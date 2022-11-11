Saylors to play final home game for Bucs

Jacob Saylors will play his final home football game for East Tennessee State today at Greene Stadium.

He has certainly made a memorable impact, not only on the program, but also for his coaches and teammates.

“Although I’ve only been around him for just one season, he’s a special player, a great teammate and he works hard,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “He cares more about helping his team win and he will be missed. He’s just a unique guy. In recruiting, you’re always trying to find guys that are better. It’s going to be hard to find anyone that’s better than Jacob Saylors.”

A 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior from Jasper, Tenn., Saylors has been an invaluable member of the Buccaneers, both as a running back, receiver and return specialist.

The Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year, Saylors has run for 1,092 yards, which is tops in the league and fifth among FCS backs in the nation. He leads the SoCon in all-purpose yards (163.6 per game) and his 15 touchdowns are second in the league.

He ran for 245 yards and three scores in the Bucs last game at Wofford two weeks ago.

Yet, Quarles, who is in his first season leading the Buccaneers, says the only number that matters to Saylors is in the win column. ETSU hopes to add to its win total of three today against Western Carolina in the home finale.

“He doesn’t really care about the stats and touchdowns; he just wants to help his team win,” Quarles said. “He helps us in so many ways – he’s great in the run game, he can catch and run, he can return kicks and he can cover kicks.”

He has also been a leader for the Bucs. Just ask his teammates.

“Jacob is an awesome teammate and an awesome football player as we’ve seen every Saturday. He’s a good friend and a fantastic teammate,” ETSU redshirt sophomore tight end Noah West said. “He does everything right. You can put him anywhere on the field and he makes plays. He changes the game. He’s always helping guys. He’s never a ‘me’ guy… he a ‘we’ guy. He’s the first one to help you out and he’s never an issue.”

Ditto for Max Evans, a sophomore defensive lineman, who has seen firsthand the abilities of Saylors on a daily basis in practice.

“It’ll challenge you for sure, because you think you have a good idea on what he’s going to do and he still ends up making a big play,” Evans said. “He makes you better. He’s a competitor. To piggyback off of Noah, he’s not only a good ballplayer, but he’s a great leader for this team. He’s a great friend.”

Saylors, who ran for a school record 266 yards in last year’s 56-35 win over Western Carolina, is one of 13 seniors who will be playing their final home game today against the Catamounts, with the Bucs looking for its third straight win in the Blue Ridge Border Battle.

It was one last chance for Saylors to shine for the home crowd. The Bucs will visit Mississippi State next week and Quarles wouldn’t be surprised if his next game comes at the professional level.

“He’s one of those guys that you hope gets a chance to play at the next level,” Quarles said. “If you tell Jacob to do something, he does it. He just does his job and is pretty low maintenance. He’s a great team player and just wants to win.”

No matter how that works out, Quarles sees another role in his future as well.

“I think he would make a great coach someday. Sometimes your better players don’t make good coaches, because they tend to get frustrated about players not knowing what to do,” Quarles said. “I think Jacob is one of those guys that I think would be a good coach, because he’s always trying to help somebody. He’s over there helping and doing what he can to make everyone better – he’s just a winner.”