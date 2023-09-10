Aaron Peterson broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run with 2:32 remaining to clinch Grayson County’s 24-14 non-district football win over the Rural Retreat Indians on Saturday afternoon at Dean Rhea Field.

The game had been suspended on Friday night due to thunderstorms with Grayson County leading 7-0 and 33 ticks showing on the second-quarter clock.

It took Rural Retreat (1-2) all of five seconds to score when the game resumed as Hunter Vaught scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to pull the Indians even at halftime.

Grayson County (3-0) went ahead for good on a 34-yard field goal by Gerardo Reyes with 40 seconds left in the third quarter and held off the Indians the rest of the way.

Peterson (25 carries, 167 yards, one TD) and quarterback Austin Dowell (14 carries, 90 yards, two TDs) also played well for head coach Stephen James’ club.

Keyshawn Phipps continued to play defense at a high level by intercepting a pass.

Vaught finished with 48 yards on 13 carries, while Caleb Roberts threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tucker Fontaine.

Grayson County 0 7 3 14—24

Rural Retreat 0 7 0 7—14

Scoring Summary

GC – A. Dowell 4 run (Reyes kick)

RR – Vaught 2 run (Hammack kick)

GC – Reyes 34 FG

GC – A. Dowell 2 run (Reyes kick)

RR – Fontaine 22 pass from Roberts (Hammack kick)

GC – Peterson 66 run (Reyes kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 7, GC 17; Rushes-Yards: RR 26-61, GC 42-255; Passing Yards: RR 83, GC 90; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 4-16-1, GC 10-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-0, GC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: RR 6-80, GC 11-79; Punts-Average: RR 5-38, GC 2-36.

CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon’s Boltwood fares well

Abingdon High School’s Rives Boltwood led the Southwest Virginia contingent on Saturday at the Knights Crossing Invitational held at Salem’s Green Hill Park.

Boltwood finished fourth out of 454 runners in the boys Red Division race as he crossed the finish line in 15:35.10. Bazil Mathes of Monticello won in 15:04.30.

Abingdon’s Gregory Poisson was 10th in 16:04.10, while Derek Mitchell of Lebanon crossed the finish line in 16:10.30 for a 15th-place showing.

Other top-15 finishers from the area on a busy day were Abingdon’s Amanda Ferrante (10th, girls Red Division, 19:18.40), Union’s Dorian Almer (14th, boys Black Division, 17:38.70), Eastside’s Shelby Stanley (14th, girls Black Division, 21:17.80) and the Wise County Central trio of Tyler Kiser (11th, 18:00.30), Nathan Wallin (13th, 18:09.70) and Tanner Kiser (14th, 18:09.80) in the boys White Division race.

VOLLEYBALL

Harlan Independent (Ky.) 3, Rye Cove 2

Harlan survived for a 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11 win over the Rye Cove Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Gracie Turner (16 digs, 11 kills, three aces), Jalynn Rogers (10 kills, 10 digs), Natalie Fannon (six kills, five digs, two aces), Allison Akers (nine digs), Gracen Chavez (six digs), Alidia Kern (17 assists) and Naquila Harless (25 digs) were the stat leaders for the Cove.