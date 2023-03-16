The season is over for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati beat the visiting Hokies 81-72 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena.

The Hokies also suffered first-round exits in the NCAA tournament the past two years.

The Bearcats (22-12) took the lead for good with 5:43 to go.

Virginia Tech (19-15) missed six of its final seven shots from the field, including five 3-point attempts.

Tech shot just 23.1% (6 of 26) from 3-point range.

“You’re running an action because you like a particular matchup or you think you can get to something — and we did. But you’ve got to make a shot,” Tech coach Mike Young said in a postgame press conference. “We had the right guy taking the shot.”

The Bearcats outrebounded the Hokies 42-29.

Cincinnati was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line; Tech was 6 of 8.

David DeJulius had 21 points and seven assists for the Bearcats.

Ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cincinnati.

Tech’s Justyn Mutts had 19 points and six rebounds in the final game of his college career. He was 9 of 12 from the field.

“Three years with this young man. It’s been my honor,” Young said as Mutts sat next to him in the postgame press conference. “He is a dandy basketball player and has helped us, helped me, win a lot of ballgames.”

Mutts scored 1,581 points in his college career, including stops at High Point and Delaware. He scored the 1,000th point of his Tech career Wednesday.

Grant Basile had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tech. He was 6 of 13 from the field.

Hunter Cattoor had 13 points and three 3-pointers for Tech. Like Basile, Cattoor must now decide whether he will return to Tech for his extra year of eligibility.

Sean Pedulla had 10 points and five assists for the Hokies. He was 5 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Rodney Rice had nine points off the bench for the Hokies. He was 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point territory.

MJ Collins was 0 of 2 from the field.

Down 40-34 with 17:38 to go, Cincinnati went on a 14-6 run to grab a 48-46 lead with 14:38 left.

Rice later made a layup to tie the game at 63 with 6:01 to go. But Jeremiah Davenport (12 points) answered with a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats the lead for good at 66-63 with 5:43 left.

Pedulla later made a jumper to cut the lead to 72-68 with 2:59 to go.

But the Hokies missed their next six shots from the field.

After Basile missed two 3-pointers, DeJulius made a jumper to extend the lead to 74-68.

After Pedulla missed a 3-pointer, Nolley made two free throws for a 76-68 lead.

“We got three great cracks at it from 3 from guys we want shooting the ball,” Young said. “You’ve got to get some of those down, and we didn’t.”

Rice made two free throws, but DeJulius answered with two free throws for a 78-70 cushion with 44 seconds to go.

After Rice missed a 3-pointer, DeJulius made one of two free throws for a 79-70 lead.

Rice then missed a 3-pointer and a jumper.

The Tech drought from the field finally ended when Mutts made a layup to cut the lead to 79-72 with 18 seconds to go.

Cincinnati shot 46% from the field to Tech’s 45.5%.

The Bearcats made six 3-pointers.

Tech finished 2-10 in foes’ arenas this season.

According to the ESPN2 telecast, the Hokies would have hosted Hofstra on Saturday night had they won Wednesday. Hofstra won at Rutgers, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, on Tuesday.

Cincinnati will have to visit Hofstra for the second round because of work that will soon start at Fifth Third Arena, according to the ESPN2 telecast.