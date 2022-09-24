 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saylors leads ETSU past Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game. Saylors, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, gained all of his 170 yards and scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime.

In addition to Saylors’ three touchdowns, the Bucs scored on a short punt return by Harold O’Neal, a 2-yard run by Bryson Irby, and a 56-yard pass from Tyler Riddell to Einaj Carter.

Through three quarters, ETSU’s defense held Robert Morris to 157 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers. The shutout was intact until Jayson Jenkins kicked a 39-yard field goal with 13:13 left in the game. The Colonials (0-3) finished with 194 yards of total offense.

