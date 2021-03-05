Saturday's High School Football Predictions

These two teams engaged in one of the most entertaining games of 2019 as Honaker won in double overtime to clinch the Black Diamond District title. … Honaker is 0-2 and has scored just six points, while Hurley is 1-1 and was blanked by Eastside, 15-0, last Saturday. … Honaker coach Doug Hubbard saw improvement from the Tigers’ first game to the second game as guys like J.C. Horn, Lucas O’Quinn, T.J. Hubbard, Dylan Barrett and Dakota Hall have set the pace. … John Matt Justus, Alex Duty, Tanner Adkins and Canaan Shafer have been among the guys to play well in the first two games for Hurley. … This one is tough to predict, but homefield advantage could help the Rebels. “It’s a big game for us and a chance for our young guys to see what these district games are all about,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “I know Honaker will come in ready to play and we have to do the same thing. You can’t come out flat against a team like Honaker and you can’t afford mistakes. We want to take care of the football and play our game. It should be a great high school game at The Cliff on Saturday.”