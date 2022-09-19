Sept. 19, 1960 notable in Bristol's sports history. Derrick Hord, Darryal Wilson were both born that day

Darryal Wilson and Derrick Hord are not only two of the best athletes to ever come through Bristol, they also happen to share the same birthday.

Wilson and Hord both entered the world on Sept. 19, 1960, and the two 62-year-olds are still remembered fondly in the place where they reached sports superstardom on opposite sides of State Street.

Wilson was born on this day in Florence, Alabama. He wouldn’t move to Bristol until around the fourth grade and then would go on to be one of the most decorated athletes to ever walk the hallways at Virginia High.

The three-sport star would eventually become a two-time NCAA track champion in the 4x400 relay and a wide receiver at the University of Tennessee.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots and had a brief NFL career that was derailed by injuries.

Hord became the greatest basketball player to ever hit the hardwood at Tennessee High and was McDonald’s All-American selection. He still holds the school record in the discus, with a top throw of 171-05 in 1978.

Hord became an All-Southeastern Conference hoopster at the University of Kentucky, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and had a stint playing professionally overseas.

Wilson and Hord were friendly rivals.

“Derrick, as good as he was in basketball and track, was also such a good guy,” Wilson told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2015. “I remember meeting up at the Slater Center, the Y and different places and playing many pick-up basketball games against him and with him.”

One of the most memorable Hord vs. Wilson matchups on the hardwood would come in 1978 as Hord hit two shots in the final 12 seconds and made a game-saving defensive stop as THS took a 60-58 win over the Bearcats. He would finish with 22 points that night, outshining Wilson’s 14-point effort for VHS.

The mutual respect has remained all these years later.

“[Darryal’s] one of the most phenomenal athletes I’ve ever seen,” Hord once told this newspaper “He was always a great competitor and a great guy. Anytime he was running track or a play was about to develop in football with him involved, it was a sight to see.”

The photo accompanying this story was submitted by reader Steve Fletcher shows the two battling for the jumpball in front of a capacity crowd on the Virginia side of town.

Otis Hurt, a former tennis player at VHS, snapped the photo from the top of the bleachers.

It's a classic photo featuring two athletes forever linked.