The Northwood Panthers won a volleyball tournament on Saturday and it probably won’t be the last one they win in 2023.

Continuing a stellar start to the season, Northwood notched wins over George Wythe, Twin Springs, Carroll County (twice) and Patrick Henry to win the Rebel Classic hosted by PH.

The Panthers beat Carroll County 24-26, 27-25, 15-9 in the semifinals and followed that up with a 14-25, 25-12, 15-6 triumph over Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry to claim the crown.

Host Patrick Henry advanced with a 25-16, 22-25, 15-12 win over Union in the semifinals.

Anna McKinney had 23 kills and 33 digs on the day for PH, Morgan Tasker dished out 71 assists, while Braelyn Scammell tallied 23 kills and 10 aces for the Rebels.

Rebel Classic Results

At Patrick Henry

Pool Play

Patrick Henry def. Thomas Walker, 25-19, 25-19

Union def. Thomas Walker, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6

Thomas Walker def. Grundy, 25-16, 25-20

Northwood def. Twin Springs, 25-13, 25-8

Carroll County def. Twin Springs, 25-11, 25-8

George Wythe def. Twin Springs, 25-12, 25-19

Northwood def. Carroll County, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

Carroll County def. George Wythe, 25-8, 25-22

Northwood def. George Wythe 25-12, 25-17

Patrick Henry def. Grundy, 25-22, 25-14

Union def. Grundy 25-22, 25-14

Patrick Henry def. Union, 25-18, 25-17

Championship Semifinals

Patrick Henry def. Union 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

Northwood def. Carroll County: 24-26, 27-25, 15-9

Championship Finals

Northwood def. Patrick Henry, 14-25, 25-12, 15-6

Consolation Matches

George Wythe def. Grundy 25-17, 25-10

Thomas Walker def. George Wythe, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10

Thomas Walker def. Twin Springs 25-20, 21-25, 15-5

Seeding after pool play:

1 PH

2 NW

3 CC

4 Union

5 TW

6 GW

7 Grundy

8 Twin Springs

THS finishes third

The Tennessee High volleyball team had a busy and successful weekend at the prestigious Choo Choo Classic.

After going 2-1 in the event on Friday, the Vikings vanquished Sullivan East (25-23, 25-11), Ooltewah (25-10, 25-10) and David Crockett (25-12, 25-15) on Saturday, while losing to Sale Creek (25-20, 20-25, 15-12) and Dalton, Georgia (25-22, 25-15) in placing third.

For the day, Sophie Meade had 30 kills and 33 digs, Ashton Blair tallied 28 kills, Erin Littleton recorded 11 kills and 11 blocks, Sydnee Pendland picked up 38 digs and Bree Adams doled out 68 assists to go along with 17 digs and five kills for the Bristolians.

Tennessee High (14-8) plays at Elizabethton on Wednesday. The Cyclones are coached by THS graduate Carley Williams.

CROSS COUNTRY

Becky Selfe Classic

BOYS

At Patrick Henry High School

Team Scores

Science Hill 31, Abingdon 53, Lee High 78, David Crockett 107, Virginia High 155, Bland County 176, West Ridge 178, Chilhowie 204, John Battle 231, J.I. Burton 261.

Individual Results

1. Gregory Poisson (A), 16:29.6; 2. Owen Johnson (SH), 16:51.8; 3. Evan Holbrook (SH), 17:11.3; 4. Nate Powell (SH), 17:21.1; 5. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 17:43.2; 6. Henry Pillion (A), 17:48.2; 7. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:04.9; 8. John Carter (Lee), 18:06.3; 9. Casen Davis (Crockett), 18:14.9; 10. Tiernan Adamson (A), 18:16.6; 11. Isaiah Cox (SH), 18:19.4; 12. Tyler Boone (Bland), 18:24.1; 13. Dan Holt (SH), 18:26.2; 14. Gamble Stevens (VHS), 18:27.9; 15. Drake Young (Tazewell), 18:28.1

GIRLS

Team Scores

Science Hill 33, David Crockett 36, Abingdon 80, John Battle 139, Patrick Henry 144, West Ridge 152, Virginia High 192, Rural Retreat 201, J.I. Burton 214

Individual Results

1. Elaina Bakker (A), 19:38.8; 2. Maggie Bellamy (Crockett), 19:49.5; 3. Ava Nutter (SH), 20:20.2; 4. Hannah McLain (Crockett), 21:04.2; 5. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 21:13.7; 6. Lorraine Hunter (SH), 21:39.1; 7. Isabella Candee (SH), 21:39.4; 8. Kiley Moore (Crockett), 21:45.7; 9. Naleria Camacho Mayo (Crockett), 21:54.7; 10. Allie O’Neal (SH), 22:08.4; 11. Sunny Eorgan (SH), 22:11.0; 12. Caroline Hale (SH), 22:21.3; 13. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 22:39.6; 14. Alana Iglesias (SH), 22:42; 15. Aleah Dorn (A), 22:43.2