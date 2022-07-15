 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots not falling for McClung vs. Thunder

Mac McClung

LAS VEGAS – Mac McClung of the Golden State Warriors struggled to find his shot for the second straight NBA Summer League game in Friday night’s 90-82 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The former Gate City High School shot 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line in finishing with five points. The 6-foot-2 guard also had four assists, two steals, one rebound and three turnovers.

McClung finished 4-for-13 from the field and scored nine points in Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Jalen Williams had 10 points with six assists to lead Oklahoma City.

Gabe Brown and Jaden Shackelford each scored 12 points for Oklahoma City (3-1). Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 points and Vit Krejci had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren did not play.

Jonathan Kuminga, who briefly attended Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, scored 16 points and James Wiseman added 14 for Golden State (1-3). Quinndary Weatherspoon added 11 points and Gui Santos had 10.

