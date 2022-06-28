Schedule changes in ‘23 lead to Wake Forest, Pitt as annual foes for Hokies

The ACC’s path to realignment was a smooth one, according to Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock.

The conference announced a new 3-5-5 scheduling model for football that does away with divisions and gives each member school three primary annual opponents and guarantees home and away matchups against the rest of the conference over a four-year span.

“I like it and the majority of my peers do,” Babcock said, last week before it was officially announced.

The previous format created long gaps between games for teams in opposing divisions. Virginia Tech hasn’t hosted Florida State since 2012 and this year’s game against N.C. State will be the Hokies first visit to Raleigh since 2010.

Babcock said a small subgroup of athletic directors worked with the commissioner’s office to come with the primary opponents for each school and everyone had at least one protected matchup, which was the Commonwealth Cup for Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia

Tech’s other annual primary opponents are Wake Forest and Pittsburgh while Virginia’s are North Carolina and Louisville.

Babcock anticipated some fans would be disappointed to be losing certain annual matchups — the one that drew the most attention from Hokies fans on social media Tuesday was Miami — but he was happy with the three different scenarios he was presented during the discussions including the one that was ultimately voted on.

“It might not have been the three the typical Virginia Tech fan would pick, but you play everybody else every other year and get into that other division — NC State, Louisville, Clemson and on down the line,” Babcock said.

Babcock said Power 5 conferences are all eyeing realignment in anticipation of the college football playoff expanding in the coming years. While new Tech coach Brent Pry was a proponent of the keeping the divisions, he understood the need for change.

“If it gets to 12 teams, we want to have two or three in there, and having your best matchups is important,” Babcock said.

The two top teams based on conference winning percentage will compete for the ACC football championship with the elimination of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The structure was adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday morning.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said, in a release. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”

The conference also announced the opponents for each member school through 2026.

Future ACC football schedules

Here’s what the future schedules for Virginia Tech and Virginia will look like:

Virginia Tech

2023: Home – NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest; Away – Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia

2024: Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia; Away – Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

2025: Home – Boston College, Florida State, Pitt, Wake Forest; Away – Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia

2026: Home – Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia; Away – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest

Virginia

2023: Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech; Away – Boston College, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina

2024: Home – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest; Away – Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia Tech

2025: Home – Boston College, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State

2026: Home – Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt; Away – Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

SCHEDULING PARTNERS

The ACC announced the three other schools that teams will face each year starting in 2023.

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse.

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State.

Duke: North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest.

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse.

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest.

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia.

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville.

North Carolina: Duke, N.C. State, Virginia.

N.C. State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina.

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech.

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt.

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest.

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech.

