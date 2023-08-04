KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Brayden Simpson has learned to overcome hurdles, both those sitting still on a track and those would-be tacklers on the football field.

He can be hard to catch, no matter which barrier he is looking to avoid.

“Every time our quarterback claps his hands back there, he has got a chance to score,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian said.

The 5-10, 160-pound senior running back and defensive back can move, no matter which venue he is on.

“I will point out that there is a difference between football speed and track speed,” said Simpson, during Dobyns-Bennett’s football media last week in Kingsport. “Having that advantage with track speed really can help you be above the rest on the field and running routes and getting out in the open. It makes it real easier if you ask me.”

Simpson, who has qualified for the Class 3 state track meet all three years of high school, finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.73 last May in in Murfreesboro. He also completed the 300-hurdles in 41.03.

Fortunately, Simpson has been jumping over hurdles long enough that he has been able to avoid the painful falls that can occur when tripping over a metal hurdle on an unforgiving track.

“When I first started, yes, but not really now. You can get hurt when you are really down, but you get used to it,” he said. “Everything gets easier with practice, that is just how it is. When you do that on the first or second hurdle, if you are four-stepping or taking your time with it, it is really not as bad as it seems.”

That ability to get over hurdles has certainly proven helpful on the football field.

“I will say having the flexibility or mobility to be jump over hurdles can really help you with cuts and getting around defenders and getting your knees up whenever you need to drive,” said Simpson, who will share carries with Peyton Franklin, along with Hayden Jobe, among others. “Having that translate to the field is really good.”

Christian is glad to have that speed on his side.

“He is state qualifier for his freshman, sophomore and junior year in the 300 and the 110 hurdles,” Christian said. “He has certainly got some foot speed when he gets into the open space in the back end. He can take it to the house and that is against good people. Obviously Greeneville last year. He breaks a long one for a touchdown, outrunning some pretty fast people Greeneville has got.”

He doesn’t expect his role to change much.

“I would say it is probably the same as last year,” he said. “I am mostly going to be the running back, running up the middle or off to the side. I don’t think much is going to change.”

While Dobyns-Bennett is looking to replace quarterback Jake Carson and talented receivers Hayden Russell and Jonovan Gillespie, Christian is excited about his skill position players and so is Simpson. Who the quarterback will be remains to be seen, with an ongoing competition with Will Hurd, Gib Maupin, Taylor Blankenship and Austin Sykes.

“It is kind of good to have all these skill guys so we can move around and use them however we need to,” said Simpson, whose offensive line could include a couple of sophomores. “With the skill guys we also need the big guys like the linemen to help us get the ball to them.”

The goal ahead for the Indians is taking back the Big East Conference title that has been won the last two years by archrival Science Hill. Dobyns-Bennett has dropped four straight to the Hilltoppers, including last year’s heartbreaking 34-32 decision lost in the final seconds.

“It is really nothing more important for us than a goal for us to get that back,” Simpson said. “I would say our team will give a fight and we are not going to let Science Hill roll over us.”

Dobyns-Bennett, which has lost its last three playoff games, has a brutal schedule in preparation for trying to end that drought. Farragut, Greeneville, Elizabethton and Asheville, North Carolina are among the teams on the slate in the season ahead. The Indians haven’t played Elizabethton since 2008 and Asheville since 1942.

“That is a good thing, if you ask me. We need those tough games for later down in the playoffs when they do get tough so it is good to have tough games in the middle of the season,” Simpson said. “It is more fun that way, it is more fun to have tough games than when it is not close.”

One of the largest schools in Tennessee, Simpson has learned to enjoy Friday nights at J.Fred Johnson Stadium, which can resemble a college atmosphere with the large band and packed seats.

“It is a lot of fun. You are not going to see nothing much like it,” he said. “The stadium and stuff like that, you do get used to it and you might take it for granted if you let it.”

All that attention and focus on him doesn’t bother Simpson.

“You kind of get used to it,” he said. “It doesn’t really boggle your mind. It is just mental fortitude.”

Four years have gone by fast for Simpson, who is one of 24 seniors playing for the Indians. He is hoping for a future at the college level, either in track, football or possibly even both.

“I know, it just goes by so fast,” he said. “You don’t realize how fast it goes until you are in these shoes and you are a senior.”