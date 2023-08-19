BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — West Ridge got a taste of the big time last season, advancing to the Class AAA state volleyball tournament in just the second year of the program.

They want to go back again.

“It was a thrill, it was awesome,” West Ridge senior setter Faith Wilson said. “It was a great experience.”

A long season awaits, but the Wolves gave a preview of what could be with a dominating three-set win over fellow state participant Tennessee High on Thursday night in Blountville.

“West Ridge is an amazing team,” Tennessee High volleyball coach Mary Johnson said. “Even in the first 10 points of the first set we were hitting the ball really well and they were picking up everything we gave them.”

Two West Ridge seniors departed after last season, but that number has grown to nine this year, led by the Haynie twins, Madison and Rylee, who are a force at the net, along with Casey Wampler, Mollee Cutshall, Kari Wilson, Laynie Jordan and more.

No wonder that goal of returning to Murfreesboro could definitely be a reality.

“I think that is the goal every year. You start out the season and that is the goal every year,” West Ridge head coach Logan Kemp said. “Being able to make it to Murfreesboro last year was a great experience, a great opportunity for our girls to be able to experience that, what it meant, what it was like and I think it made them a little hungry.”

West Ridge (2-0) dropped a pair of matches to Brentwood and Maryville, but it left the Wolves yearning for more. They did win a set against Maryville.

“We competed well.” Kemp said. “We had two really great teams that were state powerhouses with Brentwood and Maryville who are seasoned teams and who are consistently at the state tournament. “I feel like we competed, but I feel like the goal is to try and get back there and continue to compete.”

Don’t count them out. Wilson, who had a remarkable 974 assists last season, and was recognized for her 1,000th career assist on Thursday, expects the Wolves to be tested on a nightly basis in the rugged Big 6 Conference, which includes Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Daniel Boone and David Crockett.

“It definitely gets you hyped up and it is super exciting,” she said. “They are good teams and we are also a good team so it is really awesome to go head to head with that.”

As for another trip to Murfreesboro, there is still work to do and the Wolves are willing to do what it takes to get there.

“I think you just learn how to speed up the game and react to that. I think we definitely learned some things and hopefully we can go down there this year and be successful,” she said. “I think we have got to learn to keep up our communication and our energy and then just speed up the game.”

***

While Tennessee High lost four seniors off last year’s Class AA state volleyball participant, Johnson realizes the season is long and an opening week loss in August isn’t a reason to panic.

“I am not going to give up on my team. This is one game, the first conference game of the season is not going to define who we are as a team.” Johnson said. “They are not used to losing like that at all. Hopefully we can find something some type of positive and I think we will.”

She got that from her current seniors after the match, Sophie Meade and Sydnee Pendland.

“We have got two senior captains who just came over and said ‘when you start getting tired in practice and we do drills you don’t want to work on, think about this’,” Johnson said. “If I have to find a positive that we will get something out of this for sure. If nothing else we will get mad.”

Tennessee High has taken a step up in competition, returning to the 3A ranks against schools with a much larger enrollment.

“When you are in a conference with people that are twice your size in numbers, that is a hard thing, but we are going to compete,” Johnson said. “We will compete, we will get better.”

***

Sullivan East made its own Class AA state tournament run in 2022 under the direction of head coach Tracy Graybeal, who stepped down after last season.

She has been replaced by Brittany Scott, a Patriot Pride Association Hall of Famer, who started in three sports at Sullivan East and later played softball at Emory & Henry. She served the previous six seasons as an assistant under Graybeal at East.

“Coach Graybeal is a phenomenal coach who has taught me so much,” Scott said, in an email. “She is still someone I can go to and ask for advice from and talk with. She has helped me develop into the coach I am. I am forever thankful for her.”

Sullivan East will be led this season by talented collection of athletes, including Kylie Hurly, Carly Bradford, Kyndl Hodge, Olivia Eaton, Asia Cairns and Sophie Johnson, all of whom were instrumental in the Patriots’ win over Elizabethton on Thursday night.

“My expectations for us is to come out every game and play Sullivan East volleyball,” Scott said. “Come out each game laying everything on the line, playing with heart, doing the little things right, and playing together. All while honoring God and playing with class.”

It’s safe to say that Scott likes the girls she is working with in Bluff City.

“This team is an amazing group of girls, They play with heart and have put so much time and energy into the game,” she said. “Mudita is our theme this year which is celebrating the success of others. Our girls have been doing that so well!

“Not everyone is in the position they might like to be in, but we get excited for our teammates. I am so proud of each one of these girls. I truly love this team!”