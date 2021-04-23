Saturday's VHSL Class 2 Football Semifinal Prediction

Union (6-2) is once again the underdog, but the Bears are accustomed to overcoming the odds. Several of its top players, including 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Bradley Bunch, got a late start to the season after guiding the Bears to the first Class 2 state basketball title in school history. Bunch, who was selected as the VHSCA player of the year in basketball, has thrown for four touchdowns while keeping defenses honest with his legs. …Despite starting just two seniors on offense, Union has averaged 23 points with a new-look line corps. Head coach Travis Turner favors a power-based running attack that relies on fullback blocking and the quickness of junior running back Zavier Lomax. The Bears limited Wise County Central to six first downs, 219 total yards and 13 points last week behind thumpers such as linemen Keyandre Davis and Tanner Jervis, linebackers Johnny Satterfield and C.J. Jones, and defensive back Malachi Jenkins. Union has just seven seniors on its roster, while Appomattox relies heavily on upperclassmen … Appomattox (7-0) outscored foes by an average margin of 53-7 en route to its fifth Region 2C title in the past six years. The marquee talent for the Raiders is quarterback Tre Lawing, who has rushed for 476 yards and passed for 488 while generating 21 touchdowns. Other players to watch on offense include Jonathan Pennix (418 yards rushing), Keyshawn Baker (319 yards rushing) and Jordan Scott with 177 yards receiving. Landon Wilson, JaQuan Walker and Baker all have over 37 tackles, with Walker collecting 10 tackles for loss. Stephen Castello has served as the interim head coach for Appomattox while popular nine-year coach Doug Smith endures intensive cancer treatments. Smith was diagnosed with multiple myeloma last fall. …In addition to winning at Bullitt Park in 2017, the Raiders defeated Union in 2016 by a 43-0 margin in Appomattox. The Raiders have earned state titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, crafting a 32-game win streak at one point. …The winner of this game must travel next Saturday to face either Stuarts Draft or Poquoson for state gold.