Saturday's High School Football Predictions

This is one of the weekend’s marquee games as it’s a rematch of the 2019 Region 1C title game. … Galax has won the last six meetings against GW, including last year’s 46-point beatdown in the regional finals in which the Maroon Tide held a 476-238 edge in total offense. … The Tide has topped Bland County (67-6) and Grayson County (56-28) in Shane Allen’s first two games as the program’s head coach. … Galax quarterback Cole Pickett is a four-year starter and has accounted for 62 touchdowns in his career. The offensive line featured just one returning starter, but the skill positions feature plenty of veterans. … Kolby Barnes leads the Galax defense. … Allen and George Wythe boss Brandon Harner are both graduates of Carroll County High School and spent 13 seasons together as assistant coaches on the same staff at their alma mater. Allen spent the 2012-2016 seasons as the head coach of the Tazewell Bulldogs. …Galax coach Mark Dixon won 101 games in 10 seasons at the helm of Galax before moving to take over as head coach at Pulaski County. Pulaski was 3-0 entering Friday.