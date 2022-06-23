 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shelled: Pulaski River Turtles double up State Liners, Bristol maintains worst record in Appalachian League

  • Updated
  • 0
Bristol State Liners

Bristol State Liners’ Hector Manqual slides in safely at third base as Pulaski’s Ryan Johnson jumps for the throw. Third base coach Juan Lopez looks on for the State Liners during a 14-7 loss on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

 EMILY BALL / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Va. – Things are going so badly for the Bristol State Liners that playing at home has been anything but sweet for the Appalachian League club.

Pulaski’s Konner Kinkade went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and lacked only a single in his bid to hit for the cycle as the River Turtles rolled to a 14-7 victory over Bristol on Thursday night.

Bristol (5-15) has lost six of its seven games at DeVault Stadium in 2022 and the State Liners haven’t had much better luck on the road in compiling the Appy League’s worst record.

“We have to keep fighting,” said State Liners catcher Manny Garza. “The season’s not going our way right now, but we can flip it at any time now. We just have to have a positive mindset. We’re here to get better and we have to keep competing every day.”

The State Liners committed three errors and Pulaski (9-11) pounded out eight extra-base hits on Thursday.

The River Turtles scored three times in the top of the first inning and Bristol had to play catch up the rest of the game.

People are also reading…

The Bristolians have allowed 39 runs in their last three games and Kinkade, a catcher from Orange Coast College in California, contributed to the pitching staff’s misery on Thursday.

He connected for a no-doubt, two-run homer in the second inning against Bristol starter Trey Valka III from Houston Baptist. It was his second longball of the season.

“I took a few steps [out of the batter’s box] and knew it was gone,” Kinkade said. “I got a good pitch to hit and was fortunate enough for it to leave the yard.”

Kinkade wasn’t close to be doing done.

He connected for a RBI double in the fourth inning off Valka III (0-2, 7.71 ERA) and collected a RBI triple in the ninth inning off reliever Drew Rudskinski of the State Liners.

Kinkade also walked in the first inning.

Ryland Zaborowski (Yavapai College) added three doubles for the River Turtles, who produced a double-digit run total for the third time this season.

“I thought we all felt good,” Kinkade said, “Putting up 14 runs and 13 hits – that’s a team effort right there.”

Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) drove in three runs for the State Liners, while Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Hector Mangual (Missouri) contributed two hits apiece.

Garza went 0-for-4, but the catcher from Rice University has been reliable for the State Liners. He is hitting .279 and has struck out just four times in 43 at-bats.

“I started off a little rough, but the hitting has been coming around,” Garza said. “I just have to keep working and hopefully soon, things start to flip around for this team.”

NOTES: Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) and Kerry Wright (Houston) combined to pitch three scoreless innings of relief for Bristol. … Oklahoma State’s Drew Blake (3-1, 7.71 ERA) went six innings to get the win on the mound for Pulaski, while Gabriel Perez (Bethune Cookman) pitched three scoreless innings for his first save. … Neither George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe (1-0, 6.23 ERA) of the University of Virginia or Gate City High School alum Mason Barnett (0-1, 6.75 ERA) of Southwest Virginia Community College will pitch in Pulaski’s two-game series in Bristol … Ted Power is the pitching coach for Pulaski. He saved 70 games while pitching in the majors from 1981-1993 for eight different teams. … Bristol hosts the River Turtles again today at 7 p.m.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts