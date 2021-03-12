Saturday's High School Football Predictions

Black Diamond District
Grundy at Hurley
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Hurley 38, Grundy 6 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Grundy, Va.)
These Black Diamond District rivals renew their rivalry at The Cliff. … Grundy had last week off after splitting its first two games of the season with Northwood and Virginia High, both of which were decided by one score. … Freshmen Ethan Roberts and Jonah Looney, along with sophomore lineman Jacob Deel are youngsters who have impressed for the Golden Wave. … Plenty of youngsters are playing big roles for Hurley (1-2), including ninth-grader Kevin Looney. “He is running the ball hard and breaking some big gains,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “We are very excited about what he brings to the team.” … Hurley has not scored in two games and reaching the end zone will be a tough task against a Grundy defense led by the hard-hitting Hunter Scarberry. The Wave will also be out to avenge last year’s 32-point beatdown suffered at the hands of the Rebels.
Prediction: Grundy 28, Hurley 8
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe at Galax
Saturday, Noon
Last meeting: Galax 52, George Wythe 6 (Nov. 30, 2019 in Galax, Va.)
This is one of the weekend’s marquee games as it’s a rematch of the 2019 Region 1C title game. … Galax has won the last six meetings against GW, including last year’s 46-point beatdown in the regional finals in which the Maroon Tide held a 476-238 edge in total offense. … The Tide has topped Bland County (67-6) and Grayson County (56-28) in Shane Allen’s first two games as the program’s head coach. … Galax quarterback Cole Pickett is a four-year starter and has accounted for 62 touchdowns in his career. The offensive line featured just one returning starter, but the skill positions feature plenty of veterans. … Kolby Barnes leads the Galax defense. … Allen and George Wythe boss Brandon Harner are both graduates of Carroll County High School and spent 13 seasons together as assistant coaches on the same staff at their alma mater. Allen spent the 2012-2016 seasons as the head coach of the Tazewell Bulldogs. …Galax coach Mark Dixon won 101 games in 10 seasons at the helm of Galax before moving to take over as head coach at Pulaski County. Pulaski was 3-0 entering Friday.
Prediction: Galax 28, George Wythe 20
Mountain 7 District
Union at John Battle
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Union 54, John Battle 7 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Big Stone Gap)
John Battle opened the season in style with 221 yards rushing in a 16-6 win at Gate City. The Trojans have since endured a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols. Running back Zach Moore is a player to watch. … Now that former Union stars Mason Polier and Bryce Guerrant have moved on to the football program as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, running back Zavier Lomax (284 yards, 5 TDs) has emerged as the headliner. … That 2019 matchup against John Battle was a day to remember for Union fans. The Bears rushed for 428 yards and built a 34-7 halftime lead en route to clinching the district title.
Prediction: Union 22, John Battle 7
Southwest District
Tazewell at Richlands
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Richlands 41, Tazewell 0 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Tazewell)
Four years of patience and development are paying dividends for Tazewell, but the Bulldogs face a major exam in this clash of Tazewell County rivals. … To compensate for the size of the Tazewell line corps, look for Richlands to challenge the Bulldogs with various formations, clever play calls and balance. Richlands is averaging 154 yards rushing and 148 passing. …Richlands limited Tazewell to 43 total yards in 2019 and recorded three interceptions. The Blues also led 38-0 at halftime.
Prediction: Tazewell 14, Richlands 7
Graham at Marion
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Graham 46, Marion 7 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
With a variety of weapons, Graham is averaging 240 yards rushing and 41 points through two games. …Marion had no answer for the size and speed of Tazewell last week, but junior defensive end Matthew Nelson, junior linemen Drew Frazier and junior linebacker Ricky Carroll played well in spots. … In the 2019 matchup, Graham built a 44-0 first quarter lead and clinched the SWD title behind another big performance quarterback Devin Lester.
Prediction: Graham 42, Marion 6
Non-District
Patrick Henry at Honaker
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 41, Honaker 14 (Nov. 15, 2019 in Emory, Va.)
Both teams posted their first wins of the season last week. … Jayson Mullins, J.C. Horn and Dylan Barrett played well on defense for Honaker (1-2) on Saturday as the Tigers blanked Hurley, 35-0. … Skylar Miller’s two rushing touchdowns and Aidan Lowe’s punt return for a score were also among the highlights for Honaker. … Patrick Henry (1-1) used big plays from Connor Beeson and a relentless rushing attack to post a 28-24 victory over Rural Retreat last Friday. “I was very pleased with how our players overcame adversity and found a way to win the game against a very good Rural Retreat team,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. … PH senior Ean Rhea continues to be one of the top defensive players in Southwest Virginia. He’s already racked up 30 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in two games.