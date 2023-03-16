The season is over for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati beat the visiting Hokies 81-72 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Arena.

The Hokies also suffered first-round exits in the NCAA tournament the past two years.

The Bearcats (22-12) took the lead for good with 5:43 to go.

Virginia Tech (19-15) missed six of its final seven shots from the field.

Tech shot just 23.1% (6 of 26) from 3-point range.

The Bearcats outrebounded the Hokies 42-29.

Cincinnati was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line; Tech was 6 of 8.

David DeJulius had 21 points and seven assists for the Bearcats.

Ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cincinnati.

Tech's Justyn Mutts had 19 points and six rebounds in the final game of his college career. He was 9 of 12 from the field.

Grant Basile had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tech. He was 6 of 13 from the field.

Hunter Cattoor had 13 points and three 3-pointers for Tech. Like Basile, Cattoor must now decide whether he will return to Tech for his extra year of eligibility.

Sean Pedulla had 10 points and five assists for the Hokies. He was 5 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Rodney Rice had nine points off the bench for the Hokies. He was 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point territory.

MJ Collins was 0 of 2 from the field.

Rice made a layup to tie the game at 63 with 6:01 to go. But Jeremiah Davenport (12 points) answered with a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats the lead for good at 66-63 with 5:43 left.

Pedulla later made a jumper to cut the lead to 72-68 with 2:59 to go.

But the Hokies missed their next six shots from the field. Basile missed two 3-pointers and Pedulla missed one. Rice missed two 3-pointers and a jumper.

The Bearcats took advantage of the misses, going on a 7-2 run. Rice made two free throws in that span. The Cincinnati lead grew to 79-70 with 37 seconds left.

The Tech drought from the field finally ended when Mutts made a layup to cut the lead to 79-72 with 18 seconds to go.

Cincinnati shot 46% from the field to Tech's 45.5%.

The Bearcats made six 3-pointers.

According to the ESPN2 telecast, the Hokies would have hosted Hofstra on Saturday night had they won Wednesday. Hofstra won at Rutgers, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, on Tuesday.

Cincinnati will have to visit Hofstra for the second round because of work that will soon start at Fifth Third Arena, according to the ESPN2 telecast.