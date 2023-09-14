BRISTOL, Tenn. – Another rising star emerged in a big way Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

William Sawalich, a 16-year-old native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, started from the pole and led the final 10 laps en route to winning the NASCAR ARCA East Series Bush’s Beans 200.

Jesse Love, Andres Perez, Jake Finch and Greg Van Alst completed the top five in the 32-car field.

Love, who drives for Venturini Motorsports, controlled the first 60 laps before Landon Lewis (Supply, N.C.) took the lead for 31 circuits. Love was back in front at the halfway break and led a total of 158 laps before Salawich executed the winning pass on the inside.

“I didn’t think we could get (Love), but that final caution luckily came out and we were able to capitalize,” Sawalich said.

The night was extra sweet for Sawalich, as he clinched the East Series championship in his Joe Gibbs Racing entry. It’s the third straight ARCA East Series title for the sprawling Gibbs operation.

Salawich is one of the calmer drivers in the series, but he was clearly excited to earn the big trophy.

“We worked all year to get to this point and it’s really awesome to win it,” Salawich said. “This Joe Gibbs team has done an amazing job.”

Sawalich entered the night with a 20-point lead over Luke Fenhaus. When Fenhaus was forced to retire from the race due to tire issues, Sawalich clinched the title before 70 laps were complete.

The victory was anything but routine for Sawalich, who repeatedly struggled to get his car into gear.

“That was a little nerve-wracking. I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I figured it out,” Sawalich said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever dealt with that issue in this car. We got the win, so it doesn’t matter.”

Love also faced adversity with loose-handling conditions in his car over the final 50 laps. Following the race, Love kept his helmet on for several minutes and watched a replay of the decisive pass by Sawalich before speaking to reporters.

“I think the pass was fine. He was just going for the win, so I’m not upset about it,” Love said. “It obviously sucks to lead for that long and come up short, but our car kind of took a step back once the track took on a bunch of rubber.

“Maybe we didn’t need to make some of the adjustments we made at the end. I just wanted to see if we could get better.”

Lewis, who developed his skill during an eight-year run in karting, was running third late in the race when he was forced to the pits with a blowout to his right front tire.

Thursday’s event served as the finale of the ARCA East Series.

Each of the past three Bristol ARCA winners has progressed to bigger stages.

Ty Gibbs, who won the 2021 event, is currently leading the Cup rookie standings, while Sam Mayer (JR Motorsports) and Sammy Smith (Joe Gibbs Racing) are regulars in the Xfinity Series.

Fenhaus won the 2022 CARS Pro Late Model championship driving for the Bristol-based Highlands Motorsports team. Fenhaus recorded two ARCA East win this season, but he was forced into the pits on lap 22 Thursday when he experienced right front tire failure. Fenhaus slammed the outside wall on lap 42 with the same issues

“We had a really good car that was capable of winning, but we kind of got taken out early,” Fenhaus said. “It sucks, but we will back here next year.”

A native of Menlo Park, California, Love is a family friend of former NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon.

On the season, Love has nine wins and a 129-point advantage over Andres Perez De Lara in the national ARCA standings. Frankie Muniz, best known as the lead actor in the 2000s sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle” ranks third.

Thursday’s first caution came on the second lap when the Alex Clubb car slammed the inside wall following a spin on the front stretch. There were a total of five cautions over the first 87 laps, including a chain-reaction incident that ended the night for Muniz on lap 87.

By lap 152, only 11 cars remained on the lead lap as Love, Lewis and Sawalich set a torrid pace.