Tennessee High advanced to the state tournament last season, Sullivan East nearly did a few years ago and West Ridge is building in just its second year of existence.

Here is a brief look at each of the three teams, all of which opened their 2023 campaigns last week.

SULLIVAN EAST

It was just four years ago that the Patriots won 28 games and were just one win from a trip to Murfreesboro.

Sullivan East 10-year head coach Michael Forrester, who is 162-134 during his tenure in Bluff City, has been pleased with the early work habits shown by the Patriots.

“I have been very pleased with our offseason work and I think we will be very competitive every time we take the field. We have a lot of good hitters and we make plays on defense,” said Forrester, whose Patriots opened the season on Wednesday on their new turf infield. “As usual, the league is very strong, so we’ll have to play well to give ourselves a chance, but we expect to give ourselves a chance every night.”

Sullivan East, which was 14-13 and 2-6 in the Upper Lakes Conference last season, lost several talented seniors off last year’s team, including current Bluefield College player Lexie McDuffie, Abby Lacey, Cassie Littleford and Hannah Scott, all of whom were key cogs for the Patriots.

Returning for Sullivan East are senior hurlers Keelye Fields (1-0, 1.35 ERA in 10 1/3 innings) and Katie Botts (3-2, 4.15 ERA). They are also productive at the plate, with Fields, who is also a catcher, batting .327 with 21 RBIs, 26 runs scored, eight doubles and three triples last season. Botts, who also plays first base, batted hit .272 with 17 RBIs and scored 10 runs.

Junior second baseman Brooklyn Loudy (.294, 16 runs), senior shortstop Karlee Miller and senior outfielder Jayla Vance provide terrific defense up the middle. Senior third baseman Tori Leonard (.311, 14 RBIs), junior outfielder Carly Bradford (.250) and senior Jasmine Jackson, who didn’t play last season, are listed as starters. Olivia Ashbrook (.266, 15 runs, 10 RBIs, six doubles) will be the designated hitter and play first base when Botts is in the circle.

Other contributors include seniors Evie Leonard and basketball standout Jenna Hare, who hasn’t played since her COVID-shortened freshman season. Junior Shelbie Lefew, who didn’t play last season, can play six positions, while a trio of sophomores will also see playing time, including pitcher Raquel DelPrete, Addison Holly, who will probably catch when Fields is in the circle, and Allie Helbert, who will be a back-up infielder.

Forrester said team strengths include offensive depth and the defensive prowess in the middle of the diamond. Concerns include a lack of pitching depth and experience at catcher.

Volunteer seems to be the early favorite in the Upper Lakes Conference, which also includes Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Unicoi County and the Patriots.

TENNESSEE HIGH

The last two seasons have been a whirlwind for Tennessee High, which advanced to the Class 3 state tournament last season for the first time, after falling one game short in 2021.

Jenn Testa stepped down after season, producing a 22-8 record, a 6-2 Upper Lakes Conference mark, and a berth in the state tournament, dropping a pair of close games in the Vikings’ first appearance in Murfreesboro. Among those who have moved on after graduation are Nikki Duncan, Brooke Thompson and Kacie Honaker.

Longtime assistant David Boggs has replaced Testa, and has plenty to work with, including six returning starters, led by pitcher Rylee Fields (Johnson University) and shortstop Ashley Worley (Tusculum), both of whom have committed to play at the next level.

Four sophomores were productive starters last season, including catcher Abby Haga, first baseman Macie Strouth and outfielders Lily Ware and Kaylie Hughes. Junior Mazzy Wilson will play second base, third base will be held by freshman Katy Granger and sophomore Keeley Greene will also be in the outfield. Junior Maddi Hall is expected to be the designated hitter.

Tennessee High, which opened its season at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Wednesday, will host its home opener on March 21 against Cherokee.

Boggs can see the Vikings using multiple lineups throughout the season, with senior basketball standout Kendall Cross, junior Brooklyn Carter, sophomore Alex Spangler and freshmen Ella Ratliff and Callie Becker also vying for playing time.

“The Lady Vikings have six returning starters and several young ladies who are very capable of becoming high impact players,” said Boggs, who expects that experience and senior leadership to be a definite strength for his team, with numbers being the biggest concern. “Those things combined with great team leadership, should make the Lady Vikings an exciting team to follow this season.”

Volunteer appears to be the early favorite in the Upper Lakes, a league that also includes Elizabethton, Unicoi County, Sullivan East and the Vikings.

“I have high expectations for our team this season. This is a unique group of individuals,” Boggs said. “No one player puts themselves before the team. While they do challenge each other, they also support each other very much. Each individual is constantly focused on their role in making the team better. When I look at that teamwide attitude, combined with the level of skill and athleticism of these young ladies, I fully expect the Lady Vikings to make a lot of noise when it counts.”

WEST RIDGE

The first season of softball at West Ridge was a learning proposition for second year head coach Bill Wagner and the Wolves, who were 5-18 last season, including an 0-13 mark in Big 5 Conference games. Much of the challenge was blending in an inexperienced collection of athletes from Sullivan Central, North and South into a cohesive against Class 4A competition.

“This group has worked harder than any team I’ve ever had,” said Wagner, a former coach at Daniel Boone. “We had a lot of catching up to do from a developmental aspect but they have shortened that learning curve dramatically.”

West Ridge, which opened its season last week, will be led in the circle by returning hurler Victoria Browder, along with Miranda Henley. Savannah Pogue is listed as the catcher, while the infield, from first to third, includes Katelyn Jamison, Lacey Fugate, Natalie Moore and Madison Chapman. The outfield starters will be Lily Frazier, Anna Grove and Camille Nottingham, with Brenna Jamison as the designated hitter. Both Chapman and Moore provide much-needed defensive flexibility.

Newcomers include Brenna Jamison, Fugate, and Henley. Among the key departures are King University softball player Bradlie Warner and Lauren Richardson.

Wagner likes the flexibility of the Wolves, but is concerned with the lack of depth and experience. He is helped by a trio to talented assistants to help the Wolves continue to develop.

“Solid assistant coaches help by taking different responsibilities off the head coach for game management,” Wagner said. “Eddie Spriggs (JV Coach), Ann Marie Turner and John Dillow are the assistant coaches and each are more than capable at their responsibilities.”

Dobyns-Bennett is the preseason favorite to claim the Big 5 title, but Daniel Boone, West Ridge, Science Hill and David Crockett expect to be in the mix.