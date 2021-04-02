Saturday's Prep Football Predictions

This game has taken on major importance as the winner will likely clinch a Region 1C playoff bid and the postseason hopes will be extinguished for the loser. …George Wythe suffered a 27-22 loss to Fort Chiswell on Monday as three turnovers proved costly. … Grayson County’s offense has an old-school look with the Straight-T formation. Holden Cassell (78 carries, 450 yards) and Devin Poe (74 carries, 435 yards) churn out the yards behind an offensive line anchored by Devonta Cox, Garrett Caldwell, Boyer Weatherman and Dakota Cornett. The Blue Devils are dressing just 19 players. This could also be Brett McPherson’s last game as the program’s head coach as it was announced in December he would not return to lead the squad in the fall of 2021. … The Blue Devils face a tough task against George Wythe’s balanced attack. The Maroons rolled up 523 yards of total offense against Grayson County in 2019. “They present us with match-up problems everywhere,” McPherson said. “GW is always structurally sound on defense. They do not give up cheap scores.”