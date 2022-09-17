Second half dooms UVa-Wise vs. Lynch-led Barton

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise might have succeeded in slowing down Barton College running back Jordan Terrell on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Highland Cavaliers failed mightily when it came to containing quarterback Jaquan Lynch of the Bulldogs.

The stealthy sophomore signal-caller rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in leading the team from Wilson, North Carolina, to a 40-20 win over South Atlantic Conference rival UVa-Wise at Carl Smith Stadium.

A NCAA Division II All-American candidate, Terrell piled up 296 yards on UVa-Wise a season ago and gained 99 yards just last week against 2021 FCS playoff team Davidson.

He was limited to 44 yards on 24 carries against the Cavs.

However, it was the dude wearing uniform No. 0 who emerged as the hero for the Bulldogs.

“We just took what they gave us and made plays when we had to,” Lynch said. “[Terrell] is the best in the nation and if teams want to take him away, I have to be able to step up.”

Lynch completed just four of his 13 pass attempts (one went for a touchdown) and was intercepted twice, but he was still the difference-maker and wasn’t sacked once.

Running the zone read to perfection, Lynch rushed for more yards on Saturday than he had in Barton’s first two games combined and averaged 11.2 yards on his 13 carries.

“We knew that [Lynch], [Terrell] and [wide receiver Kam Johnson] were their three guys,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “I thought we stopped two of them, but we didn’t stop the trigger puller.”

Barton was predicted for a sixth-place finish in the SAC preseason coaches poll, while UVa-Wise wound up seventh. They played like two evenly-matched teams in battling to a 14-14 deadlock at halftime.

However, Barton (2-1) dominated after intermission.

What went wrong over the game’s final 30 minutes for the Highland Cavaliers?

“I mean, everything,” Damron said.

It started when a safety with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter put the Bulldogs ahead to stay and then Kam Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. A tie game had turned into a nine-point deficit for the Cavaliers in the span of 13 seconds.

“I feel like that was a real momentum change for us,” said UVa-Wise linebacker Trevor Morris, who finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery. “After that we came out a little flat. The problem we’ve had ever since I’ve been at Wise is we’ve always came out a little flat in the second half. Next week [at Limestone] we are going to have it a priority in coming out stronger after halftime. It’s unacceptable and we can’t lose games like that.”

Lynch took care of the rest for the Bulldogs in sealing the deal as he had TD runs of 32 and 3 yards in the second half. He fared much better than his counterpart.

UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine was crowned homecoming king at halftime, but that is where the fun ended for the former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout.

Redwine was sacked three times and tossed two interceptions over the game’s final two quarters.

Jaevon Gillespie had 99 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Cavs.

“We just have to work to keep our heads up and our attitudes right,” said UVa-Wise wide receiver Dorien Goddard, who finished with four catches for 57 yards. “Mistakes are going to happen, we just have to execute at a higher level.”

UVa-Wise (1-2) has been outscored by an aggregate 54-6 in the second half of its two losses.

“That’s been the story of the football season,” Damron said. “The second half has been absolutely atrocious on the offensive side of the ball. … I’m going to continue to try to fix it. We’ll just keep searching and trying to find the answers. This can define us or it can refine us.”