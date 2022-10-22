Second half uprising helps West Ridge spoil THS celebration

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Tennessee High celebrated the 50th anniversary of its 1972 mythical national championship with some pomp and circumstance Friday night, but West Ridge rained on its parade and left the Stone Castle with a 29-12 non-conference victory over the Vikings.

Down 12-7 at halftime, the Wolves (4-5) blanked the Vikings (4-5) after intermission and scored 22 unanswered points to win a game that leaned Tennessee High's way the first 30 minutes.

West Ridge compiled just 21 total offensive yards in the first half.

"I'm proud of how our guys responded," West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. "The assistant coaches went in there and made some great halftime adjustments, and I'm just so happy for these kids who have worked so hard. I'm glad something good happened for them tonight."

THS unraveled in the second half, turning the ball over deep in its own territory on the game's first possession of the third quarter and soon thereafter losing two quarterbacks to injury.

By the time West Ridge held a 22-12 edge early in the fourth period, the Vikings were done.

"It snowballed on us a little bit," said Viking coach Josh Holt, forced to use defensive end Marquis Phelps to play QB in the fourth quarter. "We tried to respond but when you lose the first quarterback and then the second one goes down, you're kind of in survival mode after that.

"We pride ourselves on being a second-half team but that wasn't the case tonight."

Tennessee High starting quarterback Jimmy Phipps suffered a probable concussion on the third play of the second half, before backup Turner Elliott -- ordinarily the Vikings' deep running back -- suffered a game-ending leg injury with 11:39 left to play.

Trailing by 10 points at the time, THS had driven into the red zone when Elliott's night ended.

"We've all been in that position before and you hate it for them, but you know our guys had to just keep playing," Hilton said.

Tennessee High held its 12-7 lead when it received the second-half kickoff, but a wayward center snap -- the play in which Phipps was injured -- turned into a 33-yard loss and a turnover when Chase Gill recovered the loose ball, putting the Wolves in business at the Viking 14.

Three plays later, quarterback Trey Frazier scored on a 3-yard belly keeper, and Kaleb McClain's two-point conversion run gave West Ridge a sudden 15-12 advantage.

Following a three-and-out Tennessee High series, the Wolves put together a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive capped by a 4-yard TD jaunt from wingback Cale Bryant with 2:58 left in the third.

A key 31-yard completion from Frazier to tight end Carter Osborne fueled the march.

"We struggled in the first half and we had a talk, but our quarterback stepped up and our offensive line really did an outstanding job," Hilton said. "And our defense played well all night."

The dangerous Bryant started the game off with a bang, chasing down the opening kickoff over his head and returning it 95 yards to the end zone.

"What a big and explosive way to start things off," said Hilton.

But Tennessee High recovered nicely, putting together sustained drives of 55 and 52 yards to assume its halftime advantage on 1-yard touchdown dives by Phipps and Josh Bell. The Vikings could not maintain in the second half, however.

McClain put the game away with 8:44 remaining, breaking free from interior congestion and racing 67 yards for a touchdown to conclude the scoring.

The senior fullback finished with 107 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Bryant contributed 89 yards on a dozen attempts.

"When we needed it down here, (Bryant) and Kaleb both really just got us those first downs play after play after play," Hilton said.

West Ridge, which travels to Jefferson County next week with slim hopes of a Class 6A postseason berth, finished with 250 total yards to Tennessee High's 173 yards.

For the Vikings, who got 59 rushing yards from Josh Green and 56 from Elliott, a 5A playoff spot is the reward if they can handle struggling Cherokee next week on the road.

"Consistency has been the issue for us this year," Holt said. "But if we can take care of business at Cherokee, hopefully we'll be a 3 seed going down the road to play the 2 seed."

West Ridge 7 0 15 7 -- 29

Tennessee High 6 6 0 0 -- 12

Scoring Summary

WR -- Bryant 95 kickoff return (Puck kick)

TH -- Bell 1 run (kick failed)

TH -- Phipps 1 run (pass failed)

WR -- Frazier 3 run (McClain run)

WR -- Bryant 4 run (Puck kick)

WR -- McClain 67 run (Puck kick)

Team Statistics

First downs: WR 10, TH 11; Rushes-Yards: WR 36-219, TH 44-135; Passing yards: WR 31, TH 38; Passes (C-A-I): WR 1-5-0, TH 5-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: WR 0-0, TH 6-1; Penalties: WR 5-55, TH 6-57.5; Punts: WR 3-23.6, TH 3-34.6.