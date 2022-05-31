Seventeen VHSL regional contests involving local teams today. Some things to know.

BASEBALL

Region 1D Quarterfinals

Rye Cove (12-12) at Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: The Lebanon Pioneers have won 17 straight and have not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season. … The only losses for Lebanon came to Mountain 7 District champion Abingdon (twice) and Region 2D tournament qualifier Richlands. … Seth Buchanan, Nathan Phillips and Dagan Barton give Lebanon three quality starting pitchers and the Pioneers have mound depth that most teams at the Class 1 level just don’t have. … Rye Cove advanced with a 13-3 opening-round win over Twin Valley on Monday as Andrew Jessee pitched brilliantly in relief. The Eagles were predicted for a last-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, but have exceeded those expectations.

Up Next: The winner plays either Eastside or Grundy on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Eastside (16-6) at Grundy (11-10), 4:30 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the first-ever meeting between the baseball squads at these schools. … Eastside has qualified for the regional baseball tournament every year since the school opened in 2011-12 and has failed to win a regional tournament game only twice (2015, 2019). … Eastside has battled inconsistency, but seems to be playing better after winning the Cumberland District tournament. … Eli McCoy is one of the best two-way players in Region 1D as he is hitting .429 with 32 RBIs, while going 6-2 on the mound with 58 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. Jeremy Sexton (.432) and catcher Blake Jones (.422, two home runs, 28 RBIs) can hit the ball. Eastside has six guys batting above .400. … Austin Deel, Kaden Vanover and Dylan Boyd have been the leaders for Grundy, which dropped a 6-1 decision to Honaker in the finals of the Black Diamond District tournament. “We have had a pretty good year,” said Grundy coach Tommy Crigger. “I feel like we have gotten a lot better since the first of the year. I feel like our defense has come a long ways and has kept us in a lot of games here at the end of the season.”

Up Next: Lebanon or Rye Cove awaits the winner in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal showdown at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Chilhowie (10-12) at Honaker (10-9), 6:30 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams met in a preseason scrimmage in March and now they will square off with the season on the line on the last day of May. …Chilhowie has won five of its last seven games. “After a very inconsistent first two months of the season, we are currently playing our best baseball of the year,” said Warriors coach Jeff Robinson. “As I have told them for the last month, ‘It’s never too late to be the team we always thought we could be.’ … Chilhowie split its two previous regional tournament games with Honaker, losing in 2018 and winning in 2021. … Daniel Hutton (.492 batting average, 17 RBIs; 5-4, one save, 2.98 ERA) has been a two-way standout for Chilhowie and will play both baseball and football at Bluefield State College. He pitched a one-hit shutout against Holston in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament. “I got to see [that game],” said Honaker coach Chris Anderson. “He showed why he is the reigning Region D player of the year with his performance.” … Zac Hall (.422, 14 RBIs) has also hits the ball well for Chilhowie. … Honaker won the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles. The Tigers also played Hogoheegee champ Lebanon and Cumberland District tournament titlist Eastside. … The Tigers feature nine seniors. … Jayson Mullins (.509, 24 RBIs), Jax Horn (.414), Ethan Compton (.383), Evan Justus (.388), T.J. Hubbard (.361), Alex Barton (.304, 16 RBIs; 4-4, one save, 6.11 ERA on the mound) and Wes Yates (.367, 15 RBIs) are the stat leaders for the Tigers. … Anderson pointed out that his team's side of the Region 1D tournament pairings was the orange-and-black bracket since Honaker, Chilhowie, Rural Retreat and J.I. Burton have those team colors.

Up Next: The winner plays J.I. Burton or Rural Retreat on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Region 1D semifinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Rural Retreat (16-6) at J.I. Burton (18-4), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Both of these teams have quietly put together solid seasons. … J.I. Burton won the first Cumberland District regular-season title in program history. “We have had a good year so far, but aren’t satisfied,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “We have dropped a few games that we should’ve won, but that’s baseball. I would say our biggest strength is our ability to hit and run the bases when our whole lineup is seeing the ball well.” … Dauntae Keys (.455, 11 doubles), Chris Branham (.400, three home runs), Noa Godsey (.380), Jaymen Buchanan (.380, 26 stolen bases), Caleb McCurdy (.364, 20 RBIs), Brayden Dutton (.321) and Cameron Sergent (.301) are Burton’s top hitters. Clay Hart (8-2, two saves, 1.34 ERA, 78 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings) is the ace pitcher while Miguel Madrigal and Robert Emershaw have provided good glove work. … Tucker Fontaine, Noah Bandrimer, Caleb Roberts and Justin Gilman have been productive both as hitters and pitchers for Rural Retreat. The Indians started the season 9-0.

