Second half spurt sends Graham past Bearcats

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Graham G-Men took control in the second half of Thursday’s Region 2D championship soccer match, breaking a 3-3 halftime deadlock to defeat the Bearcats of Virginia High 5-3 and secure their third straight regional title.

Graham (16-0) and Virginia High (12-7-1) both move on to the state Group 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday.

For every score, there was an answer in a scintillating first half. In the seventh minute, Patrick Poku took full advantage of a momentary defensive lapse by Graham and poked the ball into the side of the net.

“We needed to step up the intensity,” said Graham defender Aidan Bowers. “We weren’t talking as a unit, and playing as a unit, the first half. We did a lot better the second half.”

Less than two minutes later, the score was leveled when a Graham pass into the goalie box bounced off the Bearcats keeper and popped into the back of the goal.

Virginia High defender Coleman Austin drew a yellow card three minutes after that, setting up a penalty kick for Graham senior Ben Morgan. He slammed it home from 32 yards out to give the G-Men their first lead.

The Graham defense lost a starter to injury when junior Cameron Thomas was caught up in a collision and had to be helped off while favoring his left leg.

Bowers said that Thomas is “a key player, but we had Jacob Wright come in, and he filled the spot. He played good.”

Poku found the net from long range to equalize the match 2-2, but again the G-Men recovered. Morgan sent a ball rolling parallel to the goal line and Dennis Thomas nudged it the last few inches into the Bearcats goal.

Prince Poku, the other half of the scoring juggernaut for the Bearcats, knotted the match 3-3 with 2:08 to go before halftime, slipping through the Graham defense and firing over the shoulder of Graham keeper Nic Knowles.

However, with about a minute left in the half, Austin was whistled for his second yellow card, which is the equivalent of a red card and carries with it an ejection. That meant the Bearcats had to play one man down for the rest of the game.

VHS head coach Kevin Wright said, “The red card, it hurt us. Playing 10 men for a full half, I’ll tip my hat to my guys because (they were) well-organized….”

Wright said his team needed to neutralize Graham’s speed on offense, and in the first half it worked, blunting one attack after another by the G-Men.

Wright said, “We knew if we had a defensive man float in those areas, and pretty much acting as a pivot. And it worked pretty well in the first half. It was back-and-forth. We would get a goal, they would get a goal.”

Graham got it figured out in the remainder of the game.

Morgan took an assist from Ethan Aiello and fired a rocket into the left side of the net to take the lead for good with 23:18 remaining.

Ethan Aiello netted the final goal with 7:09 on the clock. Initially stymied by a Virginia High defender, he kept his composure and connected on a 23-yard goal with 7:03 left.

He said, “We really just spread the field, and passed the ball really well. We had them running around.”

Wright said, “When you look at that (Graham) roster, they have a lot of seniors … and it translates to the field. They connect a lot of passes, they have a lot of skilled positions. … That’s a quality group.”

Morgan said, “It just took a lot of grit. We struggled in the first half (but) we came out on top in the second half.”

Poku said, “There was a lot of good guys, a lot of competition. It helped us get better, it helped them get better for state. So that’s a good game.”

Graham head coach George Aiello said, “V-High’s a good team. They wanted it tonight.”

Regarding his own squad, he said Thursday’s victory was “just great for the boys. This is the third time in a row they’ve won the Class 2, Region D championship. I’m proud of all their accomplishments.”

The tournament directors observed a moment of silence prior to Thursday’s game in memory of Jeff Boyles, a popular former local athlete and longtime coach in the area. Boyles passed away last week.

First kick in the state quarterfinals for Group 2, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Graham will host either Radford or Glenvar at East River, while the Bearcats will be on the road against the Region C champions.

George Aiello, amid the picture-taking after the win, said about the next few days, “We’ll celebrate, and we’ll get ready for Tuesday.”

Wright said his team will now “regroup.”

“Our game plan is to meet up with these guys (Graham) some ways, somehow, again.”