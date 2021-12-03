Saturday's VHSL State Football Semifinal Predictions

Football fans around Central and Southwest Virginia have been anticipating this matchup for weeks. Both teams rely on balanced offenses fronted by huge linemen, physical defenses, and sound coaching. The turf and expansive surroundings at Liberty University will offer a first-rate stage as each school competes for its first trip to the state finals … The leader for Liberty Christian coach Frank Rocco is quarterback Davis Lane. A University of Virginia commit, Lane has thrown for 1,233 yards and 14 scores. Freshman running back Gideon Davidson has already attracted offers from Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina and Liberty after rushing for 1,108 yards and 18 TDs. Other players to watch on offense are Caleb Davidson (919 yards rushing, 19 TDs) and receiver Jaylin Belford, who has caught 31 passes for 684 yards and earned a walk-on invite as a kick-returner from North Carolina. The star on defense is middle linebacker Dillon Stowers, an Army commit who was recently selected as Seminole District defensive player of the year. Stowers doubles as a tight end, compiling 80 yards receiving in last week’s 42-6 win against Brookville. Lane accounted for 204 yards and three scores as LCA earned its second straight Region 3C title. Rocco is the brother of former Richmond and Delaware head coach Danny Rocco. … “We’re excited for the opportunity,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We would love to have another home playoff game but playing in a beautiful 25,000 seat stadium will be great. Both teams have similarities, including a 3-4 defense, so it’s going to be like looking in a mirror for our guys. LCA runs a pro-style offense with a lot of formation and motion, and Lane makes a lot of throws. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ve got to take care of the ball and stay in it until the fourth quarter. If we can do that, hopefully we can find a way to make a big play.” … Abingdon last advanced to the state semifinals in 1979 before falling 10-7 at Jefferson Forest. The only loss for the Falcons this season was a 33-27 decision in week two where Christiansburg completed a 35-yard TD pass with seven seconds left. AHS senior Malique Hounshell has set single-season records in rushing (1,484 yards) and scoring with 150 points, while sophomore Tobias Reid has established a single-season mark with 55 extra points. Senior quarterback Cole Lambert has passed for 1,677 yards with 18 scores against just five interceptions while senior receivers Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan each have nine TD receptions. … The Falcons will depart AHS this morning via two charter buses. “We’ve had a variety of people reach out and ask how they could help our program,” Amburgey said. “People are excited about what this team has accomplished. When you win a regional championship for the first time in 42 years, that’s huge.” … This will be toughest opponent of the season by far for Abingdon, but the Falcons have improved each week. Somehow, the experience, depth and strength of AHS will win out again in a thriller at Williams Stadium.