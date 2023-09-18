Tyke Thompson turned out to be too tough for Richlands to stop and Sully Perkins also sullied the occasion for the Blue Tornado.

Thompson, Perkins and Owen Barr were among the many standouts for the Abingdon Falcons as they rolled to a 37-7 non-district football win over Richlands on Saturday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Abingdon (2-2) won its second straight game and dominated in doing so. The Falcons built a 30-0 halftime lead and racked up 298 yards of total offense.

Thompson tallied 149 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, Barr blasted his way to 127 yards on the ground and three TDs and Perkins twice intercepted passes for Blue Tornado quarterback Andrew Boyd.

Perkins is the son of former Grundy High School and Emory & Henry College star Cary Perkins.

James Self also picked off a pass for Abingdon, which held Richlands to negative-11 rushing yards and just 156 yards of total offense.

“Really proud of our team tonight,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “They had a great week of practice and are getting better every week. Owen Barr and Tyke Thompson ran the ball well behind a strong performance from our linemen. On the defensive side, Gage King and Sage Blevins played well. Sully Perkins had a great game [as well].”

Richlands (0-4) got its only touchdown on a fourth-quarter pass from Boyd to Collin Adkins that covered 26 yards. Boyd finished 12-of-28 for 167 yards.

Abingdon 14 16 7 0—37

Richlands 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring Summary

A – Barr 16 run (Reid kick)

A – Barr 2 run (Reed kick)

A – Safety, snap out of end zone

A – Barr 3 run (Reid kick)

A –Thompson 1 run (Reid kick)

A – Honaker 3 run (Reid kick)

R – Adkins 26 pass from Boyd (B. Jones kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 18, R 11; Rushes-Yards: A 43-288, R 16-(-11); Passing Yards: A 10, R 167; Comp.-Att.-Int.:A 2-3-0, R 12-29-3; Fumbles-Lost: A 0-0, R 3-0; Penalties-Yards: A 7-75, R 3-30; Punts-Average: A 3-38, R 4-32.5

CROSS COUNTRY

Walkers Run

at Hungry Mother Park, Marion

BOYS

Team Scores

Wise County Central 59, Wolf Hills Home School 75, Tennessee High 107, Abingdon 108, Marion 141, Virginia High 156, George Wythe 179, Bland County 188, Carroll County 196, Galax 238, Richlands 267, Rural Retreat 312.

Individual Results

1. Tyler Kiser (Wise County Central) 17:17.5; 2. Bennett Hunter (Wolf Hills) 17:26.6; 3. Drake Young (Tazewell) 17:32.3; 4. Gamble Stevens (Virginia High) 17:40.1; 5. Henry Pillion Jr. (Abingdon) 17:43.5; 6. Nathan Wallin (Wise County Central) 17:47.2; 7. Tyler Boone (Bland County) 17:49.1; 8. Tanner Kiser (Wise County Central) 17:51.7; 9. Dominic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion) 17:54.5; 10. Ryder Poole (Tennessee High) 17:55.5; 11. David Reitzel (Carroll County) 18:01.5; 12. Conor Martin (George Wythe) 18:18.3; 13. Carter Romans (Tennessee High) 18:20.0; 14. Patton Shortt Jr. (Wise County Central) 18:21.0; 15. Mason Lee (Chilhowie) 18:21.2.

GIRLS

Team Results

Abingdon 46, John Battle 88, George Wythe 114, Tennessee High 116, Wise County Central 144, Rural Retreat 149, Patrick Henry 153, Virginia High 177, Eastside 179, Galax 228.

Individual Results

1. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon) 19:33.7; 2. Emma Faulkner (George Wythe) 19:48.5); 3. Josie Jackson (Abingdon) 19:49.8; 4. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 20:02.9; 5. Jenna Reecher (Tennessee High) 20:53.4; 6. Shelby Stanley (Eastside) 21:09.9; 7. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie) 21:59.9; 8. Shaylen Cannon (Virginia High) 22:04.8; 9. Ellyson Kovacs (Tennessee High) 22:06.0; 10, Rebekah Slemp (Wise County Central) 22:24.6); 11. Riley Chapman (Abingdon) 22:27.6; 12. Ruby Hoerter (Marion) 22:30.5; 13. Kendall Jarvis (John Battle) 22:36.9; 14. Kylea Davis (Rural Retreat) 22:42.3; 15. Josephine Thiessen (Abingdon) 22:52.0.

Fenders Farm Carnival

at Fenders Corn Maze, Jonesborough

BOYS

Team Scores

Jefferson County 57, Morristown West 91, Volunteer 106, University School 110, David Crockett 112, Sullivan East 127, Lee High 191, Providence Academy 215, Greeneville 229, Morristown East 281, West Ridge 314, Cocke County 331,C Unicoi County 339, Cherokee 346, Dobyns-Bennett 379, South Greene 429, West Greene 530.

Individual Results

1. Roman Borghette-Metz (Volunteer) 16:53.70; 2. Gage Slagle (Jefferson County) 17:00.40; 3. Gavin Slagle (Jefferson County) 17:23.00; 4. Connor Hodgson (Jefferson County) 17:28.60; 5. Zachary Henry (Morristown West) 17:41.80; 6. James Shirk (Sullivan East) 17:51.80; 7. Jaiden Carmichael (Morristown West) 17:53.60; 8. Casen Davis (David Crockett) 17:54.00; 9. Kevin McCurry (Volunteer) 17:55.30; 10. Trey Bailey (Greeneville) 17:56.00; 11. Thomas Ridlehuber (Sullivan East) 18:08.80; 12. Evan Miller (Cocke County) 18:12.40; 13. Harrison Harker (University School) 18:14.60; 14. Evan Dawson (Providence Academy) 18:16.40; 15. Nick Sexton (Morristown East) 18:26.10.

GIRLS

Team Scores

David Crockett 38, Volunteer 67, Greeneville 88, Dobyns-Bennett 125, Providence Academy 142. Morristown West 146, Sullivan East 161, University School 192, West Ridge 232, Jefferson County 251, West Greene 264, Cloudland 329.

Individual Results

1. Jacie Begley (Volunteer) 19:39.20; 2. Maggie Bellamy (David Crockett) 20:00.50; 3. Hannah McLain (David Crockett) 20:50.00; 4. Braydin Baresel (Unicoi County) 21:13.10; 5. Carmela Smock (Chuckey-Doak) 21:13.90; 6. Kiley Moore (David Crockett) 21:24.50; 7. Valeria Camacho Mayo (David Crockett) 21:38.50; 8. Hannah Robinson (Providence Academy) 21:57.50; 9. Olivia Speropulos (Providence Academy) 22:06.40; 10. Lillie Bullock (Volunteer) 22:11.90; 11. Sydney Doane (Greeneville) 22:16.00; 12. Sarah Mussard (University School) 22:49.60; 13 Amanda Bean (Morristown East) 22:51.30; 14. Katie Tran (Morristown West) 23:02.50; 15. Emma Brickey (Dobyns-Bennett) 23:03.00.