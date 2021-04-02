Saturday's Prep Football Predictions

Mountain Empire District
Grayson County at George Wythe
Last meeting: George Wythe 56, Grayson County 27 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Independence, Va.)
This game has taken on major importance as the winner will likely clinch a Region 1C playoff bid and the postseason hopes will be extinguished for the loser. …George Wythe suffered a 27-22 loss to Fort Chiswell on Monday as three turnovers proved costly. … Grayson County’s offense has an old-school look with the Straight-T formation. Holden Cassell (78 carries, 450 yards) and Devin Poe (74 carries, 435 yards) churn out the yards behind an offensive line anchored by Devonta Cox, Garrett Caldwell, Boyer Weatherman and Dakota Cornett. The Blue Devils are dressing just 19 players. This could also be Brett McPherson’s last game as the program’s head coach as it was announced in December he would not return to lead the squad in the fall of 2021. … The Blue Devils face a tough task against George Wythe’s balanced attack. The Maroons rolled up 523 yards of total offense against Grayson County in 2019. “They present us with match-up problems everywhere,” McPherson said. “GW is always structurally sound on defense. They do not give up cheap scores.”
Prediction: George Wythe 26, Grayson County 15
Mountain 7 District
Gate City at Lee High
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Gate City 51, Lee High 27 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Gate City)
Lee High has dropped 21 straight games, but the Generals showed some life last week against John Battle. Following a touchdown run from Nick Napier, Lee High held a fourth quarter lead before Battle rallied. The Generals have managed just 19 points all season. …Gate City, mired in a seven-game losing skid, has been outscored by an average margin of 36-11. Five different receivers have caught at least one TD pass for the Blue Devils. Junior Brady Edwards is solid on defense, while junior Carson Jenkins is a playmaker on offense. …Gate City built a 45-7 halftime lead in the previous meeting. Luke Reed and Levi Rhoton supplied two touchdowns for GC.
Prediction: Gate City 21, Lee High 7
Non-District
Richlands at Radford
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Richlands 45, Radford 28 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Richlands)
Richlands scheduled this game on Wednesday following the cancellation of the Graham due to COVID-19 issues. Junior Gavin Cox leads the Blue Tornado with 13 TD passes, while Sage Webb has scored 10 times. Richlands averages 34 points. …All athletic programs at Radford were shut down until April 5 due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the school. The Bobcats (3-1) are ranked fifth on the VHSL rating scale in Region 2C, so a playoff berth is still a possibility. Players to watch include quarterback Zane Rupe (Emory & Henry) and speedy P.J. Prioleau, who recently accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Virginia Tech. … In the 2019 meeting, Richlands generated 448 total yards behind quarterback Cade Simmons.