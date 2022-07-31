Science Hill's Kellen Hensley is a snap at center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Football is all about the snap for Kellen Hensley.

“It has been a lot of reps,” said Hensley, who is entering his fourth season as the starting center at Science Hill. “I have loved every minute of it.”

Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter inserted the 5-foot-7, 255-pound Hensley at center as a freshman and hasn’t worried about that position often since then.

“He is just solid every day,” Carter said. “He comes to work every day, the best kid, just like his brother was, just a fantastic family, fantastic kids.”

Hensley’s brother, Kade, was a talented kicker at Science Hill, who is now getting reps at that position at Coastal Carolina. Kellen hopes to get the same opportunity to play at the next level.

“I am hoping to play any type of college football,” said Hensley, who also snaps on special teams for the Hilltoppers. “That is the goal, that would be good.”

College can wait for now. Hensley, who moved to Johnson City from Elizabethton prior to his eighth grade year, quickly found a place to call home.

“I have loved it here, it has been great,” Hensley said. “I think it has been a genuinely great experience. Everybody here is just so tight and it has just been a great community of people.

“It has flown by in a flash, it really has, but you just have to take it day by day. It goes by quick.”

Hensley was one of the few non-senior starters last season for the Hilltoppers, which graduated 26 seniors from a 7-4 campaign that ended with a wild 57-56 first round playoff loss to Farragut.

“We had a lot of goals and I think we accomplished a lot of them, but still that loss at the end of the season, that was a heartbreaker and we just have to pick up where we left off and just finish what we started,” he said.

Hensley knows that last loss of a season can be tough to take.

“It is really, really tough,” he said. “You hate it for a bunch of people because it is the last time they get to play.”

That moment is coming for Hensley as well, but he is focused on the season ahead.

“I just want to get better,” he said. “I want to come together and I want us to be a really, really good team. I want to win a lot of football games.”

Changes are coming to the Science Hill offense with the loss of the prolific quarterback-receiver duo of Jaxon Diamond and Cole Torbett to graduation. Junior Jaysahn Swartz is expected to take snaps from Hensley this season, with the Hilltoppers doing more run than pass blocking in the season ahead.

Science Hill has just five returnees on offense, including Hensley and fellow linemen Brycen Hill and Brody Barnett, along with tight end Ben McDaniel and receiver Tyler Moon. Running backs looking for reps include Javin Chester, Mikah Dukes and Jovanni Williams.

“It is going to change the offense a little bit, but I think we should do good because of our offensive line,” Hensley said. “I think we will be able to run the ball really well. I think I like running the ball a little bit more because you get to drive a little more.”

What awaits won’t be easy. Science Hill regularly plays one of the more difficult schedules around, beginning this season at Elizabethton on Aug. 19 and finishing with archrival Dobyns-Bennett. In between is another gauntlet that includes non-conference state championship contenders Maryville, Knox Powell and Anderson County.

That is fine with Hensley. He likes the challenge.

“It is pretty fun honestly. You get to go out there and you get to test yourself against a lot of good guys out there,” Hensley said. “We just kind of look forward to every game. We just take it one game at a time and just do our best in each and every one of them.”

In last year’s contest with Powell, Hensley and the Hilltoppers faced highly touted defensive lineman Walter Nolen, who showed why he was recruited so heavily before landing at Texas A&M.

“He was pretty good,” Hensley said. “He is honestly the best player I have ever played against, big, strong and fast.”

While the Hilltoppers will be inexperienced in many positions, Hensley has a good feeling about what lies ahead.

“I see a lot of young potential, but I see mostly a family right now,” he said. “All of us, we are really tight.”

Even though every football play from scrimmage begins with the snap from center, it can be easy for a player like Hensley to be overlooked when it comes to attracting attention from college coaches. He has done his part, attending a football camp at Clemson, and also boasts a 3.8 GPA that will help his cause.

“You have to go to camps, but you mostly have to put yourself out there on social media and reach out to different coaches at different places,” said Hensley, who would like to grow a few inches taller instead of wider. “I wish I was a little bit taller, I think I have got the weight down.”

As for what Hensley will miss most when his time at Science Hill is through, the list is long.

“Everything,” he said, with a smile. “I am going to miss all these people here, all the coaches, all the teachers, all the staff. I love it here, it has been really nice.”