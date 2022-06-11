Sills works through trouble, seals Trojans’ berth in finals

SALEM, Va. – Noah Sills told his infielders to stay away as they began to meander toward the mound and in so many words informed his head coach to return to the dugout.

John Battle High School’s stouthearted sophomore pitcher was in a tight spot with two outs in the top of the seventh inning during Friday afternoon’s VHSL Class 2 state baseball semifinal showdown.

His pitch count had crept over 100, he had just given up a two-run rocket of a triple, the potential tying run stood on third base and he was facing the opponent’s powerful clean-up hitter.

Sills made sure to let it be known, however, that the moment was his and he wanted to finish what he’d started.

“You don’t want to come out for the last out,” Sills said. “I wanted it really bad and I knew I could get that last out.”

Sills did indeed seal the deal as Battle shortstop Porter Gobble lunged to his left to snare a hard-hit line drive up the middle for the final out of a pulsating 4-3 triumph over the Buckingham County Knights at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Trojans (20-8) face Appomattox (22-1) today at 1 p.m. in what will be the program’s fourth state finals appearance. The Raiders advanced with a 1-0 victory over Stuarts Draft in Friday’s first semifinal and Battle followed that up with another one-run thriller.

Sills pumped his fist, did a pirouette and tossed his glove high in the air after his 105th and final pitch of the day had been corralled by his teammate.

It was a gutsy complete-game effort to say the least from a kid that showed a ton of guts.

“He’s the guy we wanted on the mound,” said John Battle senior catcher Will Purifoy said. “He’s not afraid of any batter, no hitters intimidate him and nothing will stand in his way.”

Sills was in for a battle from the start on Friday.

His first pitch of the game was deemed illegal by the first-base umpire due to his hybrid stance on the rubber.

Sills allowed at least one baserunner in every inning but the fourth.

Still, a RBI groundout from Rocco Raynor of the Knights had accounted for the lone run he yielded through the first six frames.

He seemed to pitch better when the basepaths were busy.

“In my opinion, I did,” Sills said. “Pitching from the stretch instead of the wind-up helped me a lot.”

He only notched two strikeouts as he was aided by a steady defense.

The Trojans turned two double plays, while first baseman Evan Hankins and Sills combined for a highlight reel-worthy 3-1 putout to end the fourth inning.

Yet, the most noteworthy glovework came on the game’s final play as Gobble used full extension to snare the smoking smash from Buckingham County’s Camden Allen, a left-handed power hitter.

“It was just fast reaction time,” Gobble said. “He’d been hitting it up the middle and I figured I would shade a little bit to the middle and he ended up hitting it right there.”

Buckingham County’s fans initially cheered when contact was made, but then the Battle supporters who’d made the two-hour drive up Interstate 81 let out a roar when the ball settled in Gobble’s glove.

Allen believed he had delivered the game-tying RBI single.

“At first,” Allen said. “Then I looked over and he had caught it. I just put my head down.”

It was that type of game for the Knights. Close, but not quite.

“Three inches one way or the other right there and it changes our luck,” said Buckingham County coach Trey Lawson.

Gobble’s grab was preceded by a two-run, two-out triple off the bat of Buckingham’s Justin Gunter that hit pretty high off the 20-foot high wall in left field that sits 325 feet from home plate.

“That would have been gone anywhere else but here and would have tied it up,” Sills said. “This is a pitcher’s field and that helped me a lot.”

The lead shrinking to one run prompted a mound visit from John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble.

Almost everybody in the ballpark thought the skipper was going to opt for a reliever.

Uh-uh.

“I was just going out there to give Noah a break,” the Battle boss said. “I was going to let him have that batter. The energy was still there and in my mind, that’s his game. My gosh, the kid had battled that far.”

Jimmy Gobble liked that Sills immediately stated that he was staying on the mound.

“The kid’s a bulldog,” Gobble said. “When you give him the ball, typically, you almost have to wrestle him to get it out of his hands.”

That’s not a wise idea considering Sills competes in the 182-pound weight class for John Battle’s wrestling team.

Toughness and tenacity are on the scouting report along with the four pitches he throws for strikes.

“As far as my wrestling background,” Sills said. “It really helps with my stamina.”

He needed every ounce of that energy as Battle never trailed, but never got completely comfortable either.

Battle went up 2-0 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Purifoy and a RBI single from Porter Gobble.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the fifth inning on a RBI single from Purifoy and Jon Alan Richardson’s sacrifice fly.

Landon Odum led the Trojans with three hits, while Porter Gobble and Nolan Sailor added two hits apiece.

Battle stranded 11 baserunners, nine of those in scoring position. It almost came back to bite the Trojans.

“Too many,” Coach Gobble said. “Their [starting] pitcher [Braedyn Schaeffer] did a great job of managing against us with runners in scoring position and controlled the counts and didn’t give in. I ideally would have liked to have seen a few more groundballs to the right side, but all in all we had some barrels, they had some barrels and it came down to the end there.”

Buckingham County (16-5-1) was led by Braedyn Schaeffer’s three hits.

The Knights have just two seniors, while Battle’s roster features only three 12th-graders.

“You don’t have many games where you have nine hits and are on the losing end,” Lawson said. “We just spotted them too many runs early and they took advantage of some of our mistakes. They’re a heck of a team and those guys are young. We’re young too and I don’t see any reason why we won’t be right here with ‘em again next year.”

The future is now for John Battle, which will have Porter Gobble and Evan Hankins available to pitch against the Raiders.

The Trojans won Group A state titles in 2000 and 2001 (when current principal Jimmy King was the head coach) and finished as 2A state runner-up to Dan River in 2017.

Battle assistant coach Aaron Arnold was the starting pitcher for the Trojans in the 2017 state title game and some of Battle’s players were among the spectators in the stands five years ago.

Now, they will be on center stage.

“I was there as a little kid when they went to the state finals [in ‘17],” Porter Gobble said. “It’s been a dream since then, really. It’s kind of unbelievable in a way, but we’ve put in the work and I think we’ve got a good chance.”

Reserving a spot in the finals was signed, sealed and delivered on Friday.

Make that signed, Sills and delivered.

“I was the last out to end [the 2021] season [against Lebanon in the regional semifinals],” Sills said. “I didn’t want that to happen again. I glad to see the smile on the faces of the seniors and getting them one last game. … Last year, I couldn’t have pitched that long in a game.”