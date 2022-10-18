Signal Mountain climbs past Vikings after early deficit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Signal Mountain got an early signal, falling behind after one set to Tennessee High, but then finished off the Vikings 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 in the opening round of the TSSAA Class AA state tournament at Siegel High School.

After appearing in complete control for most of the first set, culminating in an 18-11 lead, somewhere within the last five points of the match Signal Mountain founds its momentum and came back to make it close.

That momentum carried them through the next three sets, and the victory.

“We came out with an aggressive attitude and that refuse-to-lose attitude and started attacking and our serve-receive was really good,” said Vikings head coach Mary C. Johnson, “That was really the difference in the second set two, three, and four.

“Signal Mountain was aggressive. Every single one of them have aggressive serves and we were struggling with getting our offense in a rhythm and blocking.”

Signal Mountain was ferocious on the defensive side, and barely allowed anything to happen around the net. Lily Ware worked hard to set up her teammates from the edge, and Marley Johns from the front.

“You know set two, three, and four they were blocking about everything we were trying to give them and we weren’t,” continued Johnson, “When you play a team that’s as big as them we have got to get some hands on some balls to slow it down, otherwise you are really going to struggle with big teams like that.”

Madison Blair led the Vikings with nine kills and 12 digs, Sophie Meade had 17 digs and six kills, and Marae Herrmann and Marley Johns had five kills apiece. Bree Adams, a freshman at THS, had 26 assists and 15 digs in her first experience at the state tournament.

Sydnee Pendland, the libero, notched 16 digs from her role behind the front line, and was involved in every corner of the court while trying to keep the ball in play. That included a diving dig in the back left corner that was hit so hard it soared to the rafters and bounced off the roof of Siegel’s gymnasium.

“We started out amazing. We started out, we were ready to play and I think we came out and on the second set we just kind of kind of lost it,” Pendland said. “I don’t know exactly know what it was, it was just kind of gone. You could tell by the look on our faces, a couple mistakes and it was over.”

For the players, this trip is about more than just trying to win games. It’s about the experience of being with each other and being able to play together on the largest stage in the state. Pendland says her favorite part of the trip so far was everybody napping together on their charter bus on the drive to Murfreesboro on Monday.

Tennessee High will face Lexington in a must-win loser’s bracket elimination game at Siegel High School today at 5 p.m.