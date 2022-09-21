Sept. 21, 1957: Abingdon's Gail Harris made some MLB home run history of his own

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols are currently mashing their way to Major League Baseball milestones, but it was 65 years ago today that Abingdon, Virginia’s own Gail Harris was making some home run history of his own.

Harris had the top performance of his 437-game big-league career on Sept. 21, 1957, as he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a 9-5 victory over the homestanding Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.

That second longball came in the fourth inning off Pirates reliever Eddie O’Brien and would turn out to be the final homer ever hit by a member of the New York Giants.

The team relocated to San Francisco for the 1958 season, but Harris wouldn’t join them.

He was shipped to the Detroit Tigers along with Ozzie Virgil Sr. in a trade for Jim Finigan and $25,000 on Jan. 28, 1958.

Harris played his final three seasons in Detroit. He finished his MLB career with a .240 batting average, 51 home runs, 189 RBIs and became the answer to a trivia question.

He recalled his most memorable day in a 2008 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier.

Harris had been playing on a part-time basis for the Giants in the final weeks of the season and didn’t expect to be in the lineup for that evening’s doubleheader at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field.

So, in the afternoon he headed out to watch the University of Pittsburgh’s college football clash with the Oklahoma Sooners. He ate a few hot dogs and enjoyed watching the gridiron clash before meandering over to the ballpark.

As expected, Harris sat out the first game. However, in the clubhouse before the nightcap, New York manager Bill Rigney told Harris he would be starting at first base and hitting in the clean-up spot.

All he did was have himself a day to remember.

“They happened to throw it where I was swinging,” Harris said jokingly.

Harris passed away in 2012 at the age of 81 in Northern Virginia, and his obituary was picked up by the Associated Press and appeared in newspapers and websites across the country. “Gail Harris, the last player to hit a home run for the New York Giants before they moved to the West Coast, has died,” is how the tribute began.

New York actually had four games still remaining after Harris went yard in Pittsburgh, but no member of the Giants would connect for a clout. Harris would appear in two of those final four games and went 0-for-4.

Bobby Thomson (who began his pro career with the Appy League's Bristol Twins and had hit the 'Shot Heard 'Round the World' six years earlier) and Willie Mays (ranked the No. 1 player of all time by famed sports writer Joe Posnanski in his best-selling book "The Baseball 100") were also in the Giants lineup on Sept. 21, 1957.

However, it was the country boy from Southwest Virginia who had once attended William King High School who led the hit parade that night in Pittsburgh in front of just 8,110 spectators.