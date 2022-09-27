SENIOR MEMORIES: Tennessee High blanks Volunteer on Senior Night

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a senior night to remember for Tennessee High soccer player Bridget Flaherty.

With 23 minutes left in Tuesday’s match against the Volunteer Falcons, the senior goal keeper was summoned to leave her net area and play in the field during a corner kick from teammate Riley Miller.

What happened next is scrapbook worthy.

“Riley placed the ball in perfect position and I got a touch on it,” Flaherty said. “Then after the ball was tapped up, I just tried to knock it in. Luckily, it got past three people.”

The dramatics from Flaherty was just one of several highlights in the 6-0 win over the Falcons.

Flaherty is not the average keeper. She’s a four-year starter who actually collected her first career goal last season.

“It was also on senior night after I subbed and became a field player,” Flaherty said. “But that goal wasn’t as good as this one. This was the first time I’ve actually scored in my goalies jersey and gloves.”

An all-senior cast of Ella Tilley, Miller, McKinley Swift, Hannah Plumbar and Katelyn Hutchinson also scored for THS Tuesday, while Reese Marshall, Paige Helms and Skye Myers added assists.

The balanced Vikings (10-1-1) feature nine seniors.

“All the girls went out, had a lot of fun and played well,” THS coach Kevin Mooney said.

According to Mooney, chemistry is the strong point for the Vikings.

“We’re experienced, we’re dynamic in certain places and girls just love playing for each other,” Mooney.

THS trails only Greeneville in the Upper Lakes Conference.

“We’ve had good teams in the past and we’ve made it to the state tournament before,” Mooney said. “This team has skill and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but I think we’re poised to do well in the playoffs.”

What did Mooney think of the sure shot by Flaherty?

“I told Bridget to go up in the box, and you couldn’t have asked for a better chance,” Mooney said. “The ball landed right at her feet and she did a great job putting it in the back of the net.”

The THS players and the large crowd contingent rose to cheer Flaherty after her goal that gave the Vikings a 5-0 margin.

“Bridget has been awesome for us,” Mooney said. “You couldn’t ask for a better person, teammate and goal keeper. We’re going to miss her.”

THS opened the scoring seven minutes in the match following a corner kick and took a 3-0 margin into halftime.

With the Vikings dominating play on their end of the field, the senior night stage was set for Flaherty.

“It was an emotional experience,” Flaherty said. “I was in the locker room with my girls before the match and I started bawling, but I knew I had to come out here and play with all the seniors.

“The past four years have been an absolute blast and I’m very thankful for it. My goal just makes it even better.”