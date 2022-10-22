Shortage of officials causes challenges for prep sports

There are few more cherished rituals in Southwest Virginia than football Friday nights in the fall.

Chris Davis can relate.

“For me Friday night is my one day away from work and everything else in life,” said Davis, the director of the David J. Prior Convocation Center at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “It gets me on the field, it gets me doing something I enjoy doing. I have still got the same love for it as I did 20 years ago when I started.”

Davis is also in his first year as commissioner and assigner for the Appalachian Football Officials Association, which is responsible for providing five officials to work every high school football game for 34 schools from Galax to Ewing and all areas in between.

It has been a challenge to fill those assignments this season, even with Twin Valley and Bland County suspending their seasons due to a lack of players.

“This is one of the worst years we have had,” said Davis, a 20-year officiating veteran, who had 85 people on rotation when the season began, a number that has dropped to 82 due to injuries and personal issues. “This is the lowest number that we have had.”

He is also an official himself, and it isn’t a job for the faint of heart. The men – and women – in the striped shirts have to control the game and allow the players to decide the outcome, all while dealing with being berated by fans, coaches and players from whichever side disagrees with a call or non-call.

“You just have to ignore it,” said Davis, who taught an officiating class at UVa-Wise in the past. “I always used to tell those young college kids. Listen, you have to remember, most people, whether it is coaches or fans, they are not yelling at you the person, they are yelling at the shirt you are wearing. They are yelling at the black stripes and the white stripes shirts. They are not yelling at Chris Davis individually…”

The unwillingness to endure such abuse is just one of many reasons why Davis has run into a shortage of officials this fall. He has had several teams willing to play on Thursday nights, including the week ahead with Lee and John Battle agreeing to move their game from Friday or there would have been a few games played with just four officials, basically eliminating the back judge.

“I was in a real bind because of the number of games we have got and the number of officials we have got. They helped me out big time,” Davis said. “You have to start looking at what games being played don’t have playoff implications. We only had a few that didn’t so I had already picked out those three, but thankfully Lee High and John Battle moved to Thursday night and that puts that out on me and now I have all games covered with five officials and we are good to go.”

The shortage of officials isn’t just a Southwest Virginia problem. It has grown across Virginia, Tennessee and across the country. Davis said the National High School Federation has lost 50,000 officials over the past five years in the various sports. It has gotten so bad in a football hotbed like San Antonio that some schools have been playing games at 4 p.m. on Friday’s so an officiating crew can finish up there and travel to another nearby game for a 7:30 p.m. start.

“That is terrible. I will be bluntly honest with you, I am 45 and I am in decent enough shape that I can ref one game on a Friday night and feel pretty good after the game,” Davis said. “I really couldn’t imagine reffing a game at 4 o’clock and think about it being Texas and probably being sweltering heat, especially the early part of the season, and then having to jump in the car and go ref another one, I would be about dead at the end of the night.”

Davis has officials who work on consecutive nights and that is a challenge in itself.

“A lot of my officials already have reffed on a Thursday night and then reffed again on a Friday night,” he said. “They all say it is pretty rough, it is takes a pretty big toll on your body to work two back-to-back football games, especially a varsity game on Thursday night and then ref another one on Friday.”

There are many factors for the problem, not just in football, but in all sports, including volleyball, where the issue is even worse. Davis named a plethora of concerns, from COVID, lack of interest from young people, decline in area population, travel, balancing work and officiating schedules, the impact of social media and some officials would rather work youth sports, making just as much or more money, and not dealing with the pressures of high school sports.

There is also the case of money. AOA currently pays football officials $80 or $90 a game, depending on which schools took up Davis’ request for a $10 raise this season due to a rise in fuel prices and inflation.

“I want to say 75 percent of our schools did that. Some said unfortunately we are stuck at an $80 contract and we have already made budgets and we are going to have to stick with that $80,” said Davis, who hopes to get a pay hike put into the new contract that will be drawn up before next school year. “One week I get paid $80 and the next week I get paid $90.

“I think people say is it really worth $80 for me to go out there on a Friday night and do this.”

Davis is looking to add more officials in all sports, while trying to get his football rotation back to 100. That would alleviate an issue like this week which had 15 games scheduled on Friday night and nine of his officials needed the night off for various reasons.

While officials do their best to avoid such conflicts, it isn’t a full-time job for any of them.

“I would say 99 percent of the officials that I have — I have got a couple that are retired and not working elsewhere—but most of us work normal 8 to 5 jobs,” he said. “Officiating is not our fulltime job. It is a side gig.”

A few new faces have expressed an interest in joining the AOA next season, but others are leaving, including 50-year veteran Roger Stevens, who Davis said plans to step down after this year, having started when he was 18.

“I think younger people are not getting into it like I did when I was 25 years old. We don’t have the young people coming into it like we have in the past,” Davis said. “We did thankfully have four or five new guys come in with us and hopefully they will stick with us and keep working.”

Much has changed in the world since Stevens or Davis began working as referees, and that has also been a difficult factor to overcome in finding new blood.

“There is so much to do in the world of technology and electronics that I think 18 to 20 year-olds kind of look and say, ‘I love the game of football, I played and I think I might want to get into this, but am I willing to give up a Friday night, am I willing to give up six hours on a Friday night when I have all this other stuff I can get involved with’,” Davis said. “I think what we are paid plays a part on it. I think it goes back to younger people saying is it worth my time and effort for what I am getting paid.”

The current contract between the AOA and the schools is slated to run out at the end of this school year. Davis is hoping for a little more money to try to attract more potential officials.

“When we do visit the new contract, we are going to ask for some more money,” Davis said. “Hopefully with a pay increase, that gets a couple of people saying, ‘Oh, they are going to get paid a little bit more money, I might come out and do it now.’”

If interested in serving as an official, contact Davis at (276) 275-4686 or by email at cdd3s@uvawise.edu. Not just for football. The AOA is also looking for officials for every sport.

“Next year I am going to try to get the word out,” Davis said. “If we can get 10 or 15 more guys or gals to come out and get our numbers back above 100, I would feel pretty comfortable every Friday night.”