When Gardner-Webb University junior Alasia Smith found out on Sunday night who her team was playing in the Big Dance she marked the occasion by, well, dancing.

The former Science Hill High School star busted a move in front of the ESPN cameras on the selection show telecast and broke out “The Griddy” that is all the rage.

“I was so excited that I had to hit my favorite dance and all I can say is I killed it,” Smith said. “Yes, my phone was blowing up after it and so many people were tagging me [on social media] in the video.”

It’s among the many highlights Smith has produced this season for Gardner-Webb and the 15th-seeded Runnin’ Bulldogs (29-4) play the homestanding Utah Utes (25-4) today at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU in a first-round game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Smith has found her groove in more ways than one as she is averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

A primary playmaker for G-W, she had to endure the final moments of a 74-61 win over High Point on March 5 in the Big South Conference tournament title game while glued to the bench.

That’s because she was whistled for her fifth and final foul in the high-stakes, high-pressure contest with 3:54 remaining.

“My emotions were through the roof,” Smith said. “After fouling out, I was crying and wanting to be out there so bad. I continued to cheer and coach my teammates up during those last [few] minutes so we could win that ballgame. … When it was 2.5 seconds on the clock, tears were coming down my eyes and when the buzzer went off I ran to my teammate Ki’Ari Cain and hugged her so tight and said, ‘We did it.’ ”

For a kid who grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee, enamored by college hoops in March, she now gets to partake in her own moments in the madness of the month.

“Ever since I was little, I have always watched the NCAA Tournament, March Madness with the family and always competed with then by making a bracket and picking who was going to win,” Smith said. “I just can’t wait to step on the floor and compete, especially being the underdog.”

A 5-foot-10 forward, Smith shines on both ends of the floor

She surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career earlier this season and was selected as the Big South Conference defensive player of the year.

Neither is much of a surprise.

“Yes sir, she was that dominant on the defensive end,” said David Scott Whaley, her coach at Science Hill. “She won defensive player of the year a couple of times in high school. She was a tremendous rebounder, really good on-the-ball defender and she was a very smart defensive player.”

That vivacity that she showed on Selection Sunday is nothing new either.

“She’s always full of energy,” Whaley said. “She likes to get the coaches phones and take pictures all the time. She and her teammates used to get my phone and take selfies. She does this to [Gardner-Webb] Coach [Alex] Simmons as well.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have won 21 consecutive games and could possibly spring the upset.

Smith might really cut a rug if that happens.

“The thing I like this team is that we are built different,” Smith said. “Stay tuned during March Madness.”