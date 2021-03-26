Saturday's High School Football Predictions

Mountain Empire District
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 14 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Max Meadows, Va.)
After a 12-6 season-opening loss to Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell has cruised to wins over Auburn (41-19), Bland County (57-8) and Grayson County (27-6). Isaac Dunford has been a playmaker for the Pioneers. “I like the fact we are improving daily,” said Fort Chiswell coach Chris Akers. “We still are making mistakes, but we are learning. We are playing well defensively.” …
George Wythe’s Braydon Thompson had seven receptions for 214 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for the Maroons in the 2019 showdown. Thompson announced on Thursday that he had verbally committed to Virginia Military Institute and look for him to make more plays tonight. “GW is solid,” Akers said. “They are well-coached and one of the best teams in the area. They play well on defense and have some home run hitters on offense.”
Prediction: George Wythe 37, Fort Chiswell 14
Southwest District
Virginia High at Marion
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Virginia High 47, Marion 12 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Bristol, Va.)
Following an emotional 14-5 win over Chilhowie to open the season, youthful Marion has been overpowered by Tazewell, Graham and Richlands. Seniors Colton Blevins, Ben Calhoun and Danny Cornett have been bright spots, while junior quarterback Trenton Watkins showed promise last week. … Virginia High has been outscored 122-7 the past three weeks. The Bearcats allow 200 yards rushing per game. … Stevie Thomas of VHS starred in the 2019 meeting between these teams. The durable running back rushed for 202 yards and five scores, while Ajaani Delaney contributed two interceptions as the Bearcats snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Prediction: Marion 15, Virginia High 14
Graham at Tazewell
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Graham 45, Tazewell 0 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
This is the biggest game in the SWD so far this season. Both teams have size, speed and balance. … After falling 28-17 at Class 1 juggernaut Riverheads, Tazewell has outscored three foes by an average margin of 38-11. Senior quarterback Gavin Nunley and senior receiver Josiah Jordan have combined for nine touchdowns. … Graham has outscored four foes by an average margin of 45-7. Quarterback Jamir Blevins has thrown for over 700 yards and seven scores, while running back Justin Fritz has supplied 12 touchdowns. The fun for the G-Men begins with a young but strong offensive line. … Graham opened a 35-0 halftime in the 2019 matchup, as Tazewell struggled with multiple injuries. Devin Lester passed for 162 yards and four scores for Graham, while Tre Booker added 78 yards rushing. Chancellor Harris accounted for 93 of the 206 rushing yards for Tazewell.
Prediction: Graham 28, Tazewell 21
Lebanon at Richlands
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Richlands 28, Lebanon 7 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Lebanon)
Before last week’s 40-6 loss against Tazewell, Lebanon was averaging 232 yards rushing, 59 yards passing and 22 points per game. … Richlands is generating an average of 33 points and 195 yards passing behind big junior quarterback Gavin Cox. Speedy junior receiver Sage Webb has scored nine touchdowns. … Logan Steele set the pace for Richlands in the 2019 meeting with 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Lebanon collected 383 total yards in a gritty struggle that was tied 7-7 after three quarters.
Prediction: Richlands 35, Lebanon 7