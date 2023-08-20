Ary Patterson completed a stellar weekend in Gatlinburg with three goals and an assist as the Vikings finished 2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Cup.

Patterson had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win on Saturday over Northwest High from Clarksville. Reese Marshall added two goals for the Vikings, while Abby Littleton and Lana Lavinder added assists.

Patterson had two goals in a 3-0 win over Hopkins County (Ky.) on Friday. Avery Hommel added one goal, while Sydney Clark dished out two assists and Aubrie Harmon had one.

Tennessee High's lone loss was an 8-1 decision against Knox Central.

The Vikings will host Greeneville on Tuesday at the Stone Castle.

VOLLEYBALL

West Ridge goes 4-1, Tennessee High 2-2 in Knoxville

Ashton Blair had 22 kills to lead Tennessee High in the Showdown at the Sunsphere tournament that was completed on Saturday in Knoxville.

Tennessee High (5-3), which defeated Stone Memorial on Friday, split matches on Saturday morning, defeating Knox West 25-22, 25-8 before falling to Siegel 25-22, 25-22.

The Vikings, who were placed in the Bronze bracket after placing second in their pool, defeated Green Hill 23-25, 25-21, 15-13 before falling to Page in the bracket semifinals 25-20, 26-24.

Sophie Meade added 20 kills and 17 digs for Tennessee High, which travels to Virginia High on Monday. Other Vikings to contribute included Erin Littleton (18 kills, eight blocks), Bree Adams (67 assists, 15 digs) and Sydnee Pendland (36 digs).

The West Ridge Wolves went 4-1 in the event with wins over Webb (21-25, 25-15, 15-12), Carter (25-13, 25-14), Oak Ridge (25-9, 25-13) and David Crockett (25-20, 25-13), before Nolensville notched a 25-19, 25-20 win over the bunch from Blountville in the Gold Bracket. A