BRISTOL, Tenn. - Dobyns-Bennett led by four points, needing just two more to force a fifth set in a Big 6 Conference volleyball match on Thursday night at Viking Hall.

Senior Sydnee Pendland gathered her teammates together and urged them to put the Indians away.

"It was one error after another and Sydnee called us in the middle and said, 'Guys, we have got to get going, we can't let them have this set and go to a fifth set,'" fellow Tennessee High senior Sophie Meade said. '"We don't want them to have that energy to go into a fifth set.' That really helped."

Behind a career night from Meade, the Vikings charged back, overcoming match point at 24-23 by forcing a tie and then winning the final two points to finish on top, 25-11, 21-25, 25-11, 27-25.

"We work on that in practice. We do a couple of drills with pressure situations," Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson said. "When you get behind, how are you going to respond to that. I love the fight. It is our home court. We knew we didn't want to go to a fifth set with this team.

"That just gives the other team hope and if you are going to give Dobyns-Bennett hope that is dangerous. I am proud of our energy and consistency tonight."

Meade led the way, recording a career-high 20 kills for the Vikings (17-10, 3-5).

"Sophie was attacking the ball like crazy," Johnson said. "She had a great night tonight too."

That was by design. Meade -and Pendland - were a key parts of Tennessee High's state tournament team last season.

"I know we have really worked on being consistent in practice and I knew I needed to step it up," Meade said. "Only having two seniors I knew that me and Sydnee have worked on our leadership this year and I knew I had to lead the team tonight.

"I have played with Sydnee for seven or eight years now. We work really well together."

Tennessee High had little trouble in the first and third set - in which the Vikings fell behind 4-0 from the beginning - but the fourth set include seven ties and three lead changes. The Vikings received contributions from many, including Ashton Blair (10 kills, seven digs), Erin Littleton (nine kills, seven blocks), a season-high 41 assists from Bree Adams and 11 digs by the energetic Pendland, who spent much of the match diving on the floor for loose balls.

"It is hard to find a hole when you have Syd Pendland back there manning your defense," Johnson said. "She is a leader. She gets the other girls in position where they are supposed to be by talking. We have got her for a few more weeks and we are excited about that."

Dobyns-Bennett, which is led by Kayce Green, the Indians' fourth head coach in the last eight seasons, returned just one player with varsity experience from last season. Makijah Blye (21 digs, 10 kills, two aces), Mela Brice (27 assists, 17 digs, three blocks, two kills), Jolee McLain (seven kills, four digs, three blocks) and Gracie Egan (15 digs) were among those who contributed for the Indians, who have yet to win a Big 6 match this season.

"Last year I graduated eight seniors. There is one person on my floor right now that played varsity ball last year," Green said. "The rest of them are JV so for them to play like that, I don't think the state [of the program] is bad at all. I think they are buying in and they are so coachable and they are working hard."

The Indians led for much of the final set, including at 22-18 and 23-19, with a Tennessee High timeout sandwiched in the middle of those points. From there, the Vikings rallied back, with no plans to play a fifth set.

"We are trying to work on our consistency and our energy level and I felt like we were high energy all night long," Johnson said. "We had kind of a let-up in set two, but at the end of the day when you are beating a team in Kingsport you are having a good day."

Tennessee High hopes to do more winning as the season progresses closer to the postseason.

"Right now we are just trying to finish to have a good seed by the end," Johnson said. "We are really going to focus on the district tournament because I feel like we are right there to make some upsets. That is going to be our goal. Even last year when we were in a different conference, we have the same goals as we had last year."

That would be fine with Meade, who has fond memories of last year's visit to Murfreesboro.

"I think we are playing better than ever in the middle of the season," Meade said. "We are not taking it easy in practice. We are working hard every day to get better."

Tennessee High returns to Viking Hall on Monday to host Sullivan East.