Seth Buchanan leads Lebanon past Chilhowie

seth buchanan

Lebanon's Seth Buchanan struck out 15.

 Contributed Photo

LEBANON, Va. – Seth Buchanan was fired up on Monday night and it showed.

The Lebanon High School junior led the Pioneers offensively and on the mound in an 11-1 victory over visiting Chilhowie in a key Hogoheegee District baseball matchup.

“This is a big win,” said Buchanan. “We knew coming in Chilhowie had a good pitcher [ in ace Daniel Hutton], we knew we needed to put the ball in play and score some runs to beat their team. That’s what we did, we executed well.”

Buchanan went the distance and crafted a two-hitter in the game shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.

He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but that was spoiled when Ben Kilbourne led off the inning by beating out an infield grounder and eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Isaac Booth had the only other hit for the Warriors. Buchanan had 15 strikeouts.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen this too many times this year,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “It’s been disappointing. We had some high expectations coming in, we had a lot of guys coming back. Things have gone against us a lot, we haven’t responded well. We really need to get it together.”

Buchanan scored the first run of the game, starting the first inning with a single and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Dagan Barton. The Pioneers added a second run in the second, when Chance Parker walked and scored on a hit by Jake Stamper.

They added two unearned runs on the third, on two Chilhowie (4-9, 1-2) errors. Buchanan gave himself some breathing room with a two-run homer in the fourth, his first career blast. Parker added a run-scoring triple in the inning.

Lebanon (9-3, 4-0) added to runs in the fifth and sixth to put it away as the Pioneers won their eighth in a row.

There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but Lebanon is in the driver’s seat in the Hogo.

“I’m happy, but I don’t have anything to show for it yet,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “Still a long season ahead. I have six district games to go. Chilhowie has a good ball team over there, I know that. I’m going to enjoy this one, but we don’t have anything to celebrate yet.”

