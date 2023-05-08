The softball team at Galax High School was in a state of shock and awe after dealing with Olivia Shockley of the George Wythe Maroons on Monday.

Shockley struck out six in pitching a three-hit shutout and also socked a first-inning grand slam as GW cruised to a 14-0 Mountain Empire District victory.

Andrea Pannell homered for the winners, while Jordan Cannoy, Samara Sheffey and Camille Wolfe each had two hits.

Rye Cove 10, J.I. Burton 0

The Rye Cove Eagles kept their perfect record intact and claimed the Cumberland District regular-season championship on Monday thanks to a near-perfect performance from junior right-hander Eden Muncy.

Muncy struck out five in pitching a no-hitter and her walk to Kari Durham in the second inning was the only thing that prevented her from throwing a perfect game. Muncy also went 2-for-2, scored three times, mashed a three-run homer in the fourth inning and collected four RBIs.

Gracie Turner added three hits for the Cove (19-0, 9-0) while Kenzie Hood went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Rye Cove finished with 12 hits.

Eastside 6, Castlewood 1

Taylor Clay, Emmaleigh Banks, Emma Sartin and Shelby Stanley each had two hits as Eastside collected a Cumberland District win over Castlewood.

Braelyn Hall and Sartin combined to pitch a three-hitter with Hall notching 10 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Sartin smacked a first-inning home run.

Castlewood’s hits came from Anna Summers, Jozy Phillips and Madison Sutherland. Phillips scored in the third inning on a RBI from Summers.

Chilhowie 9, Northwood 2

Freshman Emmaline Dowell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and also struck out 12 in going the distance in the circle as Chilhowie cruised past Northwood for a Hogoheegee District triumph.

Carrigan Heath also had three hits for the Warriors, while Kayla Roland contributed two RBIs. Chilhowie finished with 16 hits.

Maddie Lowe had three hits for Northwood, while Karlee Frye and Lacey Crusenberry scored the runs for the Panthers.

Abingdon 16, Christiansburg 6

Lauren Baker went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs as Abingdon earned a non-district win over Christiansburg.

The contest was a completion of an earlier game that had been suspended due to rain.

Muriel Dillow drove in three runs and Kinley Brooks scored three runs for AHS, while Kendel Yates was the winning pitcher.

Science Hill 4, West Ridge 2

Lacey Fugate’s two-run homer in the third inning was all the offense West Ridge could generate as the Wolves saw their season end in the District 1-AAAA Tournament.

Twin Springs 9, Thomas Walker 1

Mackenzie Gillenwater and Aubrey Meade each had three hits as Twin Springs trounced Thomas Walker.

Caylea Ellis drove in Thomas Walker's only run.

BASEBALL

Chilhowie 6, Northwood 2

Connor Smith went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Chilhowie collected a Hogoheegee District win over Smyth County rival Northwood.

Dawson Tuell added two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, who scored four times in the second inning to seize all the momentum.

Northwood scored both its runs in the fifth inning.

Chilhowie (12-7, 6-3) plays at Patrick Henry on Thursday.

Wise Central 11, Lee High 1

Braeden Church went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Wise County Central Warriors whipped Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Nate West and Dane Elkins added two hits apiece for Central with West driving in three runs. Central scored five runs and never looked back.

Robbie Wilson pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts. Central plays at John Battle tonight in a key Mountain 7 District clash.

George Wythe 2, Galax 0

Luke Jollay struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings and teamed with Colton Green to toss a three-hit shutout as the George Wythe Maroons blanked Mountain Empire District rival Galax.

Owen Repass hit a double for GW, while Austin Repass and Tandom Smith scored both of the Maroons’ runs in the fifth inning.

Green got the final two outs to record the save after taking over for Jollay on the bump.

Christiansburg 5, John Battle 3

Tanner Evans went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Christiansburg Blue Demons to a victory over the visiting John Battle Trojans.

Caden Sturgill had two hits and Ryan Mix drove in two runs for Battle. The team’s runs were scored by Porter Gobble, Elijah Childress and Landon Odum. Battle (14-6) has lost five times to VHSL Class 3 teams this spring.

Christiansburg scored three times in the first inning to set the tone.

Thomas Walker 8, Twin Springs 4

Cameron Grabeel struck out 16 in spinning a two-hitter as the Thomas Walker Pioneers earned a Cumberland District victory.

Adam Hollandsworth went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead TW at the plate.

Ryan Horne and Will Farmer had the hits for Twin Springs.

J.I. Burton 10, Rye Cove 2

Brayden Dutton struck out eight in crafting a three-hitter on the mound and also had two hits as the J.I. Burton Raiders rocked Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.

Noa Godsey added four RBIs for the winners, while Clay Hart had two hits and Miguel Madrigal tallied two RBIs.

Eastside 16, Castlewood 8

Tanner Perry led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run as Eastside outlasted Castlewood in a Cumberland District slugfest.

Perry finished with three RBIs, while Jaxsyn Collins (2-for-3, two RBIs), Eli McCoy (2-for-3, five RBIs), Jeremy Sexton (two hits), Will Johnson (3-for-4) and Adam Burke (two hits) also got in on the run-scoring onslaught.

Eastside (14-3, 9-0) led 11-0 after four innings and then held off a late Castlewood charge. The Spartans were coming off a 16-7 loss to Honaker.

Castlewood (11-5, 5-4) received two hits from Payton King and two RBIs from Ryan Salyers.

BOYS SOCCER

Holston 8, Grundy 0

Harper Collie and Braedon Lee each scored two goals as the Holston Cavaliers crushed Grundy.

Griffin Hall, Noah Cousins, Meghan Smith and Connor Finley also found the back of the net for the team from Damascus. Cousins had two saves in goal as well in the shutout.

Lebanon 8, Patrick Henry 0

Carter Dillon scored two goals and was one of seven Lebanon standouts to score as the Pioneers powered past Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Grayson Olson, Hayden Ferguson, Alex Synan, Eli Taylor, Landon Hess and Kalib Simmons also got in on the goal-scoring spree.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise County Central 3, Abingdon 0

The Warriors beat Abingdon for the second time this season.