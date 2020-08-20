Schools demonstate team effort to make football possible

High school football teams across Northeast Tennessee will kick the season off tonight.
Those aren’t the only teams that have been busy preparing for a sports fall season. School officials have been preparing to not only set up, but enforce the proper guidelines that must be followed to play sports amid the still-lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a full time job for the last four weeks,” Sullivan East athletic director Kim Carrier said. “It has been very difficult, we have got a great team here working together and it is going to take a lot of people to make it happen. I think we have a pretty good plan in place to make sure we are meeting all the COVID regulations and still make sure we keep our fans and our students and our players and coaches safe. It has been a lot, it has been a big undertaking.”
Definitely. Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade can certainly relate.
“It has just been madness,” Wade said. “There is no model to look at. About the only thing we have seen [like it] recently is at [Bristol Motor Speedway] and their facilities are so much more huge than anyone else’s. It has sort of maddening in getting everything put together and ready to go.”
hen the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association got the backing of Gov. Bill Lee’s office to begin contact sports on time as scheduled, they had already released a lengthy list of protocols that had to be followed to play ball.
Expect those to be enforced tonight.
“I know that everyone is doing the best they can to adhere to all of these regulations and it is going to be a team effort from everyone,” Carrier said. “When we go somewhere else we have to make sure we are abiding by the rules, as well as being patient. I feel our community understands everything we are having to do and I think they are going to chip in as well to make this a great experience for everyone.”
Tennessee High has hired Axis Security to assist with being sure protocols are being followed, including social distancing and wearing masks for the duration of games.
“That is the TSSAA guidelines and that is the only way we will be able to play is to make sure we are enforcing all the rules and making sure that everybody is doing what they are asked to do,” Wade said.
While Wade acknowledged the Friday night football games in the fall have long been a gathering place for family and friends, that might not be as possible in the season ahead.
“We still want it to be fun this year, but it is for sure more about the game, more about kids playing right now and following our guidelines and following our rules,” Wade said. “When you buy that ticket, that lets you know what the rules and guidelines are. Just make sure you follow those. We just want to continue to give the kids the opportunity to play and we have to do those things for them to have that opportunity.”
Tennessee High will be able to host 2,000 spectators tonight when the Vikings host Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Around 700 tickets remained on Thursday afternoon, and those can be purchased online at GoFan.co.
Meanwhile, Sullivan East will host Johnson County at 7:30 p.m. Seating will be limited to 1,000 tickets, 200 of which will be allotted to the Longhorns to sell to their fans. Gates open at 5 p.m., and all tickets must be purchased at the gates.
Carrier said Sullivan County schools aren’t allowed to pre-sell tickets to events.
“We are going to make it happen, we have got a lot of people available to sell those tickets, take temperatures and things like that,” Carrier said. “Hopefully everyone just understands our limitations and will be patient and we will get everybody through.”
Sullivan North, which is entertaining Sullivan Central at Bernie Colley Field at 7:30 p.m., will be allowed to sell up to 3,750 tickets for the last meeting between those schools. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Required protocols are fairly identical for all schools, including temperature checks upon entry to stadiums. Fans must also wear face coverings throughout games, and must also observe the six-foot social distancing rules. Families will be able to sit together, with at least six feet required between them and the next group of people.
Extra seating has been brought in to accommodate the additional needed space.
“Families can sit together, otherwise it is very mandatory that you social distance,” Wade said. “We are going to have seats so we are just requiring everyone just to social distance. If you are not, we have security coming through to ask you to spread out more and then we are using them in case we need to close up a section.”
t just isn’t the fans who have rules to follow. The players will have to wear face coverings when not involved in action on the field, and will also have to social distance on the sidelines. Teams will have to come dressed for games - with the exception of pads and helmets for football - while locker rooms will be used mainly for storage and restrooms. Extra space will also be provided to game officials.
“No athletes in any sports are allowed to use their own locker room so additional space must be given to spread everyone out for dressing and things like that,” Carrier said. “There is not going to be a captain’s meeting for our football games, the coin toss will be at the coaches meeting. They are going to try to limit as much as possible the contact.
“Players at the end of the game won’t come off the field and mingle at that point. They will stay on the field and then go back to their dressing rooms.”
That isn’t all. Pep bands will be allowed, but will not perform on the field. Visiting bands will not be traveling to games this season. Concession stands will be available with limited offerings, while radio crews and other media might not able to make use of press box facilities. There will also be plenty of attention to cleaning.
“We have to make sure we are always sanitizing all equipment, water bottles can only be used by one player, no shared water,” Carrier said. “Social distance on the sidelines, keep everyone as spread out as much as possible. It is going to look a little different, all sports will this year.”
Wade wants fans to enjoy the experience, but to be sure to follow the rules.
“Gates are going to be open at 6 o’clock, all seats are general admission,” Wade said. “Come in and find you a place to sit down. If you choose to go to a corner to be by yourself, that is great. If you come in as a large family group, find your seat and sit there.
“We want minimal movement. Go to the restrooms, to the concession stands, but we are also looking to have a concession stand a little bit mobile coming through the stands selling things that way too.”
In addition, Carrier is reminded that directing a sports program, especially a revenue producer like football, is far from cheap in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had to purchase a lot of extra equipment and we are also going to lose revenue because we can only fill [the stadium] to half capacity so financially it is going to take a toll on us,” Carrier said. “It will for all schools.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