Up Next: Either Chilhowie or Honaker awaits the winner in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal showdown at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Region 2D Semifinals

Gate City (11-13) vs. Wise County Central (17-6)

DeVault Stadium, 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central already owns three wins over Gate City this season by scores of 12-2, 5-3 and 11-1. A fourth victory over the Blue Devils would put the Warriors in the state tournament. "Gate City is always a tough opponent no matter how many times you’ve beat them, no matter what the records are and no matter the location,” said Warriors coach Jeremy "J.W." Salyers. … Central’s baseball program has never been to the state tournament and no boys team at the school has won a regional championship. … Gate City finished as Region 2D runner-up to Lebanon last season. … Brayden Cox (.398, 27 runs), Luke Bledsoe (.394, 22 RBIs), Ryan Jessee (26 RBIs), Eli McMurray (28 runs) and Carter Babb (21 RBIs) have been the leaders for Gate City. … Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer is a 2004 Castlewood graduate whose baseball coach his senior year was current Central boss J.W. Salyers. The two happen to share the same initials as well.

Up next: The winner plays either Virginia High or John Battle in Thursday’s regional finals.

John Battle (16-8) at Virginia High (12-12), 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny: These longtime Bristol foes renew their rivalry with the season on the line. … John Battle beat Virginia High 4-2 on March 25 and 8-3 on May 12. … Battle sophomore Noah Sills pitched a complete-game four-hitter in the latter matchup, while the Trojans scored three runs in the sixth inning to prevail in the first meeting. … Ace pitcher Isaac Berry, Brody Jones, Braedhon Meredith and Ty Weaver have been cornerstones for the Bearcats. “We started out very inexperienced and young, but played a very tough schedule that made us better,” said VHS coach Mark Daniels. “The players stayed the course and kept working hard. Our biggest strength has been our pitching that has kept us in most games.” … Virginia High is 0-4 against John Battle all-time in regional tournament play, falling to the Trojans in 1988, 2012, 2017 and 2019. … Appomattox and Alleghany are in the finals of the Region 2C tournament.

Up Next: Either Wise County Central or Gate City awaits the winner in Thursday’s regional title game in Bristol.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D Quarterfinals

Rye Cove (15-8) at Lebanon (15-6), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Despite having just three starters back in the fold from last season’s team that went 17-1 and reached the state semifinals, Lebanon has continued to roll. … Madison Hill had seven RBIs in Lebanon’s two Hogoheegee District tournament victories. Sophomore Erin Rasnake has pitched well and threw a five-inning perfect game against Chilhowie earlier this season. … Rye Cove advanced with a 21-0 first-round triumph over Twin Valley on Monday as Rheagan Waldon, Elisabeth Rollins, Lexi Rhoten and Olivia Edwards were the catalysts. … The Eagles won just two games in 2021.

Up Next: A semifinal game on Wednesday against either J.I. Burton or Grundy at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise awaits the winner.

J.I. Burton (13-9) at Grundy, 4:30 p.m.

The Skinny: First-year head coach Nick Sturgill has guided J.I. Burton to the regional tournament bid for the first time since 2016. The Raiders finished as runner-up in the Cumberland District tournament. “Our season has gone well so far,” Sturgill said. “The squad has responded well to implementing a completely new system, as far as approach at the plate and overall play. Our biggest strength is undoubtedly the work ethic the team has. Every day, they come to practice with the mindset to be better than they were the day before.” … The Raiders have scored plenty of runs and were also helped by a schedule that included Class 2 opponents Wise County Central and Ridgeview. … Grundy coach Emily Kendrick was the ace pitcher on Honaker’s 2013 state championship softball squad. She later played at Walters State Community College and Emory & Henry College.

