Saturday's VHSL State Football Semifinal Predictions

Class 1
Galax (10-2) at Holston (13-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Galax 27, Holston 6 (April 23, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)
There are seven undefeated football teams still standing in the VHSL playoffs and the Holston Cavaliers are one of them. Battlefield (Class 6), Green Run (Class 5), Stone Bridge (Class 5), Liberty Christian Academy (Class 3), Graham (Class 2) and Riverheads (Class 1) are the others. … Holston has never made the state finals in football. The golf team won a state championship in 2013, while the baseball team was runner-up in 2012 as far as male sports at the Washington County school go. … The only losses for Galax were a 28-14 setback to Region 2C runner-up Glenvar and a 28-0 defeat at the hands of Region 2D champ Graham. Galax trailed the G-Men just 7-0 at halftime. The Maroon Tide owns wins over Class 2 Radford, Class 3 Carroll County and West Stokes, a 2A school in North Carolina.… Galax won its fifth straight Region 1C title and the Maroon Tide have won at least 10 games in six of the last seven seasons. … Holston has played all four of its playoff games at home. “Playing at home is awesome,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “The atmosphere here is great and our fans back us.” … All tickets for today’s game – as well as each of the other VHSL state semifinal contests – must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/437382?schoolId=VHSL and cost $10 … Holston is 0-3 in state semifinal games with losses to Clintwood (2008), J.I. Burton (2009) and Galax (Spring 2021). … Galax has won six of the eight contests all-time against Holston. The last win for the Cavaliers over the Tide came in 2002. The Maroon Tide rushed for 270 yards, intercepted two passes and scored on their final possession of the first half and opening possession of the second half in last season’s state semifinal win over Holston… The biggest key will be up front. Galax pushed around a bigger line last week against Parry McCluer and Holston dominated in the trenches against Patrick Henry in last Friday’s 24-0 win in the Region 1D finals. … Galax has 10 seniors on its roster, while Holston has six. … The winner plays either Riverheads (12-0) or Essex (8-1) at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Salem Stadium. … This has all the makings of smashmouth, hard-hitting, 48-minute battle, the kind of games folks in Southwest Virginia enjoy most.
Prediction: Galax 17, Holston 14
Class 2
Appomattox (11-1) at Graham (12-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Appomattox 28, Graham 13 (Dec. 7, 2019 at Appomattox)
Appomattox has been a persistent roadblock for far Southwest Virginia teams. With a formula based around speed, unity and discipline, the Raiders have won state titles in five of the past six years. Graham interrupted the streak in 2018 after the Raiders lost to Radford. … The latest group of stars for coach Doug Smith are quarterback Tre Lawing (930 yards passing, 643 yards rushing, 32 total touchdowns), Jonathan Pennix (984 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns), JaQuan Walker (641 yards rushing), Collin Slagle (19 receptions, 281 yards) and Ervis Davis, who has 16 receptions for 401 yards and six scores. The 5-foot-11 Pennix, who has scholarship offers from West Virginia, Boston College and Pittsburgh, rushed for 119 yards on just 14 carries in last week’s 27-21 win at Glenvar. Lawing tore the labrum in his left shoulder early in the season. … Graham is led by the senior trio of offensive lineman Brody Meadows (6-foot-7, 330), quarterback Zack Blevins (1,184 yards rushing, 1,053 yards passing with 15 scores) and 5-10, 160-pound mega athlete Xayvion Turner Bradshaw. The 5-10, 160-pound Bradshaw, who has caught 12 TD passes and averaged over 26 yards per touch, has received 13 college offers with Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt emerging as the latest suitors. Meadows has already signed to play at the University of Virginia, while Blevins has drawn interest from schools such as Bridgewater, Emory & Henry, and the University of the Cumberlands. The biggest question entering today’s clash is the health of Blevins, who aggravated a calf injury last week against Ridgeview. Sophomore Ty’Drez Clements has added 1,075 yards rushing with 15 scores. Leaders on defense are Connor Roberts, Sean Hughes, Ethan Church and Brayden Meadows. Graham rode the spectacular play of quarterback and current Purdue defensive back Cam Allen to the 2018 state crown. That was the first championship since 1995 for Graham, which has generated 11 straight playoff berths and three regional titles over the past five years. … Graham always bring the heat on defense, but Appomattox has the speed to counter. The G-Men need Blevins to direct the offense and defense. A healthy Blevins will add suspense, while Bradshaw has the talent to beat any coverage. But the Raiders, who are 6-1 playoff road games since 2017, will create enough big plays for Pennix and Lawing to continue their quest for more state gold.
Prediction: Appomattox 28, Graham 21
Class 3
Abingdon (12-1) at Liberty Christian Academy (12-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
First meeting:
Football fans around Central and Southwest Virginia have been anticipating this matchup for weeks. Both teams rely on balanced offenses fronted by huge linemen, physical defenses, and sound coaching. The turf and expansive surroundings at Liberty University will offer a first-rate stage as each school competes for its first trip to the state finals … The leader for Liberty Christian coach Frank Rocco is quarterback Davis Lane. A University of Virginia commit, Lane has thrown for 1,233 yards and 14 scores. Freshman running back Gideon Davidson has already attracted offers from Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina and Liberty after rushing for 1,108 yards and 18 TDs. Other players to watch on offense are Caleb Davidson (919 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and receiver Jaylin Belford, who has caught 31 passes for 684 yards and earned a walk-on invite as a kick-returner from North Carolina. The star on defense is middle linebacker Dillon Stowers, an Army commit who was recently selected as Seminole District defensive player of the year. Stowers doubles as a tight end, compiling 80 yards receiving in last week’s 42-6 win against Brookville. Lane accounted for 204 yards and three scores as LCA earned its second straight Region 3C title. Rocco is the brother of former Richmond and Delaware head coach Danny Rocco. … “We’re excited for the opportunity,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We would love to have another home playoff game but playing in a beautiful 25,000 seat stadium will be great. Both teams have similarities, including a 3-4 defense, so it’s going to be like looking in a mirror for our guys. LCA runs a pro-style offense with a lot of formation and motion, and Lane makes a lot of throws. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ve got to take care of the ball and stay in it until the fourth quarter. If we can do that, hopefully we can find a way to make a big play.” … Abingdon last advanced to the state semifinals in 1979 before falling 10-7 at Jefferson Forest. The only loss for the Falcons this season was a 33-27 decision in week two where Christiansburg completed a 35-yard TD pass with seven seconds left. AHS senior Malique Hounshell has set single-season records in rushing (1,484 yards) and scoring with 150 points, while sophomore Tobias Reid has established a single-season mark with 55 extra points. Senior quarterback Cole Lambert has passed for 1,677 yards with 18 scores against just five interceptions while senior receivers Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan each have nine TD receptions. … The Falcons will depart AHS this morning via two charter buses. “We’ve had a variety of people reach out and ask how they could help our program,” Amburgey said. “People are excited about what this team has accomplished. When you win a regional championship for the first time in 42 years, that’s huge.” … This will be toughest opponent of the season by far for Abingdon, but the Falcons have improved each week. Somehow, the experience, depth and strength of AHS will win out again in a thriller at Williams Stadium.