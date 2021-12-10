SATURDAY'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW

What to watch for: No. 3 North Dakota State is 37-3 in FCS playoff games since 2011, has advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for a 12th straight season, and won eight of the last 10 national titles…No. 8/9 ETSU, which is now 2-2 in FCS postseason games, has made its furthest postseason progression in program history…Vegasinsider.com lists ETSU as a 241/2-point underdog against the Bison…ETSU’s thrilling victory last week over Kennesaw State was its fifth fourth quarter comeback this season…ETSU center Joe Schreiber, who has started 18 straight games for the Bucs, played two seasons for North Dakota State, appearing in one game, while working mostly with the scout team…The ETSU running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors have caught the eye of NDSU third-year coach Matt Entz. They have combined for 3,591 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Bucs…NDSU is second in the nation in rushing, averaging 281.6 yards, while scoring 35.5 points a game, led by TeMerik Williams and former Virginia Tech signal-caller Quincy Patterson, who shares reps behind center with Cam Miller…NDSU’s top receiver Christian Watson is a game-time decision with an injury, while third leading receiver, tight end Noah Gindorff, won’t play in this game…ETSU QB Tyler Riddell will look to WR Will Huzzie and TE Nate Adkins against the Bison…Donovan Manuel and Jared Folks lead ETSU in tackles…NDSU leads ETSU in sacks (43-21) and tackles for loss (75-60). ETSU leads in interceptions (15-10), led by Tyree Robinson with five…This is the first meeting between these clubs, but not the last. ETSU will visit Fargo in 2024, while the Bison will travel to Johnson City in 2026…Today’s winner meets either James Madison or Montana in next week’s FCS semifinals.