Up Next: Either Lebanon or Rye Cove will be the winner’s opponent in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Northwood (8-15) at Honaker (13-3), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Honaker beat Northwood twice in the regular season by scores of 4-1 (March 28) and 10-0 (May 2). … Tabby Ball (.617, 16 RBIs), Lara McClanahan (.608, 18 RBIs), Emma Ray (.472) and Kiley Ray (.418) have led the way at the plate for Honaker, which swept the Black Diamond District regular-season and tournament titles. … Northwood lost seven seniors off last year’s squad, but the Panthers played well late in the season to get back in the regional tournament. “Our season has gotten better the last couple of weeks,” said Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan. “Our biggest strength right now is togetherness .” … Cami DeBusk and Maddie Lowe are each hitting over .400 for Northwood, Sydney Carter has played well defensively at third base and catcher Caroline Hayden is the veteran leader. Hayden started on Northwood’s 2019 state semifinalist squad. … Northwood turned three double plays in the Hogoheegee District tournament and they were of the 5-3-6, 5-6-3 and 8-5-4 variety. … Buchanan will be making a fashion statement. “Before the district tournament started, the girls said if we made region would [assistant coach Nichole Poore] and myself dye our hair pink,” the coach said. “We agreed, so now we gotta get pink hair this week.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Patrick Henry or Eastside in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Patrick Henry (12-10) at Eastside (16-5), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: This will be the rubber match in the 2022 series between the Rebels and Spartans. … Patrick Henry posted a 5-2 win over the Spartans on March 22, but Eastside earned a 4-1 victory on April 7. … A couple of Emory & Henry College signees are stars for both team – Tinley Hamilton for Eastside and Abigail Street for Patrick Henry. Taylor Perry of the Spartans has signed with NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University. … Street is hitting .428, while racking up 178 strikeouts in the circle. … Eastside swept the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles. “Eastside is a strong team and they are well-rounded,” said PH coach Tami Counts. “They have a good pitcher, dependable defense and they hit the ball one through nine very well.”

Up Next: Either Northwood or Honaker will play the winner in a regional semifinal game on Wednesday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Region 2D Semifinals

Richlands at Wise County Central (19-5), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: These teams have plenty of familiarity with one another as this is the fourth meeting between the squads over the last two seasons. … Wise County Central beat Richlands, 5-1, in the first round of last year’s Region 2D tournament. … The Warriors and Blue Tornado split their two regular-season games this spring. Central won 12-9 in the initial meeting, but Richlands recorded a 5-2 victory in round two. … Richlands advanced with a 10-0, five-inning win over Ridgeview in the first round as Erica Lamie pitched a no-hitter. … Senior Bayleigh Allison of Wise County Central has pitched to the tune of a 12-1 record and is hitting .385 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. She has signed with the University of Virginia's College at Wise. … Katherine Hopkins (.416, 10 home runs, 41 RBIs), Lexi Baker (.429, seven home runs, 32 RBIs), Taylor Cochran (.442) and Baylee Collins (.367, six homers, 28 RBIs) lead Central’s high-octane attack. The Warriors have hit 41 home runs and scored 243 runs. … Central hosted the Mountain 7 District tournament and is hosting the Region 2D semifinals. This is the last season at Bill Dotson Sr. Field at Lake Street in Wise as a new facility is being constructed at the high school and will open in 2023.

Up Next: The winner plays either Tazewell or Gate City in the Region 2D finals on Thursday.

Tazewell (17-3) vs. Gate City (16-9)

Bill Dotson Sr. Field (Wise), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Gate City’s powerful lineup faces Southwest Virginia’s most dominant pitcher in this highly-anticipated showdown. … Tazewell freshman ace pitcher Carly Compton’s season strikeout tally is 258. … The Bulldogs have lost to Region 3D tournament top seed Carroll County (3-2 in nine innings), TSSAA Class 4A state champion Knoxville Farragut (5-0) and William Blount of Tennessee (10-0). … Abby Davidson is the only senior for Gate City. She has a 10-6 pitching record and is hitting .462. … Makayla Bays (.463), KK Baker (.430), Kady Davidson (.418), Savannah Monroe (.366) and Addie Gibson (.360) will take their cuts against Compton today.

Up Next: Either Wise County Central or Richlands will face the winner in Thursday’s regional finals.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1D Semifinals

Rural Retreat (5-13-1) at Honaker (12-2-2), 6 p.m.

