasons. … Alleghany coach Bob Donnan is also a photographer for USA Today and has shot Super Bowls, Final Fours, the Olympics, NBA Finals and many other events for the newspaper…. Alleghany’s girls soccer program had never had a winning season until last year. This year, the Mountaineers won the Three Rivers District and Region 2C titles. … Bridgewater College recruit Kinley Eggleston (45 goals), senior Carlie Lanford (23 goals) and senior Ashtyon Bishop (15 goals) are the headliners for Alleghany. Payton Reynolds, Abby Williams and senior goalkeeper Emma Williams are also tough.

Up Next: Either Poquoson or Clarke County awaits the winner in Friday’s state semifinals at Salem High School.

Union (20-4) vs. Glenvar (15-5)

Appalachia’s Riggs Stadium, 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Union has had a historic season and today’s game will be held at a historic venue. … This is believed to be the first state playoff game at historic Riggs Stadium since now-defunct Appalachia High School’s 1992 state semifinal football victory over Parry McCluer. …Union's fledging girls soccer program won the Region 2D tournament for the first time last week with victories over Marion (10-1), Graham (5-0) and Virginia High (3-1). … Emma Hemphill is the top goal scorer for the Bears, while goalkeeper Gracie Gibson has been stellar. “Hands down one of the best keepers I have ever seen in my life,” Union coach James Hemphill said of Gibson. “Just an all-around fantastic team player. Selfless.” … Team captains Bryn Duff, Jordin Crouch, Meagan Pomerleau and Campbell Hardin are standouts for Glenvar. The Highlanders beat archrival and 2021 state finalist Radford three times this season. “An almost four-hour bus ride for this game will be tough,” said first-year Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew. “We just have to get mentally ready to step off the bus and be ready to go.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.