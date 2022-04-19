Science Hill throttles Tennessee High, 10-0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. —After the TSSAA changes that sorted schools into four classifications, Tennessee High’s baseball team no longer is obligated to face Science Hill.

Vikings coach Preston Roberts chose to, anyway.

Science Hill, the reigning state Class AAA champion, made quick work of the Vikings in a 10-0, five-inning affair on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Stadium. Roberts could point to a slew of mistakes and missed opportunities, but also, noted the big picture.

“That’s why we schedule these guys,” he said. “Most people don’t. The reason we schedule these guys is, it makes us better. We could schedule down and do whatever. But we schedule Science Hill and the biggest schools in the state for a reason.”

On paper, it was a matchup between two of the top teams in their respective classifications. Science Hill (22-4) came in ranked second in Class 4A, while THS (15-5) was the sixth-ranked 3A team in the state. Such a tasty matchup didn’t materialize, thanks in large part to Cole Torbett.

In addition to no-hitting the Vikings in the abbreviated game, Torbett helped himself by finishing a double shy of the cycle. The Middle Tennessee State signee finished with eight strikeouts, fanning seven in his first foray through the batting order.

“Cole was fantastic, pitching on both sides of the plate with his fastball and getting his curveball and his changeup over for strikes,” Hilltoppers coach Ryan Edwards said.

Tennessee High held Science Hill scoreless for the first inning, then Science Hill started breaking through. A two-run single by No. 9-hole hitter Jet Swartz put the ‘Toppers on the board in the second inning. Science Hill plated two more runs in the third on a Jack Torbett double and a wild pitch. Cole Torbett led off the fourth with a blast over the high wall in right field. RBI hits by Jaxon Diamond and Nate Conner made it a 7-0 game.

Cole Torbett tripled home a run in the fifth, scoring on a Diamond single. Jack Torbett’s line single into the outfield plated the decisive run.

Tennessee High did little to help itself, committing five errors. Amid all the defensive issues, shortstop Evan Mutter and second baseman Adyn Patlen each turned in fine plays during the fourth inning.

“Anytime you’re playing one of the best teams in the state, with [last season’s] Mr. Baseball on the mound, you’ve got to play clean, and take advantage of opportunities when they’re given to you,” Roberts said. “I felt like, and this is going to sound really, really weird, we hit four of the hardest balls that I’ve seen hit all year by us. They just happened to be right at them. Ten feet one way or the other, they’re probably doubles, triples. Would that have made a difference in the game? I don’t know. But they were early on. Those balls find gaps. Then that’s just four extra opportunities to get guys on base.”

The Vikings have cooled off from their 10-1 start, losing three of their past five — all by double digits. Tennessee High still is sitting pretty atop the Upper Lakes Conference, however, with a 7-1 mark in league play.