Shelled: Pulaski River Turtles double up State Liners, Bristol maintains worst record in Appalachian League

BRISTOL, Va. – Things are going so badly for the Bristol State Liners that playing at home has been anything but sweet for the Appalachian League club.

Pulaski’s Konner Kinkade went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and lacked only a single in his bid to hit for the cycle as the River Turtles rolled to a 14-7 victory over Bristol on Thursday night.

Bristol (5-15) has lost six of its seven games at DeVault Stadium in 2022 and the State Liners haven’t had much better luck on the road in compiling the Appy League’s worst record.

“We have to keep fighting,” said State Liners catcher Manny Garza. “The season’s not going our way right now, but we can flip it at any time now. We just have to have a positive mindset. We’re here to get better and we have to keep competing every day.”

The State Liners committed three errors and Pulaski (9-11) pounded out eight extra-base hits on Thursday.

The River Turtles scored three times in the top of the first inning and Bristol had to play catch up the rest of the game.

The Bristolians have allowed 39 runs in their last three games and Kinkade, a catcher from Orange Coast College in California, contributed to the pitching staff’s misery on Thursday.

He connected for a no-doubt, two-run homer in the second inning against Bristol starter Trey Valka III from Houston Baptist. It was his second longball of the season.

“I took a few steps [out of the batter’s box] and knew it was gone,” Kinkade said. “I got a good pitch to hit and was fortunate enough for it to leave the yard.”

Kinkade wasn’t close to be doing done.

He connected for a RBI double in the fourth inning off Valka III (0-2, 7.71 ERA) and collected a RBI triple in the ninth inning off reliever Drew Rudskinski of the State Liners.

Kinkade also walked in the first inning.

Ryland Zaborowski (Yavapai College) added three doubles for the River Turtles, who produced a double-digit run total for the third time this season.

“I thought we all felt good,” Kinkade said, “Putting up 14 runs and 13 hits – that’s a team effort right there.”

Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) drove in three runs for the State Liners, while Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Hector Mangual (Missouri) contributed two hits apiece.

Garza went 0-for-4, but the catcher from Rice University has been reliable for the State Liners. He is hitting .279 and has struck out just four times in 43 at-bats.

“I started off a little rough, but the hitting has been coming around,” Garza said. “I just have to keep working and hopefully soon, things start to flip around for this team.”

NOTES: Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) and Kerry Wright (Houston) combined to pitch three scoreless innings of relief for Bristol. … Oklahoma State’s Drew Blake (3-1, 7.71 ERA) went six innings to get the win on the mound for Pulaski, while Gabriel Perez (Bethune Cookman) pitched three scoreless innings for his first save. … Neither George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe (1-0, 6.23 ERA) of the University of Virginia or Gate City High School alum Mason Barnett (0-1, 6.75 ERA) of Southwest Virginia Community College will pitch in Pulaski’s two-game series in Bristol … Ted Power is the pitching coach for Pulaski. He saved 70 games while pitching in the majors from 1981-1993 for eight different teams. … Bristol hosts the River Turtles again today at 7 p.m.