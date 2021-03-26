Saturday's High School Football Predictions

Following an emotional 14-5 win over Chilhowie to open the season, youthful Marion has been overpowered by Tazewell, Graham and Richlands. Seniors Colton Blevins, Ben Calhoun and Danny Cornett have been bright spots, while junior quarterback Trenton Watkins showed promise last week. … Virginia High has been outscored 122-7 the past three weeks. The Bearcats allow 200 yards rushing per game. … Stevie Thomas of VHS starred in the 2019 meeting between these teams. The durable running back rushed for 202 yards and five scores, while Ajaani Delaney contributed two interceptions as the Bearcats snapped a 10-game losing streak.

This is the biggest game in the SWD so far this season. Both teams have size, speed and balance. … After falling 28-17 at Class 1 juggernaut Riverheads, Tazewell has outscored three foes by an average margin of 38-11. Senior quarterback Gavin Nunley and senior receiver Josiah Jordan have combined for nine touchdowns. … Graham has outscored four foes by an average margin of 45-7. Quarterback Jamir Blevins has thrown for over 700 yards and seven scores, while running back Justin Fritz has supplied 12 touchdowns. The fun for the G-Men begins with a young but strong offensive line. … Graham opened a 35-0 halftime in the 2019 matchup, as Tazewell struggled with multiple injuries. Devin Lester passed for 162 yards and four scores for Graham, while Tre Booker added 78 yards rushing. Chancellor Harris accounted for 93 of the 206 rushing yards for Tazewell.