Short week, no problem: E&H punishes Catawba for SAC win

EMORY, Va. – Beating an undefeated perennial powerhouse on the road in overtime during your first year within South Atlantic Conference play?

Meh, that was last week’s news.

The new trend? Emory & Henry College has now moved on to winning conference tilts during short weeks.

With Hurricane Ian forcing the majority of the SAC into earlier games, the Wasps handled the last-minute adjustment rather well – amassing their largest offensive output of the season (528 yards) en route to a 38-23 wire-to-wire decision over struggling Catawba at Fred Selfe Athletic Stadium’s Nicewonder Field Friday afternoon.

“We know every week is going to be a fight in this league,” noted E&H coach Curt Newsome, whose squad rushed for 229 yards. “Our key is fighting and finishing. That’s what we’ve talked about since day one.”

Against the visiting Indians, the biggest haymakers in the fight came during second-quarter play. After a disappointing opening quarter which witnessed a fumble inside the one-yard line and a turnover on downs, the Wasps (3-2, 2-1) hit Catawba with a 21-point flurry over just a five-minute span.

Following an 89-yard scoring march – capped by Grayson Overstreet’s three-yard TD plunge – early in the second, E&H blitzed and forced Catawba quarterback Ridge Jacobs into an all-out sprint. Jacobs scurried to the right and threw back across the field, but there were no Indian receivers close to the falling pigskin.

The closest player was E&H cornerback T.J. Payne, who fielded the ball and raced untouched 31 yards for a 14-0 advantage. And after the Wasps got the ball back on downs a short time later, quarterback Kyle Short – who threw for 299 yards and two scores – countered Catawba’s blitz by hitting a wide-open Cam Peoples down the seam for a surprisingly quick 21-0 edge.

“It was nice the way we got the lead,” Newsome said. “I told them at halftime that we weren’t in control of this game. I wanted them in the third quarter to get control of this game.”

The Wasps, who entered Friday’s contest sporting a conference-best time of possession mark, then played a pretty good version of keep away following intermission. In fact, the Indians (1-4, 0-3) had possession for a measly two minutes, as Overstreet – who ran for 117 yards in the third quarter alone – weaved his way in from eight yards out for a 31-10 E&H lead just before the stanza ended.

“They had a good defense, but obviously not as good as what we’ve seen the last two weeks,” admitted Overstreet, who finished with a season-best 156 yards on just 20 carries. “I’ve got to give everything to my o-line. They were making the blocks and opening up holes, and I was seeing things through. It felt good to establish the run game.”

With rainy conditions present for a majority of the contest, that didn’t seem to deter Short from finding big-play receiver Tmahdae Penn. Penn drew single coverage for much of Friday’s contest, hauling in three catches for a whopping 150 yards – including a 72-yard reception off a fade route to get E&H going during the aforementioned second quarter.

“I really like one-on-one matchups,” said Penn, who hauled in a juggling catch for the game-winning touchdown last Saturday against Wingate. “When [Short] and the coaches see a one-on-one matchup with me, they take that opportunity and think that I can make that play for them.”

Kujuan Pryor amassed 162 all-purpose yards for Catawba, including a 79-yard kickoff return that set up a one-yard TD score from teammate Marquece Williams midway through the third. But Pryor’s big return came after Catawba once again found itself down by multiple scores, its fourth straight game trailing by at least 21 points.

“We’ve got to do a better job of executing and finishing drives,” lamented Catawba coach Curtis Walker, whose squad hasn’t led in a game since the opener against Livingstone. “In the second quarter, we let the game get away. We’ve got to do a better job of getting out quicker and finishing.”

Jacobs finished with 263 yards through the air, admirably leading the Indians on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to make things respectable.

“It kind of muddies it up, and we are going to keep trying to get better,” said Newsome about the late Catawba surge, which included an onside kick recovery. “But I told our guys in the locker room that we never apologize for a win.”