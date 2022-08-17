Science Hill grad Norris gets no-decision for Tigers

Daniel Norris Watch

Daniel Norris had his best performance on the mound in quite some time on Wednesday night, but still had to settle for a no decision.

The Science Hill High School graduate crafted five innings of one-run ball for the Detroit Tigers in their 8-4 loss to the homestanding Cleveland Guardians.

Norris yielded one run on four hits, while walking two, plunking three batters and notching four strikeouts. He left with a 3-1 lead, but Detroit’s bullpen let the advantage evaporate.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Norris has a 0.96 ERA in two starts since rejoining the Tigers last week. Prior to that, he was 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA this summer in 27 outings (one start) for the Chicago Cubs.

The last MLB victory for Norris came on Sept. 1, 2021, when he was pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers.