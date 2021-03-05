Saturday's High School Football Predictions

Black Diamond District
Honaker at Hurley
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Honaker 36, Hurley 30 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Honaker, Va.)
These two teams engaged in one of the most entertaining games of 2019 as Honaker won in double overtime to clinch the Black Diamond District title. … Honaker is 0-2 and has scored just six points, while Hurley is 1-1 and was blanked by Eastside, 15-0, last Saturday. … Honaker coach Doug Hubbard saw improvement from the Tigers’ first game to the second game as guys like J.C. Horn, Lucas O’Quinn, T.J. Hubbard, Dylan Barrett and Dakota Hall have set the pace. … John Matt Justus, Alex Duty, Tanner Adkins and Canaan Shafer have been among the guys to play well in the first two games for Hurley. … This one is tough to predict, but homefield advantage could help the Rebels. “It’s a big game for us and a chance for our young guys to see what these district games are all about,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “I know Honaker will come in ready to play and we have to do the same thing. You can’t come out flat against a team like Honaker and you can’t afford mistakes. We want to take care of the football and play our game. It should be a great high school game at The Cliff on Saturday.”
Prediction: Hurley 14, Honaker 13
Cumberland District
Thomas Walker at Rye Cove
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 54, Rye Cove 12 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Ewing, Va.)
Both teams must bounce back from losses to Black Diamond District opponents … Thomas Walker lost 12-6 at Twin Valley on Monday, while Rye Cove suffered a 36-28 defeat at the hands of Hurley on Feb. 22. … “We are looking at our first game as a scrimmage and tune up,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “Sure hate we lost, but it allowed us to see things we hadn’t been able to see yet. All the games I’ve watched so far have been very rusty. Heck, it’s spring football. Such odd circumstances, but we are just glad to be playing.” … Mason Hardin, Zach Baker, Ethan Chavez, Jay Bowen, Richie Lane and Roscoe Haines have been among the players doing well for Rye Cove. … Avoiding an 0-2 start in a six-game regular-season is vital.
Prediction: Thomas Walker 16, Rye Cove 14
Twin Springs vs. Eastside
Today, 2 p.m.
At Wise County Central High School
Last meeting: Eastside 20, Twin Springs 0 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Nickelsville, Va.)
This game will be played on the artificial turf surface at Wise County Central … Eastside recorded the eighth shutout in program history last week in a 15-0 blanking of Hurley. Defensive tackles Braedon Hensley and Trevor Sanders combined for 30 tackles. … Quarterback Mason Elliott is poised for a big year for Twin Springs. This is the season-opener for the Titans.
Prediction: Eastside 20, Twin Springs 8
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe at Bland County
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: George Wythe 47, Bland County 9 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Bastian, Va.)
After a lack of participation led to the cancelation of the 2019 season for Bland County, the Bears returned to the gridiron last week and managed just 83 yards of total offense in a 67-6 loss at Galax. … Travis Reed is Bland’s new coach and it doesn’t get any easier this week. After playing the defending Region 1C champions last week, the Bears will tangle with the 2019 Region 1C runner-up.
Prediction: George Wythe 38, Bland County 6
Mountain 7 District
Union at Gate City
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Union 20, Gate City 19 (Nov. 16, 2019 in Big Stone Gap)
The 2019 first round playoff clash at Bullitt Park was a classic that featured drama until the final minutes. Mason Polier led Union with 254 yards rushing on 40 carries. … Running back Zavier Lomax, who was sidelined by injury in 2019, is new the offensive leader for Union. He rushed for 127 yards and three scores last week against Lee High, while the Union defense recorded three sacks. …Gate City has allowed an average of 255 yards rushing in two losses this season. The Blue Devils were able to establish a passing game last week against Abingdon with quarterback Luke Reed and a cast of speedy receivers.
Prediction: Union 35, Gate City 14
Southwest District
Lebanon at Graham
Today, Noon
Last meeting: Graham 41, Lebanon 6 (0ct. 11, 2019 in Lebanon)
Lebanon head coach Michael Webb also directs the wrestling program for the Pioneers and the Pioneers reflect his rugged mentality. Running back Alden Ward is coming off a 130-yard effort against Honaker. … Graham is once again favored to win the SWD despite losing 16 seniors. Devotees of offensive line play should watch massive Graham lineman Brody Meadows blast out running room.
Prediction: Graham 34, Lebanon 7
Marion at Tazewell
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Tazewell 61, Marion 21 (Oct. 25 in Marion)
Tazewell opened the season in challenging fashion with a trip to four-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads. The Bulldogs led 17-14 in the second half before falling 28-17. …Look for Tazewell to have breakout performances today from senior running back Chancellor Harris and senior quarterback Gavin Nunley. … Marion is coming off an impressive 14-5 win over traditional Hogoheegee District power and Smyth County rival Chilhowie. First-year quarterback Ben Calhoun will make some plays for Marion, but the Bulldogs have too much speed and experience. …Tazewell receiver Josiah Jordan collected five scores in the last game against Marion.
Prediction: Tazewell 35, Marion 7
Richlands at Virginia High
(at the Stone Castle)
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Richlands 59, Virginia High 21 (Aug. 30 in Bristol, Va.)
There are several intriguing storylines here. For example, first-year Richlands head coach Thad Wells formerly served as the offensive coordinator at Virginia High. … Richlands collected 277 total yards last week in a 33-13 loss to Graham, but three turnovers hurt. Senior linebacker Jake Altizer is a tackling machine. … Six-foot-three sophomore quarterback Brody Jones passed for 306 yards last week for VHS in a win over Grundy, while versatile running back Stevie Thomas returned from a serious knee injury.
Prediction: Richlands 21, Virginia High 7
Non-District
Holston at Twin Valley
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Both teams are riding high. Twin Valley opened the season with a 12-6 win over Thomas Walker on Monday, while Holston earned a 20-12 win over defending Hogoheegee District champion Patrick Henry last Saturday. … Sophomore running back Isaiah Boyd and the offensive line were among the leaders for Twin Valley in that win. What impressed coach Jeremy Ward? “Team composure,” he said. “Early on we made some mistakes and had some miscues, but we kept our composure and stuck to our gameplan.” … Holston quarterback Quaheim Brooks has already totaled three rushing touchdowns for the Cavaliers, who are 1-1. … This is actually the final home game of the season for Twin Valley as the last four contests are on the road. Senior Day and homecoming festivities will be held.
Prediction: Holston 28, Twin Valley 8