Several area athletes claim state titles on opening day of meets

State championships were claimed by several local athletes during the opening day of the Virginia High School League Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.

The Abingdon 4x800 relay team of Teddy Pillion, Jack Bundy, Isaac Thiessen and Dylan Phillips captured the Class 3 state title with a time of 8:13.24 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Five titles were earned at the Class 1 and Class 2 state meets being held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Patrick Henry’s Takotah Pecina (high jump, 6-00.00), Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger (triple jump, 43-09.00) and Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke (discus, 119-07.00) earned Class 1 state titles. Class 2 state crowns went to Union senior Malachi Jenkins (high jump, 6’05-00) and Tazewell freshman Landri Lallande (discus (118-09.00).

Several other area athletes earned top-8 finishes, which earned all-state honors.

In Class 3 girls, Abingdon’s Sydney Nunley was eight in discus (95-2”), while Haynes Carter was eighth in the triple jump (42’-3”) in Class 3 boys competition.

Patrick Henry, which is considered a favorite to win the Class 1 boys title, received all-state performances from Tyler Barrett (shot put, 3rd, 48-10.00), Bobby Cline (shot put, 5th, 47-06.50) and Jacob Hall (shot put, 7th, 43-08.75). The Rebels’ 4x800 boys relay team also finished second in 8.31:09.

Other Class 1 all-state boys honorees included Holston’s Amoreyun Simmons (shot put, 4th, 47-09.25), Twin Valley’s Jeighkob Cooper (triple jump, 4th, 41-05.50) and George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale (41-04.75).

Class 1 girls all-state honorees included Chilhowie’s Hannah Manns (triple jump, 3rd, 33-08.00), Grundy’s Madison Looney (discus, 8th, 95-11.00) and Grundy’s 4x800 relay team (6th, 11:27.20). Patrick Henry had two all-staters in the pole vault, including Avery Maiden (2nd, 8-00.00) and Katie Dick (4th, 7-06.00).

Class 2 boys all-state honorees included Union’s Keyandre Davis (shot put, 2nd, 49-02.25) and Tazewell’s Ethan Mills (triple jump, 6th, 41-10.25). Class 2 girls all-staters include Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth (triple jump, 4th, 34-11.50), Gate City’s Riley Houseright (discus, 2nd, 113-02.00) and Tazewell’s Morla Lester (discus, 4th, 108-3.00).

Several area athletes also qualified for today’s finals in numerous events during preliminaries on Friday.

That includes boys competitors Abingdon’s Xander Brown (100 meters, 200 meters), Maddox Reynolds of Wise County Central, a past champion in the 110 hurdles, and Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers, who won four events last week in the Region 2D meet at Virginia High.

Patrick Henry’s MaKenna Clay (100 meters, 200 meters), Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds (100 meters, 110 hurdles) and Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis (100 meters) will also compete in final events today in Harrisonburg.