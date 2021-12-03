Saturday's College Football Preview

What to watch for: No. 8 ETSU (10-1) hosts No. 4 Kennesaw State (11-1) in the first-ever FCS playoff game at Greene Stadium …ETSU is 1-2 in the FCS playoffs, defeating Villanova in 1996 before losing to Montana in ‘96 and falling at Jacksonville State in 2018. The Owls are 5-3 in FCS playoffs since 2017, including a 3-0 mark against Southern Conference teams…ETSU is 2-2 all-time in postseason football, defeating Terry Bradshaw and Louisiana Tech in the Grantland Rice Bowl in 1969…These clubs have split two meetings, with the Owls winning 56-16 in Johnson City in 2015 in Kennesaw State’s first game as a program and in ETSU’s first game back after a 12-hiatus from the gridiron. ETSU won the rematch the following season 20-17 in two overtimes in Georgia…ETSU won its second SoCon title since 2018, and first outright football championship since claiming the Ohio Valley Conference title in 1969. Kennesaw State has won three of the last five Big South Conference crowns…ETSU record-setting back Quay Holmes, who is second in FCS with 1,431 rushing yards, is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in FCS football. Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who leads the nation with 23 touchdowns, is also on that list…The Owls are stingy on defense, allowing just 108.9 yards on the ground, led by Evan Thompson, who has 107 tackles…Donovan Manuel has 103 tackles and Tyree Robinson has picked off five passes for the Bucs…ETSU had 22 total All-SoCon honorees, with Holmes earning offensive player of the year honors. Randy Sanders picked up the SoCon coach of the year award… Sanders is 25-16 in four seasons with the Bucs. Brian Bohannon has posted a 63-17 mark in seven seasons as the only coach the Owls have had..ETSU’s lone loss was to Chattanooga, while the Owls fell at Georgia Tech… …ETSU could break the Greene Stadium attendance record for a fourth time this season…The winner will play either North Dakota State or Southern Illinois in the FCS quarterfinals next week.