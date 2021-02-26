SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sunday events used to be rarities in the Virginia High School League, but have become commonplace during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. State basketball championship games, regional track meets, state wrestling tournaments and this football matchup between Russell County rivals have occurred in the last seven days. “Playing on a Sunday,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard, who has been at the helm of the Tigers since 1983.”That will be the first for me as a coach.” …. Honaker was hammered by Castlewood, 38-0, on Tuesday. “I thought our inexperience showed, with only four starters back on each side of the ball we made some mistakes,” Hubbard said. “Hopefully, going into this week’s game with Lebanon we will eliminate most of our mental mistakes. I thought Castlewood played very well for their first game out, they executed well offensively and made very few mistakes and defensively they played hard and tackled very well.” … The play of Blake Casey and Dylan Barrett on defense, as well as the offensive contributions of J.C. Horn and Jayson Mullins were among the bright spots for the Tigers. … Tailback Alden Ward and offensive lineman Trent Ray will be among the players to watch for Lebanon in its opener. Ray won a state wrestling title in the 220-pound weight class on Monday in Salem, pinning his opponent from Glenvar in the finals. He’ll help pave the way for Ward on Sunday.