The Skinny: Honaker already owns a pair of 7-0 wins over the Indians this season. … Junior Zane Johnson (21 goals, 15 assists), senior Nick Goodman (11 goals, five assists), freshman Jaxon Dye (13 goals), freshman Thomas Ball (seven goals) and Landon Marsh (six goals) are offensive threats for the Tigers. Honaker goalkeeper Skylar Miller has totaled 77 saves. .. Rural Retreat’s Levi Crockett has scored 19 goals this season and 36 over the course of his career. J Shoemaker, Joey Olender and goalkeeper Gunner Hagerman have also played well for a team that is young. “Our season has definitely had its ups and downs,” said Rural Retreat coach Jeremy Stepp. “With half of the team never playing before that is to be expected. All of our new players have taken to the game very well and have come a long way.”

Up Next: The winner plays Lebanon on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Region 1D championship match at Emory & Henry College.

Region 2D Semifinals

Virginia High (11-5-1) vs. Gate City (17-5-1)

East River Soccer Complex (Bluefield), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: Twin brothers Patrick Poku and Prince Poku of Virginia High have combined for 44 goals and 17 assists. They are originally from the West African country of Ghana. … Virginia High is a junior-laden team. Bailey Owens (10 assists, three goals), Jackson Trent (three goals, three assists), Gage Coleman (nine assists, one goal), Aquemini Martin (five assists), Parker Carroll (two assists, one goal), Coleman Austin, Braelyn Vaughn, Solomon McKenley, Gavin Mitchell and Colee Fils-Aime are all key contributors for the Bearcats. In all, nine players have recorded goals and 13 players have been credited with an assist for VHS. … Goalkeeper Josh Worley has recorded 65 saves. … This is the third meeting between the squads. The Bearcats and Blue Devils tied 1-1 in the first meeting, while VHS earned a 2-0 victory in the rematch. “Gate City is a good team that is organized, physical and well-coached,” said VHS coach Kevin Wright.

Up Next: The winner plays either Graham or Wise County Central in Thursday’s finals at 7 p.m. in Bluefield.

Graham (14-0) vs. Wise County Central (10-7)

East River Soccer Complex (Bluefield), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Graham is 29-1 over the past two seasons with the only loss in that span a setback to Nandua in last year’s state finals. … Nine seniors form the core for Graham and that group is 42-5 in their varsity careers and have never lost a Region 2D tournament game. … Graham goalkeeper Nic Knowles has allowed just eight goals this season. … Ben Morgan, Braden Surface, Carter Nipper, Ethan Aiello, Jackson Ward, Aiden Bowers, Blake Graham, Dylan Nash, Cam Thomas, Dennis Thomas and the speedy Ethan Church have all been main men for the G-Men this season.

Up Next: Either Virginia High or Gate City awaits the winner in Thursday’s 7 p.m. title match.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 2D Semifinals

Union (16-4) vs. Graham

Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol), 5 p.m.

The Skinny: It’s been the best season in program history for Union, which has outscored the opposition 147-18 and won the Mountain 7 District tournament. … Emma Hemphill has been a goal-scoring machine for the Bears and scored five times in a first-round Region 2D tournament win over Marion … Graham will present a tough challenge for Union as the G-Girls are a perennially solid program. “Graham is a very tough all-around team,” said Union coach James Hemphill. “If you don’t prepare for them, you are gonna wish you did after the game. Multiple players on Graham have great foot skills, passing and field awareness and the entire team communicates well.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Virginia High or Tazewell in the regional finals on Thursday in Bristol.

Virginia High (14-1-2) vs. Tazewell

Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: These Southwest District rivals meet with a state tournament berth on the line. … Virginia High earned a 3-1 victory and battled to a 3-3 draw in its two previous meetings with Tazewell. … Virginia High returned seven starters from last season’s Region 2D title team that reached the state semifinals. …Maria Wilson (17 goals, five assists), Adie Ratcliffe (15 goals, three assists), Caleigh Hampton, Karleigh Gutknecht and first-year goalkeeper Tori Kariuki have been consistently good for the Bearcats. Eight different players have scored a goal for the Bristolians. … Virginia High has lost just three games over the last two seasons. … Audrey Brown’s overtime goal gave Tazewell a 1-0 win over Wise County Central in the first round of the regional tourney. “They play very direct and have speed all over the field,” said Virginia High coach Justin Hayden.

Up Next: Graham or Union will be the winner’s opponent in Thursday’s Region 2D finals.

